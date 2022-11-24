Read full article on original website
theperrynews.com
Perry man faces assault, OWI charges after Saturday incident
A Perry man was arrested Saturday after allegedly giving his girlfriend a bloody lip before driving drunk. Alexis Ivan Macias-Torres, 24, of 2632 Warford St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and first-offense OWI. The incident began about 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 800...
theperrynews.com
Grand River man arrested after passing out in running car
A Grand River man was arrested early Sunday after he was found passed out in his running car in a ditch south of Van Meter with his rifle by his side. Bradley Duane Phelps, 23, of 20628 125th Ave., Grand River, Iowa, was charged with second-offense OWI, driving while license denied or revoked, failure to maintain control, carrying weapon while intoxicated, violation of financial liability-accident and open container.
kttn.com
Mercer County resident scammed out of $7,000
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department continues an investigation into a Mercer County resident being scammed for $7,000 from a grandkid scam. The sheriff’s office reports the resident was contacted by individuals claiming the resident’s grandchild had been involved in an accident and needed bail money. Residents are...
KCCI.com
Body, burnt vehicle found in Decatur County ditch
DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa — A body was found in rural Decatur County near a burnt vehicle on Saturday. Decatur County Sheriff Chris Lane said the investigation began around 4:28 p.m. Saturday after the Sheriff's office responded to a call. The body and vehicle were found East of Leon city limits.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women on Thursday, November 24, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women in area counties on November 24th on multiple allegations. Thirty-seven-year-old Rachel Gilbert of Milan was arrested in Sullivan County in the morning. She was accused of careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash, driving while intoxicated involving alcohol, and two counts of driving while intoxicated involving alcohol with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle. Gilbert was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and released.
theperrynews.com
Waukee man faces second arrest for assault this month
A Waukee man who was arrested two weeks ago for allegedly assaulting a handyman with a skateboard in September was arrested Thursday by the Guthrie County Sheriff’s office on a variety of charges, including assault, harassment and child endangerment with injury. Logan Patrick Stripe, 28, of 700 Ashworth Dr.,...
theperrynews.com
Serial assailant arrested on assault charge in Minburn
A Minburn man with 10 prior convictions for assault was arrested for assault Wednesday morning after allegedly kicking and choking a Minburn woman and slamming her against a wall. Loren Patrick Cramblit, 45, of 722 Chestnut St., Minburn, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The...
KCCI.com
Iowa couple in jail after using fire extinguisher and pocketknife in domestic dispute
An Iowa couple is facing domestic abuse charges following an early morning argument. It happened near 6th and Washington Avenue around 1:30 Saturday morning. Des Moines police say a woman sprayed her boyfriend with a fire extinguisher. Then, he responded by throwing a pocket knife at her, which caused a...
Man shot and killed outside Des Moines bar
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man died after being shot in the head early Sunday morning, the Des Moines Police Department said. Police said there was a large party taking place at Zora Bar and Rooftop along Ingersoll Avenue. Shortly after 12 a.m. 911 calls came in reporting that a person had been shot. According […]
KCRG.com
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man arrested for allegedly harassing step-daughter
A West Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with an October incident in which he allegedly harassed his step-daughter after she moved out of their shared residence. Dennis Matthew Ireland, 50, of 6950 Stagecoach Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with first-degree harassment.
westerniowatoday.com
Ottumwa resident arrested on drug, theft and burglary charges in Creston
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested Rafael Shay Ramirez, 30, of Ottumwa, on Tuesday for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Theft 5th Degree and Burglary 3rd Degree. Ramirez was taken to the Union County Jail. Bond was set in the amount of $2,600 cash or surety.
osceolaiowa.com
Nov. 24 accident reports
----- No citations were issued on Nov. 16 for an accident in the Pilot truck parking lot at 2010 West Clay Street. According to an Osceola police report, a 2017 International tractor trailer was parked with the driver inside asleep. Ibrahim Othman of Minneapolis, Minn., driving a 2007 Freightliner tractor trailer attempted to back into the stall next to the 2017 International, and got too close to its passenger side trailer, causing scrapes to both trailers and bent metal on the trailer of the International.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested three people at the Union County Law Enforcement Center. On Monday, Police charged 18-year-old Meadow Rae Cruickshank of Osceola and 18-year-old Kaitlyn Norma Mitchell of Afton for Disorderly Conduct. Authorities cited and released Cruickshank and Mitchell from custody. Police arrested 18-year-old Harmony Marie Shaw of Fort Scott, Kansas, with assault. Sources cited and released her from custody.
cbs2iowa.com
Body discovered in burned out car near Leon
LEON, Iowa — A brutal discovery in southern Iowa, where authorities were called to a burned-out vehicle in a field with a body inside. Crews were called to the scene just east of Leon in Decatur County around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the scene. So far, they have been unable to identify the body and are checking with area agencies for any missing persons.
kmaland.com
Malvern man arrested on multiple charges in Taylor County
(Bedford) -- A Malvern man was arrested on multiple charges in Taylor County last Tuesday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Harold Brown was arrested for driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, 3rd or subsequent offense, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Authorities say Brown's arrest came after a deputy observed Brown, who was known to him for not having a driver's license, getting into a vehicle and leaving a known residence associated with narcotic activity. After a probable cause search of Brown's vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said deputies located a loaded firearm and approximately two grams of meth.
One person injured in Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of 18th Street. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. More information will be […]
kmaland.com
Taylor County drug bust nets 2 arrests
(Lenox) -- Two suspects faces charges following a search warrant in Lenox Monday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Antonio Munoz and Jonathan Junez both of Lenox were arrested after a search warrant was executed in the 500 block of West Ohio Street for controlled substance violations. Authorities say Munoz was arrested for an active Taylor County warrant for a domestic abuse charge and additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver -- more than five grams of methamphetamine -- and felon in possession of a firearm. Meanwhile, the Sheriff's Office says Junez was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver -- more than five grams of methamphetamine.
Ex-cop accused of threatening witness against him
A former police officer who faces numerous felony charges in connection with allegations of harassing and stalking a Des Moines woman is now accused by prosecutors of threatening to harm her to prevent her from testifying against him. Walter Pacheco, 28, of Pleasant Hill, had been released from jail pending the outcome of several criminal […] The post Ex-cop accused of threatening witness against him appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Arrests made after 3 dead, 4 seriously neglected cats found in towed van
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people have been arrested in an animal neglect investigation after police said they kept multiple cats confined to a van in grossly unsanitary conditions and without adequate food and water. Three of the cats died. Christopher Lester, 51, and Cheryl Lewis, 44, were booked into the Polk County Jail Monday […]
