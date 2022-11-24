Loaded senior class gives AHSTW sky high expectations in boys basketball

(Avoca) AHSTW made the substate finals last year and returns four starters.

The Vikings have gone 43-5 over the last two years and most of the talent remains intact. Without a doubt they are hungry for a big, big year. Coach GG Harris says, “Well, we know what the goal is, but we really want to focus on each day. What’s going to make it really enjoyable and what are we going to be proud of each day?” Harris says, “Collectively with the talent, the maturity, and the experience coming back with some really nice newcomers and some other guys that have really stepped up in the offseason, just really looking forward to the opportunity with this group of guys.”

The Vikings do have one big spot to fill. Raydden Grobe has graduated and is now in the starting lineup at Bellevue. He averaged 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game last season. “You’re not going to be able to replace a Raydden Grobe. We have to be able to be able to fill some roles and some spots and figure our what our identity is going to look like. We are going to still do a lot of the same things, but we are going to look different. We should look different. There’s a possibility for us to be a little bit deeper than we were the last couple of years.”

Back is a senior class that has already made a big mark on AHSTW boys basketball. Among the leaders in that group are Brayden Lund, Kyle Sternberg, and Cole Scheffler. “It’s a phenomenal group of seniors. These student athletes along with their families have really changed the landscape of Viking basketball. This group has done a great job. A lot of that comes with their individual effort and time that they’ve put into the game.” Harris says, “It’s a group that really prides itself on doing things the right way.” He adds, “I think they are going to lead us really, really far.”

Lund averaged 18 points and 7.2 rebounds per game as a junior while Sternberg contributed 15.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Each shot 40% from 3-point range.

With the talent they have in place they’ve ramped up their scrimmage schedule in an effort to be tested. That included going up against Class 4A power Abraham Lincoln. “It’s still super early and young in the season, but for what’s in front of us right now I really like where we are at. We have guys that want to get better. We have guys that have 30-40 starts under their belt and still want to get better and they are coachable. And we have a young group of guys that want to beat those guys. It’s a fun group to be around. The scrimmage gave us opportunities to see what we need to work on right now and maybe what our end potential looks like. A really good start to the season so far.”

KSOM will broadcast AHSTW’s season opener. They tip things off on Tuesday against Riverside. The game can also be watched live HERE.