Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
BBC
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
BBC
Council defends payments for Tatton Park
The council that manages Tatton Park has defended subsidising its running costs after concerns were raised by one of its councillors. Steve Hogben had asked if Cheshire East Council should continue to help the running of the park during the cost of living crisis. He also suggested other local councils...
BBC
Mountaineer welcomes plans to reopen Edinburgh's Radical Road
World-renowned mountaineer Stephen Venables has welcomed plans to reopen a historic path in Edinburgh, saying he is not convinced of the seriousness of the rock fall risk. The 68-year-old climbed cliffs on the Radical Road in Holyrood Park regularly before it was closed four years ago over safety concerns. Now...
BBC
Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'
Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
techeblog.com
Fascinating Look at Wee House, the Tiniest House in Scotland
TinyTendo is more of a novelty item, while the Wee House, or the tiniest house in Scotland, can actually be lived in. The story circulating states that it was built on Loch Shin near the Scottish village of Lairg in 1824 by poacher Jock Broon who was gifted land by a person who owned a large estate in return for being taught how to distill whisky.
BBC
Action urged over Birmingham's mould-ridden homes
A Birmingham resident has accused the city council of housing people in mouldy homes. Vicky McLaughlin lives in a council house in Bartley Green which has mould throughout, putting the health of her three young children at risk. The Labour MP for Edgbaston, Preet Kaur Gill, said she was dealing...
‘People are living in vans’: Porthmadog considers vexed issue of second homes
As final vote on raising council tax to tackle homelessness looms, some worry tourism will be affected if people sell up
BBC
Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm
More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges. Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was...
Tributes paid as Wales fan dies while in Qatar for the World Cup
Welsh football is in mourning after a member of the Red Wall in Qatar with his son for the World Cup died.Kevin Davies, understood to be from Pembrokeshire, is reported to have been rushed to Hamad General Hospital, in Doha, following Wales’ match against Iran, where he later died.It is understood to have been a medical incident and that he did not attend the 2-0 defeat but instead remained at his apartment after feeling ill.Unfortunately we have lost one of the Red wall yesterday in Qatar, our sincere condolences go out to his son here in Doha and his family...
BBC
Tip-off leads authorities to huge fly-tipping site in Liverpool
A tip-off from the public has stopped tonnes of waste being fly-tipped in an empty warehouse, a council has said. Liverpool City Council said it was told a site in the north of the city was being set up as an illegal dump. A joint operation with police and the...
BBC
Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row
Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
BBC
Armada Way revamp: Row over Plymouth city centre tree felling plans
Councillors are being urged to reconsider proposals to cut down and replace more than 100 trees in Plymouth city centre. Save the Trees of Armada Way (STRAW) says the council wants to cut down 136 out of 153 trees and replace them with 164 new ones, at a cost of £12.7m.
BBC
Lewes Cemetery runs out of burial space
A cemetery in East Sussex has run out of space for new burials. Council officials said existing bookings at Lewes Cemetery would be honoured but no more new full burials would go ahead. They said it was a "really difficult decision" to reach but "one being repeated up and down...
BBC
Cardiff Winter Wonderland ride passenger taken to hospital
A passenger on a ride at Cardiff's Winter Wonderland has been taken to hospital. An ambulance was called at about 17:15 GMT on Saturday after an incident on the Ice Skater ride. Two people were injured, with one taken to the University Hospital of Wales, the Welsh Ambulance Service said.
BBC
North of England faces rail chaos, warns business lobby
Business leaders in the north of England are warning rail services could "collapse into utter chaos" by January unless the government takes action. Members of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership have written to ask the transport secretary to address a crisis they say is "wreaking havoc". Rail travel in northern England...
Green gung-ho about IPL 2023 but hectic calendar will make it tough, warns Warner
The allrounder has not been discouraged by the selectors, but acknowledges that there is a monster international workload through the year
BBC
Gloucester railway underpass to close for nine months
The underpass at Gloucester Railway Station is set to close for a nine-month refurbishment project. Great Western Railway (GWR) will close the route in January to make it step-free, improve lighting and widen the northern entrance. Councillor Jeremy Hilton welcomed the news of the upgrade but said he was concerned...
BBC
Wisbech is the wrong town for migrant hotel plan, court told
A council is trying to prevent a hotel being used to house migrants in a town with "a history of migrant exploitation" and "organised crime", a court heard. Earlier this month Fenland District Council in Cambridgeshire sought an injunction against the Home Office. It hoped to prevent migrants being sent...
