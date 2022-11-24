Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Couple gives thanks to EMT who delivered baby unexpectedly-early
EPHRAIM, Utah — A couple is giving thanks this week to the emergency medical crew that helped when the miracle of birth came early. Mikaella and Preston Clark were hoping to make it to Utah Valley Hospital on Aug. 17 to give birth via VBAC, a vaginal delivery of a baby after a previous pregnancy was delivered by cesarean delivery, to Charlie, when it appeared Charlie didn’t want to wait.
Kick off the Christmas season with a weekend event!
There are those who begin to celebrate the Christmas season on November 1 (or earlier) and there are those who wait until after Thanksgiving.
Man in custody after driving into Spanish Fork parade, hitting horse and rider
A man has been taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday, Nov. 26, after he drove into Spanish Fork's lights parade and struck a horse and rider.
kslnewsradio.com
Car drives into parade, hits horse and rider
SPANISH FORK, Utah — At around 8:30 p.m. near 200 North Main in Spanish Fork, a car drove through barricades and onto a parade route. The vehicle drove for nearly 7 blocks before striking the horse and rider, who were participating in the parade festivities. The parade was for...
KSLTV
Couple uses stolen debit card for thousand dollar shopping spree
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — A couple is suspected of stealing a debit card from a mailbox and going on a $1000 shopping spree, according to police. Russell Robert Sweat, 47, and Darci Kaye Gerhardt, 39, were booked into the Duchesne County Jail on Wednesday for 16 felony counts of unlaw acquisition of financial card and 16 misdemeanor counts of theft, according to the affidavits.
KSLTV
EXCLUSIVE: Car crashes through barricades, hits horse and rider during Christmas parade
SPANISH FORK, Utah — A horse and its rider are recovering after getting hit by a car during a Christmas parade. Spanish Fork Police arrested a driver on suspicion of driving under the influence. They said the person drove into a blocked-off intersection, then struck a horse and its rider at approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
etvnews.com
San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week
Eli is the 13-year-old son of Allisha and John Hughes of Orangeville. He maintains a 4.0 GPA. Favorite Classes: Language Arts, Digital Literacy, Math and Art. Hobbies/Interests: Gaming, Building Things and Drawing. Future Plans: Go to College for Electrical Engineering and getting a job at NASA. Other: I have 6...
etvnews.com
Coming Together and Paying Tribute
Another season is nearing the Spardettes as they gear up to compete. While 12 returners are coming back to the fold, there are also many new faces, including head coach Britnee Olsen. “I’m really enjoying it. I did drill team in high school as well, and I’ve danced my whole...
etvnews.com
Depth Key to Spartans’ Success
The Spartans will dive into another season, ready to improve on last year. Emery brings back roughly 40 swimmers to go along with 18 freshmen for a good balance between experience and youth. While some top swimmers moved on and graduated, head coach Alicia Whitzel believes this year’s team will have more depth and, as a result, score higher.
etvnews.com
Overcoming Adversity
As the winter season approaches, many Dinos morph into Spinosaurus in preparation for swim season. The Lady Dinos have been on quite a tear, winning three-straight state championships before becoming the state runner-ups last year. Head coach Allie Chamberlain and the team are looking forward to another strong campaign as...
etvnews.com
State Title or Bust
There is a lot of enthusiasm and excitement surrounding the Lady Dinos as they step back on to the hardwood. One of the reasons behind the anticipation is that Carbon is loaded with returning starters, including Amiah Timothy, Madi Orth, Kennedy Williams and Haley Garrish, just to name a few. If that was not enough, the Lady Dinos are welcoming a new addition to the team, though not the region. Tatum Tanner will join the fold after spending the last three years with Emery, and add even more experience to the group.
Comments / 0