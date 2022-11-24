Read full article on original website
Big travel day Sunday as people make pit stops along the Gulf Coast
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Millions of people are either on their way home or just getting home. Thousands of people made a trip through the Gulf Coast I-10 corridor this weekend wrapping up the Thanksgiving Holiday. The most immediate concern for drivers at Buc-ee’s on this travel day was getting in and out of […]
Bellingrath Gardens: The Best Holiday Light Show
If Bellingrath Gardens & Home is not calling your name, it’s going to shortly. Here is where you will find the best holiday light show in the United States. Plan your visit to the Magic Christmas in Lights Show as soon as possible. With more than 3 million lights and 1,100 set pieces, visitors will not be disappointed. This historical setting is located in Theodore, Alabama, along Alabama’s Coastal Connection.
Motorcade and tribute ceremony continues Saturday in Toulminville
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A holiday season tradition continues in Toulminville with an added tribute. This year’s Toulminville Community Motorcade will roll at noon Saturday starting at Commonwealth Bank. Before the motorcade, there will be a special ceremony honoring people who have passed away. That starts at 9:30 this morning. Family members are encouraged to […]
With Thanksgiving past, here's where to find Christmas fun
Orange Beach Christmas tree lighting set for Nov. 29 at The Wharf. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Begin planning your Christmas activities while digesting that delicious Thanksgiving dinner with our list of activities in South Baldwin County and other areas including the Holiday Lights Drive-Thru in Stockton.
Find thrift stores in and near Mobile for your holiday shopping
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Maybe you’re looking for vintage and unique gifts this holiday season, or maybe you’re just looking to save a little money on your shopping. Either way, thrift stores can be a great shopping choice for budgets large and small. That’s why we’re looking at thrift stores in and around Mobile, to […]
‘There was no line, I walked right in”, Black Friday shopper says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Black Friday is considered one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Folks in the Port City headed to stores to score some good deals. But, there weren’t any lines or crowds like many are used to seeing in the past. “It’s not the...
Fire destroys home in Citronelle: Citronelle Fire Department
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fire destroys a family home in Citronelle over the weekend. According to a Facebook post, Citronelle Firefighters were dispatched to a home on A J Mason Road for a fire Friday night at about 6:30. When they arrived crews found a single-story family home with a roof and wall collapsing. The […]
Is Piggly Wiggly open on Thanksgiving?
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s a forgotten pie crust or you’re short on beverages, Thanksgiving day can be a tough day to restock on food and drink. But some stores are open, at least for part of the day, including Piggly Wiggly. Mobile-area Piggly Wiggly stores opened Thursday at 7 a.m. and are set […]
Watch Mobile’s Azalea Trail Maids at Chicago’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Mobile-based Azalea Trail maids were once again invited to March in Chicago’s 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade. Though the group has gained some controversy in the past, the Azalea Trial Maids are considered the official ambassadors for the city of Mobile. The controversy centers around their poufy dresses –...
McMillan Pier and Boat Ramp Officially Opened at Fort Morgan
Fort Morgan, Ala. - (OBA) - The ribbon-cuttings to provide access to Alabama’s abundant natural resources continued last week as Governor Kay Ivey, Conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship and other dignitaries officially opened the State Representative Steve McMillan Fort Morgan Fishing Pier and Boat Ramp on Mobile Bay. The facility...
A few showers, otherwise cloudy and warm
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. There are a few, light showers leftover for our Friday morning. If you are headed out shopping bring an umbrella just in case. After lunch the rain will be gone, but it will remain cloudy. Highs will be in the low 70s.
These stores in Mobile will be open during Thanksgiving
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Let’s face it, Thanksgiving Day can get very chaotic very fast. Cooking, chit-chatting with family, and chasing your kids around can quickly lead to forgetting things, like that turkey you put in the oven a while ago. WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving […]
Santa's ride to return to Gulf Shores Dec. 4 and Dec. 11
Dec. 4 - South of Intracoastal Waterway.
Storms rolling through tonight
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. We have a tornado watch up for the coastal counties of our area until 12 a.m. Sunday morning. That watch may be dropped earlier as storms move east through the night. The rain will end after midnight as it moves east of our area.
Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast
Amtrak, freight rail companies and the Port of Mobile have struck a deal that will bring back passenger trains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, connecting Mobile to New Orleans. A joint statement from all parties – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Port of Mobile – says they “collectively reached an agreement” that supports both freight trains and passenger trains running in the Gulf Coast Corridor.
Thanksgiving holiday closings announced for Orange Beach
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - In a press release, the City of Orange Beach announced closings and which services would continue this week for the Thanksgiving holidays. The press release reads:. During the Thanksgiving holiday, non-essential city offices will be closing at noon on Wednesday, November 23rd and all...
90 days until Mardi Gras 2023: 9 things to know before Fat Tuesday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are officially 90 days until it’s most Mobilian’s favorite time of year, Mardi Gras. WKRG News 5 is giving you nine facts you should know ahead of the multi-week Mardi Gras celebration. Fat Tuesday Fat Tuesday or, “Mardi Gras,” is set to be on Feb. 21, 2023. Mardi Gras is […]
Changes to trash service this week in Mobile County
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Mobile trash pick up will be on a bit of different schedule this week for the Thanksgiving holiday. You can find the full schedule for pickups through the new year with several holidays coming up. Garbage Collection (brown carts) Trash Collection Recycling Center Thursday, Nov. 24 Closed/Makeup day […]
Construction for the Regency Road & Clubhouse Drive traffic circle has begun
𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗥𝗼𝗮𝗱 & 𝗖𝗹𝘂𝗯𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰 𝗖𝗶𝗿𝗰𝗹𝗲. Gulf Shores, Ala. - (OBA) - In a press release the city of Gulf Shores has announced that work on the Regency Road/Clubhouse Drive Traffic Circle has begun.
Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
