Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings

The Patriots were close to celebrating their Thanksgiving with an impressive win. Instead, they left Minnesota with a controversial 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The story easily could’ve been Mac Jones’ career game. The quarterback threw for 382 yards to go with two touchdowns. Instead, many people were talking about Hunter Henry’s overturned touchdown in the third quarter. The Patriots defense also struggled while the special teams unit allowed a big roughing the kicker penalty and a kickoff returned back for a touchdown.
Bill Belichick comments on two controversial calls that hurt Patriots in loss to Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — The officiating crew was heavily involved on Thanksgiving, as the Patriots fell to the Vikings, 33-26, in Minnesota. The most controversial call of the night came on an overturned touchdown late in the third quarter. Hunter Henry initially hauled in a pass at the goal line to put the Patriots up, 30-23, but after video review, the call on the field was overturned. Following the game, Henry remained adamant that he caught it, but New England settled for a field goal and didn’t score for the remainder of the evening.
NFL RedZone 2022, Week 12: Live start time, how to watch on TV, without cable

We hope you didn’t get your fill of football on Thanksgiving, because there’s still a whole slate of Sunday games for fans today on NFL RedZone for Week 12. While there are a number of ways to watch NFL games for free this season, NFL RedZone remains a premium service from many providers, like fuboTV. If you’re looking for the lowest price, the cheapest way to watch NFL RedZone in 2022 is via Sling at $46 per month.
Falcons vs. Commanders: How to watch NFL football on FOX

The Atlanta Falcons visit the Washington Commanders in a matchup of mobile quarterbacks on Sunday, November 27. The game will be at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on FOX. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so on FOX or by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV Stream. Sling offers 50% off your first month and fuboTV and DirecTV all offer free trials for new users. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
How to watch Bengals vs. Titans, stream NFL football for free

The Tennessee Titans will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, November 27 in the first rematch since the AFC divisional loss last season. The game will be at 1 p.m. EST on CBS. Viewers looking to stream the game can watch it on CBS by using Sling, Paramount Plus and fuboTV. Paramount Plus and fuboTV both offer free trials and Sling offers 50% off your first month when you sign up. As long as the game is broadcast on your local CBS station, it will be available to stream on Paramount Plus. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
DraftKings promo code:$150 bonus for Thanksgiving weekend football

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Prospective bettors can tackle all the NFL and college football action this Thanksgiving weekend with our DraftKings promo code offer. Sign up with...
FanDuel Maryland promo code is best way to bet NFL Sunday

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There’s still time for prospective Maryland bettors to tackle the action during launch week with our FanDuel Maryland promo code offer here.
Dolphins vs. Texans: How to watch NFL football on CBS for free

The hot Miami Dolphins will look to win their fifth straight game when they host the struggling Houston Texans on Sunday, November 27. The game will be at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on CBS. Viewers looking to stream the game can watch it on CBS by using Sling, Paramount Plus and fuboTV. Paramount Plus and fuboTV both offer free trials and Sling offers 50% off your first month when you sign up. As long as the game is broadcast on your local CBS station, it will be available to stream on Paramount Plus. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
Mac Jones is finally headed in the right direction with Patriots | Mark Daniels

We live in a world that’s hypercritical. When you’re a quarterback, you’re either a future MVP candidate or someone your fanbase wants to move on from. Perspective is a virtue. It’s hard to have it when your team is losing. It’s tough to take moral victories when two of your division rivals have two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. It’s even harder to look at the silver lining when you watched Tom Brady for 20 years.
NFL Week 12 Best Bets: Rams An Absolute Mess

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A year ago, the football world was the Los Angeles Rams’ oyster. They were writing history all over the place....
