Gerds/Review: Where to see holiday favorites

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In this holiday season, many people find comfort in their favorites. Here are some of the popular titles being performed live in our region this season. Hundreds of our friends and neighbors are preparing to celebrate – on stage – in a wide variety...
Hundreds of trees featured in Manitowoc’s Evergleams on 8th

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc’s Ever-gleams on 8th provides a Christmas atmosphere for downtown Manitowoc. Vice President of the Ever-gleams says the tress play a significant role in Manitowoc’s history. “It’s really a big part of our heritage here in Manitowoc we have a long history of...
‘Music Man’ Dudley Birder dies at 95

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Dudley Birder, a leading force in music in Northeastern Wisconsin, died Saturday afternoon, Nov. 26, St. Norbert College announced. He was age 95. Birder spent more than half a century at St. Norbert. Funeral arrangements are pending, the college said. “Everyone in the St....
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘The Nutcracker’ in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – From company to company and year to year, “The Nutcracker” is not cut the same, as if by cookie cutter. This year, The Dance Company of greater Green Bay continues to tweak its already different take on the beloved fantasy. One more...
Fond du Lac man dies after colliding with tree in southeast Wisconsin

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after deputies in southeast Wisconsin tried to stop a speeding car, the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, just south of...
Full houses await musical ‘White Christmas’

ABRAMS, Wis. (WFRV) – Abrams Spotlight Productions will present the musical “White Christmas”in The Nancy Byng Community Theater, and tickets are dear. According to the website, only single seats remain and wait lists have been started. The performance schedule: 7 p.m. Dec. 1, 2, 3; 1 p.m....
UPDATE: Lanes back open on I-41 northbound near Fox Crossing after a crash

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed down lanes of traffic on I-41 northbound in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are now open. The incident took roughly one hour to clear. No other information was provided. Original Story: Lanes...
‘Supporting these small businesses is what we should be doing as community members’: Customers shop locally for Small Business Saturday

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shoppers pride themselves on shopping locally as an investment in their community. “Whatever we can do to continue to support these small businesses is what we should be doing as community members,” said Ellen Katter, a small business customer. Customers shopping at The Heel...
Oshkosh man accused of shooting a handgun in the air during an altercation arrested

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – One man was taken into custody after reportedly being involved in an altercation and shooting a handgun in the air on Friday. At around 3:30 p.m., the Oshkosh Police Department responded to the 800 block fo Wisconsin Street and were notified of a disturbance where people were arguing and a firearm had been discharged.
Driver flees from officers after multiple hit-and-run crashes in Fond du Lac, charged with second OWI

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man was arrested on Friday after reportedly hitting multiple vehicles, fleeing from officers, and crashing into a squad car. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers received reports around 8:59 p.m. on November 25 of an SUV that allegedly rammed into a vehicle in a parking lot on East Johnson Street and drove off.
