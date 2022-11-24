Read full article on original website
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
The Tufts Cannon: A long-standing tradition of student activismThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
MassLive.com
Single family residence in Worcester sells for $439,999
Eraldo Bango acquired the property at 53 Moreland Green Drive, Worcester, from Oratokhai Chisenga P Oratokhai and Ofemu Oratokhai on Nov. 1, 2022. The $439,999 purchase price works out to $364 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement sits on a 9,797-square-foot lot. Additional...
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
Worcester Festival of Lights! 12/2!
Worcester Festival of Lights! The City’s annual Festival of Lights event will begin on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 4:30 – 9 p.m. on the Worcester Common Oval. with a tree lighting at 6pm. This free, family-friendly event will host a number of lighting features, ice skating, food vendors, community organizations and performances. In commemoration of Worcester’s Tercentennial anniversary, in partnership with the City and the Downtown Worcester Business Improvement District, New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill will install seven large-scale, Worcester-themed light sculptures and hanging light orbs.
Pop-up art show returns to downtown Westfield bus station after 2-year hiatus
WESTFIELD — The ArtWorks annual Pop-up Holiday Art Show is returning to the Olver Transit Pavilion Dec. 2-3 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. ArtWorks founder and President Bill Westerlind said the It’s a Wonderful Westfield Art Show will feature local artists’ works in the downtown bus station, the same place it was last held in 2019. The show first began in 2016 in Westfield’s Old Town Hall, and quickly expanded to feature more artists in the subsequent years.
MassLive.com
Condominium in Northampton sells for $100,000
Dac Acquisitions Llc acquired the property at 80 Damon Road, Northampton, from Boylston Street T 370 on Nov. 3, 2022, for $100,000 which works out to $137 per square foot. The property features one bedroom, one bathroom, and an attached garage. Additional units have recently been purchased close by:. An...
MassLive.com
Four-bedroom home in Springfield sells for $253,800
Salomi Stewart bought the property at 156 Buckingham Street, Springfield, from Todd W Crosset and Anne E Richmond on Nov. 2, 2022, for $253,800 which works out to $110 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms sits on a 7,645 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
Single-family house in Worcester sells for $365,000
Erica Gyamfuah bought the property at 977 West Boylston Street, Worcester, from H Daubney 2021 Ret Eileen on Nov. 3, 2022. The $365,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $292. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 9,381-square-foot lot. These...
Three-bedroom home in Chicopee sells for $258,990
Vallellanes laureano Cruz vallellanes and Angelis Cruz vallellanes acquired the property at 65 Stebbins Street, Chicopee, from Pauline T Bourque and Gary A Bourque on Nov. 4, 2022. The $258,990 purchase price works out to $235 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached garage. It sits on a 7,542-square-foot lot.
Three-bedroom home sells for $217,000 in Ludlow
Revampit Llc bought the property at 38 Stivens Terrace, Ludlow, from David J Ziemian and Susan M Tenerowicz on Nov. 3, 2022, for $217,000 which represents a price per square foot of $140. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional houses...
spectrumnews1.com
'It's our biggest event of the year': Worcester Center for Crafts celebrates holiday festival Saturday
WORCESTER, Mass. — Some local craft makers were getting into the Christmas spirit Saturday afternoon. Every year, the Worcester Center for Crafts hosts their holiday festival the Friday, Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving. The center is transformed into a European-style holiday marketplace, and is a celebration of handmade goods,...
Sale closed in Springfield: $280,000 for a three-bedroom home
Jose Cruz and Luz Feliciano bought the property at 76 Fair Oak Road, Springfield, from Mark P Racine on Nov. 2, 2022, for $280,000 which works out to $186 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. These nearby houses...
Three-bedroom home in Agawam sells for $350,000
Luis Rojas and Keishla Aponte rojas bought the property at 134 Channell Drive, Agawam, from Stan Llc Veteran on Nov. 1, 2022, for $350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $286. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a detached garage. It sits on a 10,890-square-foot lot.
Westfield celebrates the season with tree lighting, Decemberfest
It was a sight to behold. Yes, as hundreds of excited children watched, Santa and Mrs. Claus circled the Park Square Green on Saturday as members of the Westfield High School Show Choir sang holiday songs. Leaving the reindeer home to rest, Santa and Mrs. Claus preferred to arrive in...
House of the Week: Enjoy privacy and woodlands at three-level Shrewsbury home
SHREWSBURY — This desirable combination of a neighborhood setting plus 1.75-acres of wooded privacy comes with three levels of living, including two private home offices. The 13-room, 3,993-square-foot home at 9-B Blackthorn Road is listed with Lee Joseph of Coldwell Banker Realty — Worcester for $1.05 million. ...
Three-bedroom home in Worcester sells for $370,000
Caryn Gage bought the property at 441 Burncoat Street, Worcester, from Aaron D Fill and Megan I Fill on Nov. 2, 2022, for $370,000 which represents a price per square foot of $262. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 5,614-square-foot lot. Additional...
Sale closed in East Longmeadow: $470,000 for a four-bedroom home
Blue Ridge Wilder Llc acquired the property at 316 Maple Street, East Longmeadow, from Gina L Oconnor on Nov. 3, 2022. The $470,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $204. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a detached garage and sits on a 32,866-square-foot lot.
Thanksgiving Classic Cluster Dog Shows a diamond in the ruff
WEST SPRINGFIELD — “Cleanup in Ring 2,” called an official over a loudspeaker at the Thanksgiving Classic Cluster Dog Shows on Saturday after a canine competitor unleashed an accident in the ring to the horror of his embarrassed handler. No one judged the dog for this behavior,...
Sale closed in Wilbraham: $318,000 for a two-bedroom home
Heather Wrisley bought the property at 508 Stony Hill Road, Wilbraham, from Kyle L Page on Nov. 2, 2022, for $318,000 which works out to $182 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 1.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
Donations sought as Plumley Village residents await word on building repairs
WORCESTER — With an update on the status of the large Plumley Village apartment complex shuttered by a Thanksgiving fire not expected until early this week, the building’s owner will begin collecting donations for displaced residents Monday. Donations of packaged snacks, bottled water and gift cards can be...
Single family residence sells in Southbridge for $340,000
Thone Senosk bought the property at 261 South Street, Southbridge, from Enterprises Inc Scheffler on Nov. 4, 2022. The $340,000 purchase price works out to $221 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 20,909-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased nearby:
Single-family home sells in Chicopee for $345,000
Sushilaben Patel bought the property at 50 Edbert Street, Chicopee, from Dorothy Jacques on Nov. 2, 2022. The purchase price was $345,000. The house is situated on a 9,687-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold close by:. On Lauzier Terrace, Chicopee, in September 2022, a 1,491-square-foot home was sold...
