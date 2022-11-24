ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Panic mounts after 40,000 minks were illegally released from Ohio farm

Authorities are warning residents in northwest Ohio to be on the lookout after vandals broke into a farm and released up to 40,000 minks into the wild over night on Wednesday.The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on social media that tens of thousands of minks had been let out of Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township, near the border with Indiana.An unknown number of suspects destroyed fencing at the farm before letting the “bothersome pests” free, the sheriff’s office said. It warned local residents and farmers that minks, which grow up to 18...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Largest Land Owner in Indiana

If you have ever driven through Indiana, you have probably seen enormous corn and soybean fields and wide cattle pastures. Maybe you have passed grain bins, equipment shacks, as well as dairy, hogs, and poultry barns. Farming significantly contributes to Indiana’s economy, accounting for an estimated $31.2 billion. Land is a potential cash cow for Indiana farmers, with plenty of opportunities for those seeking to capitalize on the rising property values.
INDIANA STATE
Popular Science

To save water, Arizona farmers are growing guayule for sustainable tires

Most farmers in Pinal County, Arizona knew the water cuts were coming eventually. The Colorado River, a major source of water for crops, had been running at lower and lower levels, thanks to a 27-year drought intensified by climate change. And the seven US states and Mexico, that rely on the river, are promised more water than is available, causing chronic overuse of the existing supply.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
agupdate.com

Farmers prepare for electrical outages as winter hits

Agriculture has come a long way since the Rural Electrification Act led the way to powering up farms more than 80 years ago. Today virtually every farm in America is fully supplied with electricity. When the grid is down, however, work still must get done. Fortunately, many have a good...
ILLINOIS STATE
News Channel Nebraska

'Important to not rely on China': Pillen briefed on Nebraska rare earth project, discusses Trump

SYRACUSE - Nebraska’s next Governor, Republican Jim Pillen, continues getting himself acquainted with things happening around the state before taking office. On Thursday, that took the governor-elect to Syracuse, where the Colorado-based company of NioCorp provided a briefing update on their project of harvesting rare earths from southeast Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Locally grown food headed to SC schools

COLUMBIA – South Carolina students will be eating more food grown by local farmers as part of a partnership involving the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and the South Carolina Department of Education. Under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program, the South Carolina...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Iowa farmers warn of losses over Mexican GMO corn ban

A proposed ban on genetically modified corn imports to Mexico would have substantial impacts on farmers if carried out, farm groups say. There’s still uncertainty about the details of the policy, but stakeholders said a total ban on genetically modified corn — which makes up more than 90% of corn grown in the United States — would cause a drop in the price of corn and in farmers’ profitability in the coming years.
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Georgia foundation offers $70,000 in ag scholarships

ALBANY — The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture is offering $70,000 in scholarships to Georgia students pursuing a degree in agriculture, veterinary medicine, family and consumer sciences, or a related field, Dougherty County Farm Bureau President Laney Wooten recently announced. The GFA will award scholarships in the following four categories:
GEORGIA STATE
nationalhogfarmer.com

Tough time for corn buyers

As Thanksgiving approached, the corn basis in eastern Nebraska was 80 over December futures and in western New York, it was 30 under December. A normal basis in eastern Nebraska over the last few years has been 50 to 70 under, and in western New York, 30 to 70 over. About the time you think you’ve seen everything you’ve actually seen nothing.
NEBRASKA STATE
US News and World Report

End of Cheap Money for U.S. Farmers Plows Trouble Into Food Production

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Montana farmer Sarah Degn had big plans to invest the healthy profits she gleaned for her soybeans and wheat this year into upgrading her planter or buying a new storage bin. But those plans have gone by the wayside. Everything Degn needs to farm is more expensive...
SIDNEY, MT
swineweb.com

Saskatchewan Cull Sow Slaughtering Plant Expected to Reduce Shipping Distance and Cost and Boost Cross Border Biosecurity

A new cull sow slaughtering facility under development in Saskatchewan is expected to reduce shipping distances and costs for western Canadian pork producers while reducing the risk of the cross-border movement of swine disease. Donald’s Fine Foods, which operates three food processing plants in British Columbia and one in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, is in the final stages of converting the former XL beef plant in Moose Jaw into a cull sow slaughter plant. Donald’s Industry Relations Manager Neil Ketilson told those attending Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2022 last week the border has always been a concern, both in terms of possible countervail action or disease, such as the recent foreign animal disease investigation, triggered by Seneca Valley virus, that halted Manitoba cull sow exports for about a week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy