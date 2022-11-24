Authorities are warning residents in northwest Ohio to be on the lookout after vandals broke into a farm and released up to 40,000 minks into the wild over night on Wednesday.The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on social media that tens of thousands of minks had been let out of Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township, near the border with Indiana.An unknown number of suspects destroyed fencing at the farm before letting the “bothersome pests” free, the sheriff’s office said. It warned local residents and farmers that minks, which grow up to 18...

VAN WERT COUNTY, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO