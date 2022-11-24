ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC News Now

These fast food places, restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving 2022

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fUel1_0jMLfVSZ00

(NEXSTAR) – Looking for a quick bite to eat on Thanksgiving? Whether you’re traveling, burned the turkey, or just hungry for some French fries, here are a few fast food joints and restaurants that will still be open on Thanksgiving.

Hours may vary across locations, be sure to call or check online before visiting your nearest restaurant.

Benihana

Select Benihana restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving.

Boston Market

Boston Market locations will be open on Thanksgiving, according to the company’s website .

Burger King

Some locations will be open. You can check the hours of your nearest Burger King online .

Cracker Barrel

As it has since 1969, Cracker Barrel will be open on Thanksgiving and will serve its Thanksgiving meal at 11 a.m.

Denny’s

Known for being “always open,” Denny’s will be open on Thanksgiving.

Dunkin’

Many Dunkin’ locations will be open on Thanksgiving but hours may vary by store, a representative tells Nexstar. Before visiting, check your Dunkin’ location’s hours online or in the mobile app.

IHOP

Though IHOP locations are listed as being open online , you may want to check with your local restaurant before stopping in.

McDonald’s

Because the vast majority of McDonald’s locations are independently owned and operated, holiday hours may vary by store, a representative told Country Living . You can check your location’s hours online .

Popeyes

Some Popeyes locations will be open on Thanksgiving but with limited hours. You can check your location’s hours here .

Red Lobster

Select Red Lobster locations will be open on Thanksgiving, according to the company . Open location and hours can be viewed online.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Some locations will be open for Thanksgiving. You can find your nearest location on Ruth’s Chris Steak House’s website .

Starbucks

Need a little caffeine pick-me-up? You’re in luck – most Starbucks locations will be open on Thanksgiving. You can check your location’s hours online .

Waffle House

Known for being open all day, every day – and causing headlines when it closes – Waffle House locations will be open on Thanksgiving.

Wendy’s

Many Wendy’s locations will be open on Thanksgiving, according to the company’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Here’s which restaurants are open (and closed) on Thanksgiving

Family cooks face a lot of pressure on Thanksgiving. One wrong step and the whole day could be ruined. Fortunately, if that happens (or if you just don’t feel like making an extravagant meal this year), there are plenty of restaurants open today. While a growing number of retailers...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Cracker Barrel Announces Brand New Restaurant Opening

By Dave Stone - https://www.flickr.com/photos/silvercreek78250/3432634625/, CC BY 2.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: El Paso Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
EL PASO, TX
Joel Eisenberg

Big Change Coming to Cracker Barrel Location

A new addition may represent a widespread change for the perennial company, as other locations may follow suit. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CrackerBarrel.com, WHMI.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.
R.A. Heim

Many customers thinking twice before using self-checkout at Walmart

exterior of WalmartPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. Most stores have more self-checkout registers for customer as a way to save on costs, but not all customers are happy using these self-checkouts stations. Walmart is one of the largest stores in the world with over 300 stores in California alone. And Walmart has continually installed more self-checkout stations in there stores. That's causing problems for customers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Greyson F

Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to Town

A new fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Eiliv Aceron/Unsplash. The chicken sandwich segment of the restaurant industry has been one of the fastest-growing categories in the United States. More and more specialty chicken sandwich restaurants are opening across the country, and others that had formerly been regional-specific have started to spread across the nation. One of the newest, fastest-growing chicken sandwich restaurants within the fast-casual sector has officially set its sights on Arizona, with a new restaurant set to open by the end of the year.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
TheStreet

Wendy's Menu Drops Frosty, Adds Bold New Burger, Specialty Fries

When Wendy (WEN) - Get Free Report's first introduced the Strawberry Frosty last May, the excitement was palpable -- as most of the chain's restaurants only have the machines and therefore capacity to only carry two Frosty flavors at a time, it is not often that Wendy's strays too far from chocolate or vanilla.
OHIO STATE
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 9...
nrn.com

The 10 restaurant chains with the highest quality food

At the core of restaurants, of course, is food, and its quality. In fact, Datassential director of content Conaghan suggests that the quality of food in particular needs to be ensured to meet the demands of today’s more cautious consumer, whether it’s served in the restaurant or delivered.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
DC News Now

DC News Now

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy