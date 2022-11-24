Read full article on original website
Hong Kong Stocks Fall 2% on China Unrest, Oil Drops to Lowest in 2022
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong stocks led losses in a negative Asia-Pacific session on Monday amid unrest in China over its continued zero-Covid policy. Oil futures hovered around new 2022 lows as demand concerns from the world's second-largest consumer of oil weighed on prices. The...
These Economies Are Booming as Putin's War Drives Migrants and Money Out of Russia
Georgia — a small Caucasus nation on Russia's southern border — alongside Armenia and Turkey, has seen its economy boom amid an influx of Russians and their wealth. The IMF increased its 2022 growth forecast for Georgia to 10%, while the U.N. agency sees the economies of Armenia and Turkey growing 11% and 5%, respectively.
