Randall County, TX

No place like home: National Adoption Day takes place in the Panhandle

By Michael Cuviello, Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago

Saint Francis Ministries held a “Wizard of Oz” themed National Adoption Day event in partnership with Randall County on Nov. 17 to celebrate local children officially added to their new forever families.

For the special day, Saint Francis staff and West Texas A&M students dressed up as characters from "The Wizard of Oz" to help the children who joined their families on this day.

St Francis Ministries is the state contractor for the Texas Panhandle area of Child Protective Services (CPS), which gives community-based care that facilitates adoptions and foster placements. Saint Francis Ministries partners with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services in the Panhandle, covering 41 counties.

Erin Baxter, director of community engagement for St. Francis Ministries, talked about the importance of National Adoption Day.

“It really brings awareness to the need that there are children who are waiting, especially in our area," Baxter said. “I mean, these kids are local, you know. These are Amarillo kids; these are Canyon kids. In our region, 67 children are awaiting a forever family; they are ready to go and just looking for homes.”

Baxter addressed the “Wizard of Oz” theme of the event to celebrate National Adoption Day.

“The story of following the yellow brick road home is kind of a cool idea, as in there is no place like home,” Baxter said. “So, for the kids that are being adopted, we think there is no place like home, and having a home is the best thing that anyone of us can provide to a child.”

Baxter said that her organization does not restrict based on marital status or sexual orientation. She said the only thing that matters is whether potential families can pass the background checks and whether they meet all of their guidelines to be a foster or to seek adoption.

“The process to bring kids together is to first start by contacting Saint Francis or the Department of Family and Protective Services and to get an adoption home study," Baxter said. “Once that home study is done, you can start looking for your child anywhere in America.”

Baxter also emphasized that although it was National Adoption Day, it is also important to celebrate the local children. She said every community has children who should be celebrated all year long.

Michael and Cassidy James were present at the courthouse for their first adoption of a foster child on this day. Their experience of five years with the Rainbow Room, working with CPS to help provide children removed from their homes with necessities such as clothes, significantly impacted their wanting to foster a child.

“We were sitting in church one day, and my wife looked at me and said we are going to foster some kids. I was like, 'OK, that is what we are doing,'” Michael James said.

Cassidy James said that her newly adopted daughter Kazlynn had come a long way with her family since they first took her in over two years ago.

“She had just turned 2; she was very skittish and reserved around us,” Cassidy James said. “She still had drugs in her system and was still going through withdrawals. Within a month or two, she was able to overcome much of those issues and was just another member of the family.”

“It is very special to be able to complete our adoption on National Adoption Day. I never really thought about it until now, but it is a very special day,” Michael James added.

Asked what others should do if they are thinking about adoption or fostering a child, both Michael and Cassidy James spoke about what people can do to help these children.

“If you cannot adopt, I ask that you do what you can to help these organizations that make this day possible for these children,” Cassidy James said.

“Be patient, and be loving. If God puts it on your heart, he will finish his work,” Michael James added.

Mark England, a pastor at Diversity Church, said that the couple came to him to speak about fostering a child about two years ago, and he recommended that they do it.

“When Kazlynn came into their home, they just lit up with joy,” England said. “It was not just a blessing for her. It was a blessing for them. She was instantly a part of the family. There is so much love in their home that sometimes I feel like they have adopted me. This is a full-circle blessing. Kazlynn could not be a part of a better family.”

Judge Ana E. Estevez of the 251 st District Court of Potter and Randall County presided over the day’s adoptions for her first time in this role for National Adoption Day.

“There is no more amazing day for a judge than National Adoption Day, because it’s a happy day,” Estevez said. “I am so honored to be here today to address these families and to help these children join their new families.”

Estevez said that this experience was special to her since she had fostered a child before and spoke about the rewards of this experience.

“It is very humbling and exciting to be able to be a part of this with these families that are adding to their families with these wonderful children,” Estevez said. “What many people do not realize is that while they are helping a child, these children are also helping the adults to give the love that they were meant to give.”

Estevez encourages more families to look at the benefits of fostering and possibly adopting, especially with all the kids who are awaiting adoption. She said that through the foster process, families could decide if adoption is for them.

“With every parenting experience, things can be difficult, but it is so rewarding to be a parent,” Estevez added. “There are always children waiting for a home. Sometimes when people foster a child, they find that they cannot live without that child and that it was always meant to be.”

For anyone looking to donate time, adopt or foster, go to https://saintfrancisministries.org/ .

