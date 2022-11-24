ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelson County, VA

Comments / 1

Related
NBC 29 News

You gotta love it !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll squeeze one more outstanding day before changes arrive Sunday. Sunshine will boost temperatures into the 60s again today. Meanwhile, we are tracking a storm system to our southwest. Clouds will begin to thicken tonight. Sunday will feature rain for the first half of the day. Conditions will gradually improve later Sunday. Sunshine will return next week with high temperatures closer to normal. Have a great and safe holiday weekend !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Field fire on Nicopolis Road in Bedford: Firefighters

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department responded to the report of a field fire. They responded to 2700blk of Nicopolis Road. "Arrived on scene to find a 5-acre field fire that also included two structures used for storage heavily involved," firefighters said. According to firefighters, both the...
BEDFORD, VA
Virginian Review

Jimmy Fortune Performs a Christmas Show at The Historic Masonic Theatre

Clifton Forge, Va. (VR) - Jimmy Fortune takes the stage of The Historic Masonic Theatre on Friday, December 9 at 7:30 pm. Jimmy Fortune toured, sang and performed with the legendary Statler Brothers for 21 years. He joined them first as a temporary replacement for Lew DeWitt, after DeWitt heard him singing at a ski resort and recommended him. Following an audition in Nashville, Jimmy was contacted by the Statler Brothers and performed his first show with them on January 28, 1982, in Savannah, Georgia. Due to the debilitating effects of Crohn’s Disease, Lew was unable to return to...
STAUNTON, VA
virginiapublicradio.org

UVA nurse fights stigma surrounding lung cancer

The holiday season is here, and for many people that means more time with family, but one Charlottesville woman says she can’t go home. Instead, she’s trying to fulfil her mother’s dying wish, as Sandy Hausman reports.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Crews contain brush fire on Tobacco Row Mountain

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The Amherst County Fire Department says the brush fire near Morris Orchard is now contained. Authorities say smoke may still be visible, but officials will continue to remain on the scene to monitor conditions. ORIGINAL STORY. Authorities say crews are working to extinguish a...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSET

Vehicle fire in Appomattox: Firefighters

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire in Appomattox. Firefighters said they were dispatched to Bear Branch Road near the intersection with Oak Ridge Road for the report of a vehicle fire. "Crews arrived to find an RV fully involved with the woods around the vehicle also...
APPOMATTOX, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community members have requested a recreational biking area, and now Charlottesville has been approved and authorized for funding a new 8.6-acre project to fulfill that request. “The City of Charlottesville is going to purchase 8.6 acres of land, and this will become a public park after...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Don’t feed your pet these ingredients this Thanksgiving

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As many families plan to spend a lot of time in the kitchen for Thanksgiving, animal care facilities want to remind you there are certain ingredients that the four-legged member of the family cannot enjoy. Foods include:. Bones. Ham. Sugar. Yeast Rolls. Turkey Skin. Garlic.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia

1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSLS

VSP: One dead, one hurt after Campbell County crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Police say at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, a 2007 Toyota Corolla was heading east on Timberlake Road, made a left turn onto Enterprise Road, and pulled into the path of a westbound 2017 Jeep Wrangler. The cars collided, and the Wrangler came to rest...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared

The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
VIRGINIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
BlueRidgeLife

BlueRidgeLife

962
Followers
279
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 2005 delivering current news and weather to the Central Virginia Blue Ridge area. In print monthly over the region with lifestyle, features and recreation across the Blue Ridge.

 https://www.blueridgelife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy