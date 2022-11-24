SLC invites ICC Anti-Corruption Unit to investigate match-fixing allegations made in parliament

Sri Lanka Cricket has invited Alex Marshall, the head of the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit, to investigate allegations of match-fixing made in Sri Lanka's parliament.

The allegation relates to the first Test of Pakistan's tour of Sri Lanka in July, when Pakistan chased down a target of 342 in the fourth innings , to go 1-0 up in the series. The claim was made by Member of Parliament Nalin Bandara, who said this in parliament earlier this month:

"In the last Pakistan series, our team scored 400-odd [Sri Lanka had set a target of 342, a ground record if achieved], and still lost in the last innings. From the person who rolls the pitch, everyone has been given money. The board has become a gambling den."

He offered no evidence to support his allegation, which came at the tail-end of a speech that had mostly referred to SLC's alleged mismanagement of its players. During the speech, Bandara also referenced an ongoing feud between himself and SLC president Shammi Silva.

As Bandara's speech is covered by parliamentary privilege, it is immune to libel and defamation suits.

The ACU did not comment on whether that match was being viewed as suspicious; the ACU does not usually make any comments on its investigations.

An SLC release did not specifically cite Bandara, but said his comments "have caused immense reputational damage to Sri Lanka Cricket and its stakeholders".