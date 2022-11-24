Read full article on original website
Gerds/Review: Where to see holiday favorites
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In this holiday season, many people find comfort in their favorites. Here are some of the popular titles being performed live in our region this season. Hundreds of our friends and neighbors are preparing to celebrate – on stage – in a wide variety...
Hundreds of trees featured in Manitowoc’s Evergleams on 8th
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc’s Ever-gleams on 8th provides a Christmas atmosphere for downtown Manitowoc. Vice President of the Ever-gleams says the tress play a significant role in Manitowoc’s history. “It’s really a big part of our heritage here in Manitowoc we have a long history of...
Support from the community helps Manitowoc’s Lights of Lincoln Park spread Holiday cheer
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc is shining bright this time of the year, as Lights of Lincoln Park returns to spread Holiday cheer. The annual classic has returned for its 11th year of production, and guests can enjoy dozens of different animated light shows by either walking through the park or driving.
‘Music Man’ Dudley Birder dies at 95
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Dudley Birder, a leading force in music in Northeastern Wisconsin, died Saturday afternoon, Nov. 26, St. Norbert College announced. He was age 95. Birder spent more than half a century at St. Norbert. Funeral arrangements are pending, the college said. “Everyone in the St....
UPDATE: Green Bay woman located safe after being reported missing since November 20
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have provided an update regarding the missing person report of Crystal Kraning. According to the Green Bay Police Department, Kraning was found safe. No other information was provided. Original Story: MISSING: Green Bay woman last seen November 20, police ask for public’s help...
“Here just to finish my Christmas shopping for the kids” : Shoppers use Black Friday to purchase family favorites
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Black Friday is known as one of the busiest days for shopping in America. Shoppers say they don’t mind missing sleep to purchase gifts for their families. “It’s a tradition. We come every year, this is our time to get away from all the...
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘The Nutcracker’ in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – From company to company and year to year, “The Nutcracker” is not cut the same, as if by cookie cutter. This year, The Dance Company of greater Green Bay continues to tweak its already different take on the beloved fantasy. One more...
Fond du Lac man dies after colliding with tree in southeast Wisconsin
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after deputies in southeast Wisconsin tried to stop a speeding car, the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, just south of...
Full houses await musical ‘White Christmas’
ABRAMS, Wis. (WFRV) – Abrams Spotlight Productions will present the musical “White Christmas”in The Nancy Byng Community Theater, and tickets are dear. According to the website, only single seats remain and wait lists have been started. The performance schedule: 7 p.m. Dec. 1, 2, 3; 1 p.m....
Central Wisconsin man injured after gun accidentally discharges in Fox River Mall parking lot
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot on Black Friday, after reports of an accidental discharge of a firearm, sending one man to the hospital. According to the Grand Chute Police Department, the incident happened just after 9 a.m. on November 25. Officers...
Large playhouse fire in Outagamie County threatened nearby barn, 3 departments responded
BUCHANAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews responded to a large playhouse that was ‘engulfed’ in flames near a barn in Outagamie County that contained animals. According to the Combined Locks Public Safety, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on Friday in the Town of Buchanan. Fire crews...
Oshkosh Police investigating after ‘abandoned cats’ found dead outside of local business
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Seven cats were found dead near a business in Oshkosh after being abandoned and left in crates, police are now investigating. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, the cats had been left in animal crates, outside a business in the 500 block of Doctors Court sometime between November 17 and 21.
UPDATE: Lanes back open on I-41 northbound near Fox Crossing after a crash
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed down lanes of traffic on I-41 northbound in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are now open. The incident took roughly one hour to clear. No other information was provided. Original Story: Lanes...
‘Supporting these small businesses is what we should be doing as community members’: Customers shop locally for Small Business Saturday
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shoppers pride themselves on shopping locally as an investment in their community. “Whatever we can do to continue to support these small businesses is what we should be doing as community members,” said Ellen Katter, a small business customer. Customers shopping at The Heel...
Oshkosh man accused of shooting a handgun in the air during an altercation arrested
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – One man was taken into custody after reportedly being involved in an altercation and shooting a handgun in the air on Friday. At around 3:30 p.m., the Oshkosh Police Department responded to the 800 block fo Wisconsin Street and were notified of a disturbance where people were arguing and a firearm had been discharged.
Driver flees from officers after multiple hit-and-run crashes in Fond du Lac, charged with second OWI
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man was arrested on Friday after reportedly hitting multiple vehicles, fleeing from officers, and crashing into a squad car. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers received reports around 8:59 p.m. on November 25 of an SUV that allegedly rammed into a vehicle in a parking lot on East Johnson Street and drove off.
