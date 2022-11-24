Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Mercer County resident scammed out of $7,000
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department continues an investigation into a Mercer County resident being scammed for $7,000 from a grandkid scam. The sheriff’s office reports the resident was contacted by individuals claiming the resident’s grandchild had been involved in an accident and needed bail money. Residents are...
KCCI.com
Iowa couple in jail after using fire extinguisher and pocketknife in domestic dispute
An Iowa couple is facing domestic abuse charges following an early morning argument. It happened near 6th and Washington Avenue around 1:30 Saturday morning. Des Moines police say a woman sprayed her boyfriend with a fire extinguisher. Then, he responded by throwing a pocket knife at her, which caused a...
kelo.com
Jury sides with mis-diagnosed Iowa man
DES MOINES, IA (AP) — An Iowa jury has returned a $27 million verdict against a Des Moines medical clinic after a man with bacterial meningitis was misdiagnosed with the flu, suffered strokes and said he has been permanently injured. The Polk County jury returned the verdict in the...
Body, burnt vehicle found in Decatur County field
DECATUR, County, Iowa — A body and burnt vehicle were found in a rural field on Saturday. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, the individual’s body was discovered outside of the vehicle. The person’s identity has not been released. DCI said they hope to know more about how the individual died after an […]
kiwaradio.com
New Ms. Wheelchair Iowa Looks Forward To Dispelling Stereotypes
Altoona, Iowa — A central Iowa woman is the new Ms. Wheelchair Iowa. Kelly Richmond of Altoona was crowned at the competition this month. The 42-year-old mother of four was born with spina bifida, a condition that impacts the spine, and she’s been using the wheelchair for mobility for about five years. Richmond says she likes to be approached and have people ask about the wheelchair and why she’s in it, and she’s hoping to lead by example with her new role.
Nurse accused of tying elderly woman to a wheelchair keeps her license
An Iowa nurse accused of using a bed sheet to tie an elderly woman to her wheelchair will keep her license but must complete 30 hours of education on patient management. Last month, the Iowa Board of Nursing filed a combined statement of charges and final order in a case involving Valerie Archer of Corydon. […] The post Nurse accused of tying elderly woman to a wheelchair keeps her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
One person injured in Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of 18th Street. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. More information will be […]
theperrynews.com
Grand River man arrested after passing out in running car
A Grand River man was arrested early Sunday after he was found passed out in his running car in a ditch south of Van Meter with his rifle by his side. Bradley Duane Phelps, 23, of 20628 125th Ave., Grand River, Iowa, was charged with second-offense OWI, driving while license denied or revoked, failure to maintain control, carrying weapon while intoxicated, violation of financial liability-accident and open container.
KCCI.com
Security guard fires gunshot inside a Des Moines bar
DES MOINES, Iowa — A gunshot was fired inside a bar on Locust Street in Des Moines late Friday night. Des Moines police say two people were fighting inside Ricochet gaming bar and lounge just before midnight on Friday. One person in the fight left the bar, but as...
Man shot and killed outside Des Moines bar
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man died after being shot in the head early Sunday morning, the Des Moines Police Department said. Police said there was a large party taking place at Zora Bar and Rooftop along Ingersoll Avenue. Shortly after 12 a.m. 911 calls came in reporting that a person had been shot. According […]
theperrynews.com
Serial assailant arrested on assault charge in Minburn
A Minburn man with 10 prior convictions for assault was arrested for assault Wednesday morning after allegedly kicking and choking a Minburn woman and slamming her against a wall. Loren Patrick Cramblit, 45, of 722 Chestnut St., Minburn, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The...
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man arrested for allegedly harassing step-daughter
A West Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with an October incident in which he allegedly harassed his step-daughter after she moved out of their shared residence. Dennis Matthew Ireland, 50, of 6950 Stagecoach Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with first-degree harassment.
theperrynews.com
Waukee man faces second arrest for assault this month
A Waukee man who was arrested two weeks ago for allegedly assaulting a handyman with a skateboard in September was arrested Thursday by the Guthrie County Sheriff’s office on a variety of charges, including assault, harassment and child endangerment with injury. Logan Patrick Stripe, 28, of 700 Ashworth Dr.,...
ktvo.com
Jobless claims tick up slightly in southeast Iowa
SOUTHEAST IOWA — Jobless claims ticked up slightly in southeast Iowa. October data from Iowa Workforce Development shows most counties in the region sit below the state average of 2.9%. Wapello is among a handful of counties in the region that rose above the state average—with 3.1%. Davis...
bethanyclipper.com
North Harrison hires superintendent
Eagleville, MO: The North Harrison School Board of Education has had multiple meetings over the past month with the task of reviewing applicants for the position of school superintendent for the 2023-24 school year. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!. No votes so far!...
A Unique Iowa Christmas Market is Coming Up Next Weekend
Midwest Living recently put together a list of European-style Christmas markets throughout the Midwest that you can check out in 2022. If you're not familiar with these types of markets, the article says:. "The heritage of these old-world, open-air markets dates back centuries, giving local and international artisans the opportunity...
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
Iowans donate free Thanksgiving meals to those in need
DES MOINES, Iowa — The trademark portion of any Thanksgiving gathering is the dinner, and Iowans were doing their part to make sure everyone had the chance to enjoy one by giving out those meals for free. The days leading up to Thanksgiving at the South Gate Masonic Lodge...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels in Des Moines, Iowa
Set right in the heart of the state of Iowa, Des Moines is easily one of the most underrated cities in the US. But take some time to explore this revitalized Midwestern gem, and you’ll find a thriving arts community, a buzzing nightlife scene, and a whole slew of nationally recognized restaurants!
Iowa’s Drought Continues into the Winter Months
(Des Moines) Iowa’s drought monitor shows a significant degradation heading into the winter months compared to one year ago. Allan Curtis is a meteorologist with the Des Moines National Weather Service. Curtis says with the current drought conditions; it is tough for this part of the country to see much improvement.
