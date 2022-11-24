ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelwithsara.com

Bellingrath Gardens: The Best Holiday Light Show

If Bellingrath Gardens & Home is not calling your name, it’s going to shortly. Here is where you will find the best holiday light show in the United States. Plan your visit to the Magic Christmas in Lights Show as soon as possible. With more than 3 million lights and 1,100 set pieces, visitors will not be disappointed. This historical setting is located in Theodore, Alabama, along Alabama’s Coastal Connection.
THEODORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Motorcade and tribute ceremony continues Saturday in Toulminville

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A holiday season tradition continues in Toulminville with an added tribute. This year’s Toulminville Community Motorcade will roll at noon Saturday starting at Commonwealth Bank. Before the motorcade, there will be a special ceremony honoring people who have passed away. That starts at 9:30 this morning. Family members are encouraged to […]
MOBILE, AL
OBA

With Thanksgiving past, here's where to find Christmas fun

Orange Beach Christmas tree lighting set for Nov. 29 at The Wharf. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Begin planning your Christmas activities while digesting that delicious Thanksgiving dinner with our list of activities in South Baldwin County and other areas including the Holiday Lights Drive-Thru in Stockton.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Find thrift stores in and near Mobile for your holiday shopping

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Maybe you’re looking for vintage and unique gifts this holiday season, or maybe you’re just looking to save a little money on your shopping. Either way, thrift stores can be a great shopping choice for budgets large and small. That’s why we’re looking at thrift stores in and around Mobile, to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fire destroys home in Citronelle: Citronelle Fire Department

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fire destroys a family home in Citronelle over the weekend. According to a Facebook post, Citronelle Firefighters were dispatched to a home on A J Mason Road for a fire Friday night at about 6:30. When they arrived crews found a single-story family home with a roof and wall collapsing. The […]
CITRONELLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Is Piggly Wiggly open on Thanksgiving?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s a forgotten pie crust or you’re short on beverages, Thanksgiving day can be a tough day to restock on food and drink. But some stores are open, at least for part of the day, including Piggly Wiggly. Mobile-area Piggly Wiggly stores opened Thursday at 7 a.m. and are set […]
MOBILE, AL
OBA

McMillan Pier and Boat Ramp Officially Opened at Fort Morgan

Fort Morgan, Ala. - (OBA) - The ribbon-cuttings to provide access to Alabama’s abundant natural resources continued last week as Governor Kay Ivey, Conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship and other dignitaries officially opened the State Representative Steve McMillan Fort Morgan Fishing Pier and Boat Ramp on Mobile Bay. The facility...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

A few showers, otherwise cloudy and warm

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. There are a few, light showers leftover for our Friday morning. If you are headed out shopping bring an umbrella just in case. After lunch the rain will be gone, but it will remain cloudy. Highs will be in the low 70s.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

These stores in Mobile will be open during Thanksgiving

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Let’s face it, Thanksgiving Day can get very chaotic very fast. Cooking, chit-chatting with family, and chasing your kids around can quickly lead to forgetting things, like that turkey you put in the oven a while ago. WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Storms rolling through tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. We have a tornado watch up for the coastal counties of our area until 12 a.m. Sunday morning. That watch may be dropped earlier as storms move east through the night. The rain will end after midnight as it moves east of our area.
MOBILE, AL
Magnolia State Live

Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast

Amtrak, freight rail companies and the Port of Mobile have struck a deal that will bring back passenger trains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, connecting Mobile to New Orleans. A joint statement from all parties – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Port of Mobile – says they “collectively reached an agreement” that supports both freight trains and passenger trains running in the Gulf Coast Corridor.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
OBA

Thanksgiving holiday closings announced for Orange Beach

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - In a press release, the City of Orange Beach announced closings and which services would continue this week for the Thanksgiving holidays. The press release reads:. During the Thanksgiving holiday, non-essential city offices will be closing at noon on Wednesday, November 23rd and all...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Changes to trash service this week in Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Mobile trash pick up will be on a bit of different schedule this week for the Thanksgiving holiday. You can find the full schedule for pickups through the new year with several holidays coming up. Garbage Collection (brown carts) Trash Collection Recycling Center Thursday, Nov. 24 Closed/Makeup day […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WEAR

Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
OBA

OBA

Orange Beach, AL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT

OBA® News - News, Weather & Information Directory on the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. Keeping residents & visitors up-to-date on the latest happenings in the Orange Beach Area, OBA®. Coverage area: Orange Beach ~ Gulf Shores ~ Fort Morgan ~ Foley ~ Perdido Key ~ NAS Pensacola

 https://www.obawebsite.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy