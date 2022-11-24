Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Wet and windy Sunday on tap
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will also be a blustery day with sustained winds out of the southwest between 15-25 miles per hour and gusts as high as 45 miles per hour. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 50s. Expect clouds to stick around once the rain ends and keep Monday...
Fox 19
Cloudy and cooler to start the work week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds remain overnight as lows fall in the upper 30s to near 40°. Drizzle to light showers are possible, but drier air is moving in. Monday will be cloudy with lighter winds and cooler conditions as high temperatures only go into the mid 40s for most of the tri-state. There may be a light sprinkle on Monday mid-to-late morning, but most of the tri-state will remain dry.
Fox 19
Black Friday morning rain, then sunshine
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - You’ll need an umbrella for early morning Black Friday shopping. Spotty light showers and drizzle are moving through the FOX19 NOW viewing area. The rain should stop by daybreak around 8 a.m. Clouds will decrease Friday, leaving mostly sunny skies by late afternoon. Highs will be...
Fox 19
National Weather Service issues wind advisory for Tri-State area
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for most of the Tri-State area Sunday. Winds from the southwest will be between 15 to 25 miles per hour and gusts as high as 45 miles per hour. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 50s. The effect remains until...
Fox 19
WinterFest at Kings Island opens Friday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island’s WinterFest opens for the season at 5 p.m. Friday. The annual holiday tradition features the Eiffel Tower transformed into a magical Christmas tree, ice skating on the Royal Fountain, Winter Wonderland parade and more than five million lights spread throughout the park off Interstate 71 in Warren County.
Fox 19
Fountain Square tree lighting kicks off holiday season downtown
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A huge crowd descended on Fountain Square in Downtown Cincinnati Friday night to get the holiday season started with the official lighting of the Fountain Square Christmas Tree. The ProLink Staffing Light Up the Square, presented by Macy’s, kicked off at 6 p.m. with live music and...
Fox 19
Yes, Black Friday is still crowded at Cincinnati’s biggest mall
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Black Friday has traditionally been the busiest shopping day of the year, and it looked like it at Kenwood Towne Center Friday afternoon. But are shoppers now taking a holiday from the holiday?. Not because of rising prices, according to the National Retail Federation, which...
Fox 19
Middletown store owners impacted by ongoing Central Avenue construction
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The ongoing Central Avenue Construction Project has significantly impacted many small businesses in downtown Middletown making it more significant for customers to shop on Small Business Saturday. Central Pastry Shop and many other stores and restaurants along Central Avenue have struggled to get customers into their stores due...
Fox 19
Local Tri-State stores offer Black Friday & Shop Small Saturday deals
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The weekend after Thanksgiving consists of days-long holiday deals and is known to be one of the busiest times for retail workers. These local Tri-State stores announced all of their holiday deals for Black Friday, Shop Small Saturday and/or Cyber Monday. The Native One. Since 2017, The...
Fox 19
NKY house fire sends resident to hospital
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A northern Kentucky house fire sent a resident to a hospital with minor injuries on Thanksgiving night, fire officials say. Flames broke out around 7:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Hampshire Place in Florence. Heavy fire was visible from the roof at one point, prompting...
Fox 19
Fox 19
Woman dies in Evendale house fire
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman died following a house fire in Evendale Sunday morning, according to Evendale Police Chief Tim Holloway. Police and Fire Departments were called to Plateau Place around 9:15 a.m. for a structure fire. Once firefighters arrived, they found and removed the woman’s body located in an outbuilding,...
Fox 19
Elsmere police searching for 13-year-old
ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky teen is considered missing by the Elsmere Police Department. Caleb Rodriguez, 13, was last seen wearing a blue New York Yankees hat with a white logo, a black and gray jacket with a hood, black pants and black Nike sneakers, police said. Police...
Fox 19
Driver dies following crash in Kennedy Heights
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The driver of a pickup truck died in Kennedy Heights after he lost control of the vehicle and hit a pole Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 6600 block of Montgomery Road around 4:30 a.m. for the report of a single-vehicle crash.
Fox 19
1 in critical condition after 2 people were shot in the West End
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were hospitalized after a shooting broke out in the West End on Sunday night, police say. According to Cincinnati Lt. Tim Lanter, officers were dispatched to the scene around 8 p.m. where they were able to find one victim on Linn and Poplar Streets and another on Linn and Findlay Streets.
Fox 19
UC searches nationwide for football coach after Fickell leaves for Wisconsin
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati names special teams coordinator Kerry Coombs as interim head coach as the nationwide search continues to fill Luke Fickell’s shoes. According to UC Athletic Director John Cunningham, there are internal and external candidates that have been considered to quickly replace the former...
Fox 19
1 dead, 1 in serious condition after Harrison Avenue crash, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a two vehicle crash occurred in South Fairmount Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati Lt. Tim Lanter. Police say Ebony Johnson, 29, was driving on Harrison Avenue when she crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck another...
Fox 19
Fox 19
Former Cincinnati Royals coach, local legend Charley Wolf dies at age 96
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Life happens to us and for us. How we use the time we’re given determines what our life looks like, and how we’re remembered. Charley Wolf made the most of it. “He lived a good life,” his son, Steve, told our media partners at The...
Fox 19
UC students react to Luke Fickell’s sudden departure
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - UC students shared their thoughts Sunday evening after learning that Luke Fickell is leaving the University of Cincinnati to become head coach for the Wisconsin Badger’s football team. According to UC’s contract, Fickell was supposed to stay with the Bearcats until 2028 while being paid $5...
