Patriots TE Hunter Henry believes overturned touchdown was actually a catch
MINNEAPOLIS — The referees at USBank Stadium were involved all evening long on Thanksgiving, but the most controversial call of the night undoubtedly came in the the third quarter. Diving for a Mac Jones pass at the goal line, Hunter Henry appeared to score a touchdown to put the...
Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings
The Patriots were close to celebrating their Thanksgiving with an impressive win. Instead, they left Minnesota with a controversial 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The story easily could’ve been Mac Jones’ career game. The quarterback threw for 382 yards to go with two touchdowns. Instead, many people were talking about Hunter Henry’s overturned touchdown in the third quarter. The Patriots defense also struggled while the special teams unit allowed a big roughing the kicker penalty and a kickoff returned back for a touchdown.
Jakobi Meyers offers injury update, shares how Patriots managed shoulder in second half
MINNEAPOLIS — With a massive ice pack slung across his right shoulder in the visitors’ locker room at USBank Stadium, Jakobi Meyers had one word on his mind when asked how he was feeling after a 33-26 loss. “Sore,” Meyers told MassLive. “I’ll be alright though... It started...
Bill Belichick comments on two controversial calls that hurt Patriots in loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS — The officiating crew was heavily involved on Thanksgiving, as the Patriots fell to the Vikings, 33-26, in Minnesota. The most controversial call of the night came on an overturned touchdown late in the third quarter. Hunter Henry initially hauled in a pass at the goal line to put the Patriots up, 30-23, but after video review, the call on the field was overturned. Following the game, Henry remained adamant that he caught it, but New England settled for a field goal and didn’t score for the remainder of the evening.
Patriots lend UVA football players team plane to fly to funerals for teammates
FOXBOROUGH — In a first class move from Robert Kraft and company, the Patriots lent their team plane to the University of Virginia football team so that players can attend the funerals of their fallen teammates, according to WPRI. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry killed in...
Mac Jones is finally headed in the right direction with Patriots | Mark Daniels
We live in a world that’s hypercritical. When you’re a quarterback, you’re either a future MVP candidate or someone your fanbase wants to move on from. Perspective is a virtue. It’s hard to have it when your team is losing. It’s tough to take moral victories when two of your division rivals have two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. It’s even harder to look at the silver lining when you watched Tom Brady for 20 years.
NFL Week 12 Best Bets: Rams An Absolute Mess
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A year ago, the football world was the Los Angeles Rams’ oyster. They were writing history all over the place....
Why Rhamondre Stevenson is eager for Patriots to play cold weather games
FOXBOROUGH — Generally, Rhamondre Stevenson doesn’t like the cold weather. But the Las Vegas native relishes playing football in it. The bruising 230-pound back’s running style is conducive to the cold, and when the Bills come to town on Thursday night, temperatures are supposed to be in the mid-30s at Gillette Stadium with wind at kickoff.
Patriots QB Mac Jones: Buffalo Bills have ‘best defense in the league’
FOXBOROUGH — Though he’s only halfway through his second NFL season, Mac Jones is already awfully familiar with the Buffalo Bills. As a rookie, he squared off with the Bills three times, and readying to see them once again on Thursday Night Football, Jones was effusive in his praise of the AFC East foe.
Letting a winnable game get away could haunt Patriots later | Matt Vautour
Mac Jones slammed his helmet down as he walked off the field after the Patriots’ 33-26 loss. Costly mistakes nullified his best passing game of the season and his frustration boiled over. The Patriots could have and maybe should have been celebrating. Jones could have been eating a John...
