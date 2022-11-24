Read full article on original website
BBC
World Cup 2022: Fouling Neymar 'has to stop', Brazil coach Tite says
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Brazil head coach Tite says the high number of fouls...
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Iran complain to Fifa over flag change on social media by US
Iran's football federation has complained to Fifa after the Islamic...
Mystery of Sheep Walking in Circle in China for 12 Days Potentially Solved
"[It could be] due to frustration about being in the pen and limited [as to where they can go]. This is not good," livestock expert Matt Bell told Newsweek.
Monday briefing: How the weather could sway the outcome of the war
Good morning. As winter arrives in Ukraine, sleet and snow will become a daily fact of life. Depending on the severity of the weather, the ground will become impassably muddy, or freeze over. Civilians in parts of the country will be left without power, heating or water as a result of Russian attacks on infrastructure, and could face frostbite, hypothermia and pneumonia. Temperatures will get as low as -20C.
Amid protests over lockdowns, Goldman Sachs warns that China’s exit from COVID-zero may be ‘forced and disorderly’
A protesters shouts slogans during a protest against China's strict zero COVID measures on Nov. 28, 2022 in Beijing, China. China’s climbing COVID caseload and expanding lockdown measures, which prompted rare public protests over the weekend, highlight the risk of an unplanned and chaotic exit from the country’s tough COVID-zero policies, predicts Goldman Sachs.
BBC Says Chinese Police Attacked Reporter Covering Unrest
Chinese authorities told the BBC that the journalist was detained to protect him from getting COVID.
Jack Grealish says England criticism after US draw was a 'big overreaction' as he points out Three Lions are one of the top scorers at the World Cup... and he backs his Man City team-mate Phil Foden to make an impact
Jack Grealish believes there was an 'overreaction' to England's goalless draw with the United States which served to dampen World Cup expectations. Optimism surged after the Three Lions thrashed Iran 6-2 in their opening game but Gareth Southgate's men then failed to unlock a well-organised US side on Friday night.
BBC
China Covid: Shocking protests are huge challenge for China's leaders
Acts of dissent are not unusual in China. Over the years, sudden, local explosions of defiance have been triggered by a range of issues - from toxic pollution to illegal land grabs, or the mistreatment of a community member at the hands of the police. But this time it's different.
BBC
Swedish brothers face trial on Russia spy charges
Two Swedish brothers accused of selling secrets to Russia's intelligence services have gone on trial in what has been called one of Sweden's worst ever alleged cases of espionage. Peyman Kia, 42, and Payam Kia, 35, are accused of spying for Moscow over a 10-year period. The older brother previously...
