Meriden, CT

Police Respond To Tractor-Trailer Rollover CT Crash

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Police responded to an early morning rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-91 in Connecticut.

The crash happened in the New Haven County city of Meriden at about 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, Connecticut State Police said.

Police said a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia was northbound on I-91 near Exit 16 and veered into the right shoulder on the rumble stripes.

The driver, a 34-year-old Windsor Locks man, lost control of the tractor-trailer, and the vehicle traveled across the lanes and into the median, where it rolled over, authorities said.

State Police said the tractor-trailer then traveled across the median and into part of the left lane on the southbound side.

The driver was hospitalized for possible injuries, police reported.

He was found at fault for the crash and issued an infraction for failure to maintain a lane, authorities said.

