ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

How To Make Easy And Sustainable Holiday Garlands

By Robyn Hunt
House Digest
House Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00SogR_0jMLdmaS00

The use of garlands can be traced back to Ancient Egypt, where people would bury their embalmed dead with flower garlands. Per Britannica , these woven garlands were meant to be a celebratory adornment for the deceased and were a symbolic offering of good luck in life after death. The Greeks and Romans also were privileged to use garlands as building and table décor, and in Hinduism, marigold garlands are commonly seen as offerings on statues of deities. But the Christmas garland, writes the Baker Design Group , is thought to have been brought over by the first American settlers. Money was scarce during the winter months. To help bring in some extra income, families would weave together pieces of nature and sell them to other family members, friends, and neighbors to supplement their limited funds. Thus, the Christmas garland was born.

Making your holiday garland is straightforward, entertaining, and super green. It doesn't require too much: just some string and one or two items. The art of making a garland can also be a somewhat meditative process. These are a few simple Christmas garland options to try out this holiday season because nothing says "crafty eco-warrior" like making your own earth-friendly Christmas décor.

Wine Corks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b5L5T_0jMLdmaS00

If you're a vino lover, you probably have more than your fair share of wine corks lying around. It's not uncommon to see homes with giant containers of wine corks on display. According to WineBid , these can be serious wine collectors who want to memorialize the moment. Or they can be people who use the corks almost like diary entries, jotting down the date they enjoyed the bottle and the occasion. The problem with displaying corks in a vessel is you have to fish around if you want to find one.

Using wine corks in a garland is a great way to keep your memories more visually organized. There are a couple of different ways to build this garland. You can drill a hole through the cork, which takes some time but keeps it nice and secure. The other option is to use miniature screw eyelets, which you would affix to each end of the cork, via Instructables . If you're planning on displaying them for Christmas, add a bit of holiday flair by adding red, white, and green wooden beads, bells, and small snowflakes. Alternately, keep it neutral if you plan on keeping your cork garland up year-round. Making garlands with family and friends is also a great bonding moment, especially if there's wine.

Dried Oranges

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30XWTp_0jMLdmaS00

It might come as a surprise, but oranges are symbolically linked with the Yuletide season. Smithsonian Magazine explains that the 19th-century tradition of putting oranges in the toes of Christmas stockings is meant to represent good fortune. During the Great Depression, an orange was indeed a luxury item, so receiving one was like a Christmas miracle. An orange slice has an uncanny resemblance to a coin, so it only makes sense to hang a golden garland around the house or tree to bring prosperity.

To make these colorful, eco-friendly garlands, you'll need oranges, string, and spare time. After thinly slicing your oranges, place them between two paper towels to draw out any extra juices, notes The Toasted Pine Nut . Put the slices on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and bake them at 200 Fahrenheit for three to four hours, flipping them over at the halfway mark. Once your oranges have cooled down, take a toothpick and poke little holes in them for your string. Add other Christmassy elements like pinecones, which represent regeneration, family, and enlightenment, via Symbol Sage or cinnamon (abundance and prosperity, per Well+Good ) for some extra good tidings.

Dried Apples And Nuts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGoeS_0jMLdmaS00

Have you ever received an orange and an apple in your Christmas stocking? That's because, along with oranges, apples also intertwined with the holiday season. Though apples tend to have more theological and religious-based symbolism, the fruit also represents Aphrodite, the Greek Goddess of Love, as well as the Norse Goddess of Lovers, Idunn, notes Good Luck Symbols . In China, apples are given as gifts on Christmas Eve because they represent peace.

Hanging dehydrated fruit décor around your home, especially during the holidays, adds a nice pop of color and infuses your space with positive vibes. Make sure you slice your apples horizontally through the middle. You'll see that the fruit has a star on the inside where the seeds are. Bake them at 200 Fahrenheit, writes The Happier Homemaker , and then poke a hole using a toothpick (just like the dehydrated oranges) to string them onto a cord of your choice. To add the unshelled nuts to your garland, you'll need a heavy-duty upholstery needle and a hammer, per Gardenista .

Cinnamon Stick And Pinecones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G88JH_0jMLdmaS00

Cinnamon is one of the warmest, most inviting smells synonymous with the holidays, and it is Christmas in spice form, via Veecoco . The same can be said about pinecones . After all, when the supermarkets begin selling bags of cinnamon-infused pinecones, they're saying Christmas will be here in a month or so. Instead of buying into capitalism and purchasing premade cinnamon-laced room deodorizers, why not make your own? Even if you don't have pinecones in your area, you can still get cinnamon, and you can use your creativity or get inspiration from the other garlands on this list and make an option unique to your home.

Once you've sourced your pinecones, you will want to de-bugify them. Straight-out-of-nature cones can have mildew and bugs living in them, and those do not belong in your happy holiday home, writes Refresh Restyle . Once properly cleaned, you can keep your pinecones au naturel or add white earth-friendly paint to simulate snow. Grab some thematic string and start tying knots, creating your own pattern as you go. Soon you'll have a beautiful garland that you can reuse the following year or go in the compost when the season is over.

Popcorn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8vIe_0jMLdmaS00

Popcorn might sound like a rather odd thing to hang around your home and especially on your Christmas tree, but this movie theater staple has been used for holiday decorating since the Victorian era, as noted on Yahoo . The first documented popcorn-decorated tree can be traced back to Williamsburg, Virginia, circa 1842, per the book "Christmas Past."

This super simple snack-style garland requires a lot of popcorn, some thread, a needle, and willpower. Homesteading notes that you should let your popcorn sit out for anywhere from 24 to 48 hours to keep it from crumbling. No one likes to eat stale popcorn, so it's less tempting to munch on while you're building. For a pop of color, add some cranberries or other fruit, which is the traditional German way of crafting one of these bad boys, per the craft blog Julie Blanner . A word of caution when working with cranberries. Remember to wear old clothes and keep a towel nearby because these tart berries can (and will) stain.

Just Twigs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tvVSN_0jMLdmaS00

This is one of the more earth-centric and rustic garlands on the list, but it also uses the least components. All you'll need are scissors, as well as strings and sticks that are all relatively the same length. That being said, it's also a bit more tedious to build than the other garlands, so make sure you've got something streaming on your TV to keep your mind preoccupied or allow the process to put you into a meditative state.

You'll need to do a bit of recon for this one, which entails going outside and finding some branches or sticks of uniform size and thickness, per Funky Jun Interiors . The uniformity makes them easier to work with, but variety can also add a bit of character to your garland. Once you've collected around a dozen or more tree fingers, you'll want to cut each stick into three-inch pieces. Then comes the fun part. Working in small batches, tie a knot around one stick, add a twig, tie another knot, and so on. Once you've finished as many mini bundles as you'd like, tie them together for a lovely, farmhouse-inspired Christmas garland. Feel free to decorate it with cranberries and other holiday goodies.

Read this next: Best Stores To Shop At For Holiday Décor

Comments / 0

Related
macaronikid.com

2022 Holiday Shopping Guide

The holidays are here! Where will you be shopping? We've compiled a list of businesses that are having specials this holiday season!. If you know of any holiday specials that is not on this list, please email Macaroni Kid Irvine. Your community of parents would greatly appreciate it and thank you in advance for sharing it.
IRVINE, CA
tripsavvy.com

The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US

The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
INDIANA STATE
Wide Open Country

The Farmhouse Christmas Décor We're Buying This Year

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. It's that time of the year to light Christmas candles, make sugar cookies, and of course, put up the Christmas tree. The warm feelings of the holiday season surely set in once your house is fully decorated -- and this year, we're loving a classic farmhouse style to help add a rustic flair to our mantles, windows, and living rooms. Our favorite farmhouse Christmas décor adds a cozy, vintage feel to the home, so we rounded up our favorite finds that we'll be adding to our own shopping carts this year.
Family Handyman

What Kind of Christmas Cactus Is That?

There’s a classic Christmas movie from the 1970s that begins with a Great Depression-era mom marveling at her blooming Christmas cactus. Her daughter asks, “How can a plant know it’s Christmas?”. The Christmas cactus has long been a popular holiday plant and is still popular today. But...
People

Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50

These customer-loved options are "bright and festive" Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath. Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget,...
TheStreet

The 14 Best Unique Gifts Under $25

Giving gifts to our loved ones is something we all treasure. It makes us feel good to spread joy and happiness through a thoughtful and personal gift. All that generosity can be expensive. The average American household spends almost $1,000 on gift giving at the holidays alone. Families with children can easily exceed that, with an average of around $250 per child as the national average, and up to 16% of us say we’re willing to go into debt to buy gifts for our children.
Us Weekly

Jennifer Aniston’s New Balance Sneakers Are on Sale Now at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The One With All the Sneakers! We love matching with our Friends — especially when that friend is none other than Jennifer Aniston. ‘Tis the season to binge-watch the Thanksgiving episodes of Friends and then recreate the actress’ […]
WSB Radio

Watch out: Christmas trees will be more expensive this year

(MIAMI, Fl.) — CBS News reports that holiday shoppers this year might should brace for sticker shock, as Christmas tree wholesalers pump prices by rates between 5% and 15% compared to last year. This price increases are usually passed onto consumers, causing higher totals at the checkout. “The height...
BHG

Start Decorating Early and Score Tons of Deals on Outdoor Holiday Decor Before Black Friday Even Begins

One of the best parts of the holiday season is all the decorations. Everywhere you go, you’ll see string lights, pine trees, and wreaths that get you in a festive mood. To celebrate the season, you’ll want to get in on some of the decorating fun by decking out your house, too—and you don’t have to spend a ton of money to do it, since there are plenty of early Black Friday sales on decor already happening.
shorelocalnews.com

Picking the perfect holiday tree

‘Tis the season to be jolly! It’s time to put away the turkey leftovers and break out the stockings. The holiday season is upon us, and as the countdown to Christmas moves forward, now is the time to start decorating the house. An integral part of that will include selecting the perfect Christmas tree for your home. Despite the simplicity and ease of artificial trees, there is nothing quite like the thrill of buying a real Christmas tree year to year.
OREGON STATE
Us Weekly

15 of the Best Christmas Trees for Every Type of Decor Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. One of the most exciting parts about Christmas is decorating. Putting up and decorating the tree is an exciting tradition for families everywhere, and one thing we love is that every tree is different. One family might go […]
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
69K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy