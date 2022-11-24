Dementia friendly holiday: 7 tips to creating a safe environment

Everyone needs a safe holiday.

The Alzheimer's Foundation of America has set up a guide to help family members who may have dementia during the potentially stressful holiday season.

“Families caring for a loved one with a dementia-related illness deserve to join together and celebrate Thanksgiving, and there a few simple steps they can take to make that celebration as joyful as possible,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO. “Being proactive and prepared are the best tools caregivers can use to give their loved one a Happy Thanksgiving.”

Seven tips to make the holiday dementia-friendly:

Prepare your loved ones - Show them photos of the guests, share stories, and if possible, FaceTime them to familiarize the family members.

Prepare your guests - Share ways to communicate with the family members and give the guest a rundown of what to expect. This will facilitate positive interactions and engagement.

Factor the person's routine into the day - If an afternoon walk is a part of the typical routine, find a way to work that in. Changes in routine can be stressful, and planning celebrations around the routine can reduce that stress.

Hold the celebration early - Loved ones with dementia are prone to “sundowning,” which causes agitation and confusion the later it gets into the day. By celebrating early in the day, it helps your loved one stay comfortable.

Plan for help - With the addition of holiday stress, it can become more difficult to care for your loved ones. Do not be afraid to ask for help with ingredients, cooking, and with shopping while preparing for the holiday celebrations.

Keep your loved one involved - Adapt to keep your family member involved, with activities such as looking at old photos, setting the table, and listening to familiar music. These can bring positivity and joy to the celebration.

Have a quiet place available - Have a safe space to get away from the noise. Have the room filled with comfort items like blankets, stuffed animals, and sweaters. Try to control the flow of visitors when possible; those in early stages of dementia are better able to interact than those in later stages.

These tips will help ensure a fun and safe family get together that all members will be able to enjoy.

Families who have questions about creating a dementia-friendly Thanksgiving celebration or any other question relating to dementia or caregiving can contact the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Helpline, seven days a week, by phone (866-232-8484), text message (646-586-5283), or web chat ( www.alzfdn.org ).

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Dementia friendly holiday: 7 tips to creating a safe environment