Criticism of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric mounts in wake of mass shooting at gay club

Our First Look at Alleged Club Q Gunman Anderson Lee Aldrich
Police in Colorado have released the booking photo of the man they say opened fire inside an LGBTQ+ nightclub over the weekend, killing five people and injuring at least a dozen others. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, has been arrested on murder and hate crime charges. According to police, Aldrich opened...
This Right-Wing Activist Somehow Blamed Trans Health Care for the Club Q Shooting
The lesbian founder of an anti-transgender activist group has blamed trans people and gender-affirming care for the shooting in Colorado this weekend that left five people dead. “The tragedy that happened in Colorado Springs the other night, it was expected and predictable,” Gays Against Groomers founder Jaimee Michell said during...
LGBTQ groups slam Walker for ad attacking transgender athletes
LGBTQ rights groups on Monday called on Republican Herschel Walker to pull a new campaign ad in Georgia’s Senate runoff that refers to transgender women and girls as “biological males” who should be barred from competing on women’s sports teams. The release of the ad comes...
Right-wing influencers and media double down on anti-LGBTQ rhetoric in the wake of the Colorado shooting
Some right-wing media figures and influencers have doubled down on the use of inflammatory rhetoric against the LGBTQ community in the wake of Saturday night’s shooting at a Colorado gay club that killed five. The rhetoric mirrors what LGBTQ advocates have warned about for months, most notably false claims...
Voices: The Club Q massacre is a painful reminder of just how vulnerable LGBT lives are in the US
On Thanksgiving, US president Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden called the owners of Club Q in Colorado Springs to offer their condolences after a shooter opened fire and killed five people.The call itself reveals the dual nature of LGBT+ life in America. It came after an unspeakable crime committed in what should be a safe haven. At the same time, that a president – let alone an 80-year-old white Catholic – would call and offer his condolences would have been unthinkable even 15 years ago. Then again, Mr Biden’s record on LGBT+ rights from his time as a...
Haitian politician shot dead, as violent gangs and political turmoil push country to the 'edge of collapse'
A Haitian politician has been shot dead outside his home, authorities have said, as international concerns intensify over the gang violence, political turmoil and humanitarian crises that have seized control of the country.
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President Harris
Governor Abbott buses migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisScreenshot from Twitter. As Vice President Kamala Harris was in Asia negotiating with world leaders, Texas Governor Greg Abbott bussed another bus of migrants to her home. A busload of 50 migrants arrived in Washington, D.C. at the doorsteps of the vice president’s home.
Critical race theory-related ideas found in mandatory programs at 58 of top 100 US medical schools: report
CriticalRace.org found that 58 of the nation’s top 100 medical schools have some form of mandatory student training or coursework related to Critical Race Theory (CRT).
Tampax faces backlash over crude tweet that ‘sexualizes women’
Tampax is facing disgusted backlash over a crude tweet — which critics have blasted as “sexualizing women.”. “You’re in their DMs. We’re in them. We are not the same,” the menstrual product company wrote Monday. The eyebrow-raising post is a racy parody of the online...
Russia to Punish Promoting LGBTQ Rights With Up to $82K Fine, Jail Time
A principle architect of the Russian legislation said: "LGBT today is an element of hybrid warfare."
Security and crime expert provides ‘back to the basics’ advice as crime creeps closer to college campuses
A handful of college campuses from coast to coast are navigating crime issues as violence creeps closer to campus — or are beefing up security after tragedy struck their community.
Adopted as a child, Texas woman is now helping others find hope and feel loved at Christmas
Elizabeth Groff, taken in as a child by an American family, reveals how the gift of adoption changed her life — and why she's helping others this Christmas season who need hope and love.
Former 5th CD rep scrambles in bid to retake seat | A LOOK BACK
Thirty-Five Years Ago This Week: In a letter mailed to Republican Party activists, former GOP U.S. Rep. Ken Kramer announced that he was seeking reelection to the 5th Congressional District seat. Kramer retired from the 5th CD in order to run for the U.S. Senate the prior election cycle, but lost in that bid to Democrat Tim Worth.
Colorado River Compact now 100 years old
Seven states signed the historic Colorado River Compact a century ago this week. The Compact provided a framework for fair sharing of the then-estimated 17.5 million annual acre-feet of water flowing past Lee Ferry, Nevada, located between Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and the Grand Canyon. The agreement has been...
