'Football is everything': How Portugal and Manchester City star Rúben Dias forged his winning mentality

Read full article on original website
Related
Lionel Messi Moves Level With Diego Maradona In Terms Of World Cup Appearances And Goals
Messi's long-range stunner against Mexico was the eighth World Cup goal of his career.
NBC Sports
Lionel Messi set for richest deal in MLS history, summer move to Beckham’s Miami
Lionel Messi is close to moving to Inter Miami next summer, where he’ll become the richest player in Major League Soccer history according to a sensational report in The Sunday Times. Considered by many to be the greatest player of his generation, the 35-year-old Messi is still playing at...
Harry Kane reacts to England's 0-0 draw with USA
Harry Kane was surprisingly upbeat following England's 0-0 draw with the United States in Group B of the World Cup on Friday.
Lionel Messi and Argentina look to revive World Cup campaign
All eyes will be on Lionel Messi and his Argentina side on Saturday as they look turn around a dreadful start to the World Cup.
Sporting News
Teams out of World Cup 2022: Updated list of nations eliminated from FIFA Qatar 2022
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with 32 teams competing to reach the final on Sunday, December 18. Only two will get there, and one will get to hoist the trophy. Over the course of these next few weeks, all the other nations will be packing up and heading home from Qatar after falling short of fulfilling the ultimate dream.
Germany salvages draw against Spain but World Cup hopes still hang in the balance
Niclas Füllkrug's late strike was enough to salvage a point for Germany against Spain as qualification from Group E goes down to the wire.
theScore
3 key questions ahead of Canada's vital World Cup clash with Croatia
Canada pushed Belgium to the absolute brink in a revealing Group F opener, proving to the world what John Herdman, his players, and the entire country already felt going into the World Cup: This team belongs. But Canada's fearless performance didn't translate into a win. Ultimately, there's no room for...
Report: Newcastle United Set To Poach Manchester City Regional Scout
Paul Midgley, currently Manchester City's Northern UK Youth Scout Manager, is set to make the switch to Newcastle United as the club's Head of Youth Recruitment, as per Fabrizio Romano.
Manchester United 'Out Of The Race' To Sign Jude Bellingham
Manchester United are now said to 'barely have a chance' in signing Jude Bellingham next summer.
Lionel Messi's rep denies report that Argentina captain is in negotiations with MLS' Inter Miami for next season
Argentina's soccer superstar Lionel Messi is not in negotiations to join Inter Miami next season, his representative tells CNN.
BBC
Hibs-Hearts derby draw attracts record crowd as Glasgow City go top
Glasgow City have moved two points clear at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League as Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian attracted a new domestic record crowd of 8,066. City, last season's runners-up, beat Partick Thistle 4-1 to take advantage of reigning champions Rangers being held to a goalless draw at home to Celtic on Saturday and leapfrog both.
Croatia downs Canada 4-1 at World Cup on Kramaric's 2 goals
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — A bit of trash talk meant to inspire Canada instead motivated Croatia. Canada coach John Herdman had tried to boost his team following a loss to Belgium to open the team’s first World Cup appearance in 36 years — using colorful language that Croatia took exception to. The 2018 runners-up responded on Sunday with a 4-1 victory over the Canadians, who were eliminated after two matches in Qatar. “I have to say thank you to the head coach of Canada for the motivation,” said Andrej Kramaric, who scored two goals on Sunday.
FIFA World Cup Group Tiebreaker Rules Explained
The World Cup began on Nov. 20 when the 32 nations vying for international glory opened group stage action in Qatar.
NBC Sports
How can Gregg Berhalter unlock the goals for USMNT vs Iran?
The United States men’s national team has to score more goals than Iran to reach the World Cup knockout rounds. Isn’t that just the perfect test for the Gregg Berhalter era of the program?. The USMNT has kept eight clean sheets in 14 matches this year, including Friday’s...
Ex-Manchester United Star - Marcus Rashford Is 'Nowhere Near Good Enough' To Start For England
Ex-Manchester United star Paul Parker has said that Marcus Rashford should be "Nowhere near" a starting position for England.
BBC
World Cup: Wales supporter, 62, dies in Qatar
A Wales supporter has died in Qatar while on a trip to watch the team at the World Cup. Kevin Davies, 62, from Pembrokeshire, was in Doha with his son and friends. BBC Wales has been told Mr Davies died of natural causes on Friday but he was not at the stadium to watch Wales' 2-0 defeat by Iran.
Analysis-Soccer-Dazzling Dembele completes two-man job to help France reach last 16
DOHA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Kylian Mbappe will grab the headlines after his second-half double sent France into the last 16 of the World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Denmark on Saturday, but Ousmane Dembele was the man who facilitated the defending champions' success.
SB Nation
Konaté and France Secure World Cup Advancement while England Struggle
After playing a key role in France’s game one victory over Australia at the World Cup, Ibrahima Konaté made way for Raphaël Varane against Denmark on Saturday but was introduced in the second half and was on the pitch for France’s second goal in a 2-1 win.
BBC
Newcastle's women's team feel 'empowered' as they prepare for St James' Park return
Newcastle United women's skipper Grace Donnelly was partly responsible for the kick-off being delayed the last time her side played at St James' Park in May. The chance of fulfilling a childhood dream meant her local village organised a bus to transport all her friends and family to the match, as a record 22,000 fans watched the fourth-tier side beat Alnwick Town.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Why Casemiro is key to Brazil's hopes in Qatar - Gilberto Silva
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. My job when Brazil won the 2002 World Cup was...
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0