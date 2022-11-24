Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Families in need receive Thanksgiving meals
Fresh Thanksgiving meals were delivered to thirteen families in need by volunteers in Southwest Florida. Deborah Mecalo knows what the meaning of Thanksgiving is. “I am thankful for everybody that I have met throughout this journey because if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be this far as I am now,” Mecalo said.
WINKNEWS.com
After Ian, record inflation, Salvation Army needs volunteers more than ever
In this season of giving, the Salvation Army hopes people in Southwest Florida will give their time to help raise money for families in need during the holidays. Soon, you’ll hear familiar bells ringing in front of grocery stores and shops, with volunteers spreading holiday cheer and hoping you’ll drop some bills or loose change in to the Salvation Army’s famous red kettles.
happeningsmagazine.net
Punta Gorda Symphony offers jazz and holiday concerts in December
The Punta Gorda Symphony presents exciting concerts in December – a jazz afternoon and a matinee and evening performances of classical holiday favorites – to delight music lovers in the community. On Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m., the symphony’s three-concert Jazz on the Lawn series begins outdoors...
WINKNEWS.com
Hundreds kick off Thanksgiving with the 43rd annual turkey trot in Fort Myers
Before the cooking, the eating, and the football, there’s an annual tradition that hundreds of people wake up for; the turkey trot. “It’s a great day to get out here and do something fun in the morning before you pig out in the afternoon,” said Madeline Lukomsek.
More Explores: Cubans Be Like… Restaurant
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Cubans Be Like… is a restaurant that transports you to Cuba right here in SWFL!. Owners Angel and Yolanda Figueredo say they wanted to bring “the flavor and culture of Cuba” to this side of Florida. Their menu is a large spread...
floridaweekly.com
City of Bonita Springs holiday season promises seasonal festive fun
The City of Bonita Springs has a festive holiday event season this year in downtown Bonita Springs at Riverside Park, 10450 Reynolds Street, Bonita Springs. The City of Bonita Springs will be hosting a free Holiday Stroll event at the Riverside Park and Liles Hotel Plaza area. The Holiday Stroll will run from Dec. 3 – Jan.1. The park will sparkle with holiday lights and holiday-themed photo opportunities will be available throughout the park for the public to take pictures with. Holiday music will play throughout the park. The music will be scheduled from dusk until 9 p.m. nightly unless there is an event scheduled.
happeningsmagazine.net
Deck the Halls with Gulf Coast Symphony Dec. 2
Join the Gulf Coast Symphony on Friday, Dec. 2 for Deck the Halls at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW. Celebrate the spirit of the season with this annual holiday tradition. The Gulf Coast Symphony is joined by the Fort Myers Symphonic Mastersingers, Mark Sanders plus the...
Shrimpers explain difficult process with boat removal
During a fundraiser for shrimpers at the Torch Bar & Grill, owner of Trico Shrimp company explained the "long process" to rebuilding.
businessobserverfl.com
Interim executive director named at Sarasota nonprofit
An interim executive director has been announced for Meals on Wheels of Sarasota. The organization’s board of directors appointed Rhonda Leiberick to the role. While in transition, she will be working with Invest in Incredible consultants to refresh organizational policies by developing growth strategies and processes to determine the impact Meals on Wheels has, a press release states. Invest in Incredible is an initiative of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
Iron Joe Turkey Ride: Cyclists pedal for better rider safety in Naples
One rider told Fox 4 the event was about creating a community and supporting an organization dedicated to safer rides for cyclists.
Florida Weekly
49th Annual “Christmas Walk and Tree Lighting Ceremony” coming to Fifth Avenue South
The Fifth Avenue South Business Improvement District will host the 49th annual “Christmas on Fifth” on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. This special festival will combine holiday themed activities along with the ultimate nights of ‘al fresco’ dining on the street.
WINKNEWS.com
How safe is it to eat locally harvested fish amid red tide?
Turkey is the classic choice on Thanksgiving but, in Southwest Florida, residents are wondering if locally harvested seafood is safe to eat. Amid red tide resulting as a consequence of Hurricane Ian, people have growing concerns about how safe it is to eat local fish. Captain Bill Hammond is living...
WINKNEWS.com
Naples businesses hope you shop them on Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday is an annual day encouraging you to shop locally in person and online at small businesses. Businesses in Naples there are hoping shoppers will forego the big box stores and help them bounce back after Hurricane Ian. “We do expect a lot of people because they support...
usf.edu
Collier, Lee still haven't used their RUSH funds allocated to help those Ian left homeless
Collier County agencies for the homeless are criticizing local governments for what they say is a delay in releasing federal funds to help those who lost their homes in Hurricane Ian. Around $1 million for homeless people waits for local government approval. Hurricane Ian swept Southwest Florida nearly two months...
Free workshop against home repair scam available for Southwest Florida residents
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Multiple public workshops to help residents identify home repair scams and prevent fraud will take place in December. The workshop will include tips on how to find, hire and pay contractors to not get scammed. It will also go over the building permit process and any other information related to paperwork.
WINKNEWS.com
Small businesses holding special events for Small Business Saturday
The big Black Friday sales are over, but there’s still more time to shop. You can check out the small, local, and independent businesses participating in Small Business Saturday. The shopping holiday is a day to celebrate small businesses and all they do for our community. It is a...
Florida hospitals weren’t ready for Hurricane Ian. Some fear the next big storm.
Despite being under evacuation orders and in the path of the catastrophic storm, five hospitals remained open and removed only a handful of patients before the Category 4 hurricane made landfall.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $5.5 Million, This Breathtaking Home in Naples Florida comes with Elegance and Overwhelming Beauty
3855 Isla Del Sol Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, Naples, Florida is an impressive in the award-winning community of Fiddler’s Creek with a breathtaking view of the pool, lake, and golf course. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, please contact Michelle Thomas (Phone: 239-860-7176) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Residents want boat abandoned in Cape Coral neighborhood removed
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A random boat popped up along a Cape Coral street and hasn’t moved since it was dropped off. The beat-up pontoon boat sits roadside along SW 5th Street near SW 29th Place. That’s right across from Bud Lawrence’s home, who said it showed up about a week ago.
natureworldnews.com
Red Tide on Sarasota County Scatters Dead Fish on Beach, Shark Teeth Hunters Clean Up Instead — Florida
Shark teeth hunters in Sarasota County reported only finding dead fish on the shore due to the red tide situation. They wound up cleaning the Florida beach rather than engaging in their intended hunting activity. On Florida's Gulf Coast, state and local officials have been closely monitoring the red tide...
