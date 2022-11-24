Read full article on original website
Panic mounts after 40,000 minks were illegally released from Ohio farm
Authorities are warning residents in northwest Ohio to be on the lookout after vandals broke into a farm and released up to 40,000 minks into the wild over night on Wednesday.The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on social media that tens of thousands of minks had been let out of Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township, near the border with Indiana.An unknown number of suspects destroyed fencing at the farm before letting the “bothersome pests” free, the sheriff’s office said. It warned local residents and farmers that minks, which grow up to 18...
Animals Farmed: Walmart delay cage-free eggs, live export ban and farmers protest climate tax
Welcome to our monthly roundup of the biggest issues in farming and food production, with must-read reports from around the web
Meet the Largest Land Owner in Indiana
If you have ever driven through Indiana, you have probably seen enormous corn and soybean fields and wide cattle pastures. Maybe you have passed grain bins, equipment shacks, as well as dairy, hogs, and poultry barns. Farming significantly contributes to Indiana’s economy, accounting for an estimated $31.2 billion. Land is a potential cash cow for Indiana farmers, with plenty of opportunities for those seeking to capitalize on the rising property values.
To save water, Arizona farmers are growing guayule for sustainable tires
Most farmers in Pinal County, Arizona knew the water cuts were coming eventually. The Colorado River, a major source of water for crops, had been running at lower and lower levels, thanks to a 27-year drought intensified by climate change. And the seven US states and Mexico, that rely on the river, are promised more water than is available, causing chronic overuse of the existing supply.
Wells are running dry in drought-weary Southwest as foreign-owned farms guzzle water to feed cattle overseas
Around 80% of Arizona has no laws overseeing how much groundwater corporate megafarms are using, nor is there any way to track it.
Climate advocates see a path forward in the farm bill: Lining farmers’ pockets
Republicans are skeptical of making the farm bill a climate bill, but a group of lobbyists thinks they’ve struck gold with a message even the most skeptical can't hate: Regenerative agriculture will make farmers richer.
5,000 acres to foreclosed: How one family’s story shows the struggle of Black farmers
At the height of his success, June Provost farmed 5,000 acres of sugar cane. Then mounting debt and intimidation left his family without a home.
How one board is hoping to evolve the United States farm bill in 2023
Backed by a diverse board of directors, Kiss the Ground is backing a coalition across the country to influence the bill to create a healthier planet, more nutritious crops, and enhance ecosystems.
Energy & Environment — Drought costing California agriculture billions
A new study finds that drought is costing California’s agriculture industry billions. Meanwhile, Russian strikes knocked Ukraine’s electricity offline, and the Biden administration approved a new oil export terminal. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond....
Farmers prepare for electrical outages as winter hits
Agriculture has come a long way since the Rural Electrification Act led the way to powering up farms more than 80 years ago. Today virtually every farm in America is fully supplied with electricity. When the grid is down, however, work still must get done. Fortunately, many have a good...
'Important to not rely on China': Pillen briefed on Nebraska rare earth project, discusses Trump
SYRACUSE - Nebraska’s next Governor, Republican Jim Pillen, continues getting himself acquainted with things happening around the state before taking office. On Thursday, that took the governor-elect to Syracuse, where the Colorado-based company of NioCorp provided a briefing update on their project of harvesting rare earths from southeast Nebraska.
Locally grown food headed to SC schools
COLUMBIA – South Carolina students will be eating more food grown by local farmers as part of a partnership involving the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and the South Carolina Department of Education. Under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program, the South Carolina...
Iowa farmers warn of losses over Mexican GMO corn ban
A proposed ban on genetically modified corn imports to Mexico would have substantial impacts on farmers if carried out, farm groups say. There’s still uncertainty about the details of the policy, but stakeholders said a total ban on genetically modified corn — which makes up more than 90% of corn grown in the United States — would cause a drop in the price of corn and in farmers’ profitability in the coming years.
Just four meatpackers control 85% of the market. Cattlemen like me need a voice.
In the past two decades, hundreds of thousands of U.S. cattle producers have gone out of business, and we are currently losing 40 operations per day by some estimates. Just in the past two years, around 1,700 small feedlots run by independent family farmers were put out of business because of corporate consolidation.
Georgia foundation offers $70,000 in ag scholarships
ALBANY — The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture is offering $70,000 in scholarships to Georgia students pursuing a degree in agriculture, veterinary medicine, family and consumer sciences, or a related field, Dougherty County Farm Bureau President Laney Wooten recently announced. The GFA will award scholarships in the following four categories:
Tough time for corn buyers
As Thanksgiving approached, the corn basis in eastern Nebraska was 80 over December futures and in western New York, it was 30 under December. A normal basis in eastern Nebraska over the last few years has been 50 to 70 under, and in western New York, 30 to 70 over. About the time you think you’ve seen everything you’ve actually seen nothing.
Authorities in Western U.S. Agree to Rip-Up Grass Lawns for Water Conservation
A group of agencies that provide water to millions of customers in the western U.S. has agreed to rip-up grass lawns in public spaces across multiple states as part of an effort to reduce water usage as the Colorado River continues to suffer from a major drought. More than 30...
End of Cheap Money for U.S. Farmers Plows Trouble Into Food Production
CHICAGO (Reuters) - Montana farmer Sarah Degn had big plans to invest the healthy profits she gleaned for her soybeans and wheat this year into upgrading her planter or buying a new storage bin. But those plans have gone by the wayside. Everything Degn needs to farm is more expensive...
Ohio families need Sens. Brown and Portman to help farmers lower food prices: Kathy Davis
PERRYSVILLE, Ohio -- I’d like to invite Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman over for dinner. One by one, I’d take away everything that requires farm labor. When they see they’d be left with nothing but an empty plate, maybe then they and their colleagues would take the shortage of farmworkers more seriously.
Saskatchewan Cull Sow Slaughtering Plant Expected to Reduce Shipping Distance and Cost and Boost Cross Border Biosecurity
A new cull sow slaughtering facility under development in Saskatchewan is expected to reduce shipping distances and costs for western Canadian pork producers while reducing the risk of the cross-border movement of swine disease. Donald’s Fine Foods, which operates three food processing plants in British Columbia and one in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, is in the final stages of converting the former XL beef plant in Moose Jaw into a cull sow slaughter plant. Donald’s Industry Relations Manager Neil Ketilson told those attending Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2022 last week the border has always been a concern, both in terms of possible countervail action or disease, such as the recent foreign animal disease investigation, triggered by Seneca Valley virus, that halted Manitoba cull sow exports for about a week.
