The Best Wayfair Cyber Weekend Deals to Grab ASAP — Up to 80% Off

By Suzy Forman
 3 days ago

Wayfair's Black Friday deals are officially here! Ready to save up to 80% on bestsellers? This is the moment!

12 LOL-Worthy Holiday Gifts for People Who Are Impossible to Shop For

Whether you want eye-catching decor, beautiful holiday pieces or tabletop essentials, this is the time to fill up your cart and save big. Shop before everything sells out!

Home Decor

1. Our Absolute Favorite: How stunning is this Kelly Clarkson Home Shumake Glass Tabletop Votive Holder ? It looks like a lamp — and it will certainly glow once you light up a candle inside!

2. We Also Love: This artsy Mercury Row Ryals Sculpture looks like it belongs in a museum, but now it can go in your living room!

3. We Can't Forget: You might have a Christmas wreath ready to go, but this Sand & Stable Sanibel Handcrafted Wreath is perfect for summertime with its seashell elements!

4. Bonus: Love a farmhouse vibe? Hang this decorative Sand & Stable Brielle Bell up and see how it transforms your home!

5. Last but Not Least: Your coffee table is about to be elevated with this Mercury Row Roselli 2-Piece Sculpture Set . It comes in three finishes!

Holiday Essentials

6. Our Absolute Favorite: In need of a Christmas tree? Make sure yours arrives on time by grabbing this Sand & Stable Lighted Artificial Spruce on sale!

7. We Also Love: Spread holiday cheer throughout your home with this Three Posts Noel Decorative Accent !

8. We Can't Forget: Adding this beautiful Mercury Row Ceramic Stemmed Christmas Tree Tabletop Decoration to the center of your dining room table will perfectly set the scene for your holiday dinner!

9. Bonus: We love the serene sophistication of this Mercury Row Flocked Emerald Standing Deer Decorative Accent . Beautiful for the mantel or a side table!

10. Last but Not Least: Get those stocking stuffers ready, because this Sand & Stable Merwin Festive Burlap Ruffled Stocking has plenty of room for exciting tiny gifts!

Tabletop Finds

11. Our Absolute Favorite: Dress up that dining table with some beautiful botanicals with this Three Posts Lawhon Rectangular Floral Table Runner !

12. We Also Love: Coasters may protect our tables, but they often become stained themselves. That's why we love these machine-washable Three Posts Evanston Square Coasters !

13. We Can't Forget: You'll want to make salads every day when you have this Sand & Stable Karen Wood Salad Bowl . Utensils included!

14. Bonus: Set a relaxing mood with these tall and attention-grabbing Mercury Row Stainless Steel Tabletop Candlesticks . Each purchase comes with two!

15. Last but Not Least: Looking for another runner? It's nice to change things up once in a while. We love this Sand & Stable Gianna Rectangular Striped Table Runner !

Looking for more? Explore all deals at Wayfair here !

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorite products below:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

