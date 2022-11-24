Read full article on original website
Stanley Tucci Is the ‘Icon of the Year,’ According to GQ Italia
MILAN — Stanley Tucci’s CNN series “Searching for Italy,” which celebrates the actor’s origins and local cuisine, has earned him some love back from the country. The Italian edition of GQ has recognized Tucci as a sex symbol and named him “icon of the year” as part of its Men of the Year Awards, which will be celebrated with an event here on Thursday.
