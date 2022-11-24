ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Families in need receive Thanksgiving meals

Fresh Thanksgiving meals were delivered to thirteen families in need by volunteers in Southwest Florida. Deborah Mecalo knows what the meaning of Thanksgiving is. “I am thankful for everybody that I have met throughout this journey because if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be this far as I am now,” Mecalo said.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

After Ian, record inflation, Salvation Army needs volunteers more than ever

In this season of giving, the Salvation Army hopes people in Southwest Florida will give their time to help raise money for families in need during the holidays. Soon, you’ll hear familiar bells ringing in front of grocery stores and shops, with volunteers spreading holiday cheer and hoping you’ll drop some bills or loose change in to the Salvation Army’s famous red kettles.
FORT MYERS, FL
happeningsmagazine.net

Punta Gorda Symphony offers jazz and holiday concerts in December

The Punta Gorda Symphony presents exciting concerts in December – a jazz afternoon and a matinee and evening performances of classical holiday favorites – to delight music lovers in the community. On Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m., the symphony’s three-concert Jazz on the Lawn series begins outdoors...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
floridaweekly.com

City of Bonita Springs holiday season promises seasonal festive fun

The City of Bonita Springs has a festive holiday event season this year in downtown Bonita Springs at Riverside Park, 10450 Reynolds Street, Bonita Springs. The City of Bonita Springs will be hosting a free Holiday Stroll event at the Riverside Park and Liles Hotel Plaza area. The Holiday Stroll will run from Dec. 3 – Jan.1. The park will sparkle with holiday lights and holiday-themed photo opportunities will be available throughout the park for the public to take pictures with. Holiday music will play throughout the park. The music will be scheduled from dusk until 9 p.m. nightly unless there is an event scheduled.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
happeningsmagazine.net

Deck the Halls with Gulf Coast Symphony Dec. 2

Join the Gulf Coast Symphony on Friday, Dec. 2 for Deck the Halls at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW. Celebrate the spirit of the season with this annual holiday tradition. The Gulf Coast Symphony is joined by the Fort Myers Symphonic Mastersingers, Mark Sanders plus the...
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Interim executive director named at Sarasota nonprofit

An interim executive director has been announced for Meals on Wheels of Sarasota. The organization’s board of directors appointed Rhonda Leiberick to the role. While in transition, she will be working with Invest in Incredible consultants to refresh organizational policies by developing growth strategies and processes to determine the impact Meals on Wheels has, a press release states. Invest in Incredible is an initiative of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How safe is it to eat locally harvested fish amid red tide?

Turkey is the classic choice on Thanksgiving but, in Southwest Florida, residents are wondering if locally harvested seafood is safe to eat. Amid red tide resulting as a consequence of Hurricane Ian, people have growing concerns about how safe it is to eat local fish. Captain Bill Hammond is living...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples businesses hope you shop them on Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is an annual day encouraging you to shop locally in person and online at small businesses. Businesses in Naples there are hoping shoppers will forego the big box stores and help them bounce back after Hurricane Ian. “We do expect a lot of people because they support...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Small businesses holding special events for Small Business Saturday

The big Black Friday sales are over, but there’s still more time to shop. You can check out the small, local, and independent businesses participating in Small Business Saturday. The shopping holiday is a day to celebrate small businesses and all they do for our community. It is a...
FORT MYERS, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $5.5 Million, This Breathtaking Home in Naples Florida comes with Elegance and Overwhelming Beauty

3855 Isla Del Sol Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, Naples, Florida is an impressive in the award-winning community of Fiddler’s Creek with a breathtaking view of the pool, lake, and golf course. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, please contact Michelle Thomas (Phone: 239-860-7176) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL

