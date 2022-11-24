Read full article on original website
Related
The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale right now for the first time ever
The new Apple Watch Ultra is the ultimate smartwatch splurge, and right now it’s also on sale for the very first time since it was announced.
TechRadar
Black Friday smartwatch deals make the Apple Watch 8 an easy pick
The Apple Watch Series 8 may be Apple’s newest smartwatch, but its reveal was somewhat overshadowed by the Apple Watch Ultra. With Black Friday fast approaching and last year’s watch on sale, do the new features in the Watch 8 make it worth buying over the Apple Watch Series 7?
Walmart Black Friday sale LIVE: $149 Apple Watch, $148 50-inch 4K TV and more
Walmart Black Friday deals are now underway. Here are the best sales on TVs, toys, appliances, smartphones, and more.
These 2 Black Friday deals on OnePlus phones are too good to skip (seriously)
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has already launched the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro, mid-range 10T, and budget 10R models for 2022, but that means the OnePlus 9 series from late last year are now available for attractive discounted prices this Black Friday. Make no mistake, these phones may be close to a year old, but they are no slouches, adequately equipped to handle the most intensive workloads you may throw at them. This makes both phones a great value proposition if you’re looking for flagship-tier specifications on a tight budget.
ZDNet
20+ Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Save up to $200 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart
Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech. Set to launch on Friday, November 25, the shopping event always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. When it comes...
ComicBook
LEGO Black Friday 2022: The Best Deals and Free Sets
Black Friday proper is just around the corner, and LEGO has a big event planned for November 25th – 28th that includes the debut of the 10307 Eiffel Tower set, which will measure 4.8-feet tall when complete – a record for LEGO. It will be available to order here at the LEGO Shop for $629.99 tonight November 24th / 25th at 9pm PT/12am ET, and will include a 228-piece set of Gustave Eiffel's apartment as a free gift. At that time, you will also be able to shop their collection of Black Friday 2022 deals with the following freebie offers:
This Best-Selling Bose Soundbar Just Got Discounted to Its Prime Day Price
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. One of the best soundbars on the market just went down to its lowest price so far this year. Regularly $279, Amazon has slashed $90 off the Bose TV Speaker Soundbar, bringing the price down to just $199 (almost 30% off). This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the Bose soundbar since Prime Day, making it one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals to take advantage of right now. Backed by Bose’s legendary audio quality, the Bose TV...
Woonsocket Call
Cyber Monday Garmin Watch Deals (2022): Best vivoactive, Forerunner, Instinct, fenix & More Sales Reviewed by Retail Egg
Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 experts have rated all the top Garmin watch deals for Cyber Monday, including offers on the fenix 7, Forerunner 45, Venu Sq & more smartwatches. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2022 / Cyber Monday Garmin watch deals have landed. Review the best...
Sonos products almost never go on sale, but they're 20% off for Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you look around my house, you'll notice a few consistent things in every room: plants, and Sonos speakers. I've spent a lot of money on plants over the years, but I've spent far more on Play:1s, Play:5s, Arcs, Beams, Subs, and various Ikea collabs that I somehow thought were good investments at the time. While there are other connected speaker ecosystems out there, including those from Amazon and Google, nothing just works like Sonos.
Save $80 off the stylish Garmin Venu Sq at Amazon ahead of Black Friday
Black Friday is still a week away, but you don't have to wait that long to grab a cheap Garmin
Marie Claire
Lululemon's Black Friday Sale: Our Favorite Deals
It's a rule universally understood by all gym-goers: When you look and feel good, you work out more. That might not be true during the festive season, when we swap spin classes for sipping mulled wine and runs for ice-skating rinks, but come January, when we dust off the gym membership, getting into activewear that feels comfortable and looks great is half the battle. As my mom always says, "preparation is the key to success"—so this year, I'm stocking up early and shopping lululemon's Black Friday sale (opens in new tab) for all the flattering leggings (opens in new tab), sweat-wicking sports bras (opens in new tab), and perfectly-fitting activewear accessories our workout wardrobe could ever need.
Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Fitbit Sense 2: Which smartwatch should you buy?
Is the Apple Watch Series 8 or Fitbit Sense 2 better for you? Here's how two of this year's best smartwatches stack up in terms of specs, design, features, battery life and more.
Ugg Black Friday sale 2022: Snuggly savings on boots, slippers, slides and more
The Black Friday extravaganza is well and truly underway with everything from beauty and home appliances to dehumidifiers and the latest tech getting once-in-a-blue-moon price cuts. But the deal train is also stopping at Ugg town, with up to 30 per cent off selected styles.The sheepskin footwear has been a cult classic since the Noughties, but the fluffy shoes have been hitting a sartorial high point in recent years too, thanks to the endorsement of everyone from fashion edits to A-listers, including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.Ugg isn’t the only shoe sale you can shop during the sale, with stellar...
Best Cyber Monday Android phone deals of 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. This time of year is the best chance to get some incredible deals on smartphones before a whole new generation launches in a few months. With Cyber Monday sales happening across the web, today's the day to save hundreds of dollars on an ultra-powerful flagship smartphone or to scoop up an affordable budget device at an even lower price. Nearly all of our favorite Android phones are on sale right now, providing you the perfect chance to grab some new tech for you or a loved one.
Shark Cyber Monday 2022 deals: Cordless vacuums and hair tools reduced in post-Black Friday sale
Cyber Monday – the post-Black Friday shopping event – is in full swing and if you’re looking to bag a bargain, you’ve come to the right place. From Boots, Argos and Currys to John Lewis & Partners, Very and Ninja, new deals are dropping by the minute, spanning everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion, and toys.Always a hot ticket during the sales, when it comes to vacuums, few brands have the cult status Shark does. Sure, Dyson is a main player in the appliance game, but Shark’s tools have featured heavily in our expert...
Lego's Black Friday sale offers big discounts on gifts for kids and adults alike
Lego has dozens of figures, sets and items on offer right this Black Friday in time for Christmas - from Avengers and Transformers to Mario and more
This Dyson supersonic hair dryer Cyber Monday deal gives you a rare 30% discount
Calling all beauty lovers, this is not a drill: Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer currently has 30 per cent off, thanks to Cyber Monday. But you’ll have to be quick.Much like the airwrap, the supersonic dryer is hugely popular. And as one of Dyson’s most covetable hair tools, it is very rarely (if ever) discounted – even during the Black Friday bonanza. But, for this year, the hair tool has been slashed to just £188.99 – that’s a huge 30 per cent saving – courtesy of Dyson’s official eBay certified refurbished hub. In the marketplace, you’ll find like-new products sold at discounted...
Fitbit Versa 3 vs Versa 4: Which is better?
We pit the Fitbit Versa 3 vs Versa 4 to find out which model is the best value for money.
JCPenney’s Insane 80% Off Sale on Diamond Jewelry Returns for Black Friday 2022
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. For the Black Friday shopping weekend, JCPenney has brought back its epic blowout sale on diamond jewelry. It’s the kind of sale that sounds too good to be true, but this is the real deal. In fact, SPY editors have personally shopped this sale, and it’s one of Black Friday’s true undiscovered gems. As in years past, JCPenney is offering massive discounts on thousands of styles of diamond jewelry. We’re talking diamond stud earrings, genuine tennis bracelets and diamond engagement rings, with discounts...
Cash in on a stylish Google Nest Thermostat for just $90 this Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Go green at home with the ENERGY STAR-certified Google Nest Thermostat. With the help of a steady Wi-Fi connection and management from Google Assistant or Alexa, you can easily save over 10% on your heating and cooling bills. The Nest Thermostat learns the ideal temperature for its new home, but temperatures are adjustable with the handy Google Home app anytime, so you can easily dial in your day-to-day settings.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0