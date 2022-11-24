ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

WVU throttles Florida to finish PK Legacy in style

West Virginia opened a big lead over Florida in the early going Sunday night and never really looked back in blowing out the Gators, 84-55, at Portland’s Chiles Center in the fifth-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy. “To be honest with you, we thought it was going to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

End of a season or end of a chapter for WVU football?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — How to approach West Virginia’s Saturday game at Oklahoma State, as the end of a disappointing season or the end of a disappointing era?. Certainly, you can’t be sure. Just as certainly the Mountaineer players can’t be sure, either.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Mitchell, West Virginia beat Florida 84-55 at PK Legacy

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tre Mitchell scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Erik Stevenson added 15 points and West Virginia beat Florida 84-55 Sunday night in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament's fifth-place game. Stevenson made 6 of 8 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport girls, Robert C. Byrd boys lead all-county soccer squads

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After winning their fourth sectional title in as many years, the Bridgeport Indians placed nine players on the All-Harrison County girls soccer team, as voted on by county coaches and The Exponent Telegram sports staff. Forward Gabby Reep (23 goals, 10 assists) and defender...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Independence dominant in semifinal victory over North Marion

COAL CITY, W.Va. (WV News) — Each time Independence needed a big play in Friday’s Class AA semifinal, the Patriots pushed the right buttons as they raced out to a big lead early and cruised to a 58-19 win over North Marion, punching a ticket to next Friday’s title game.
INDEPENDENCE, WV
WVNews

Robert 'Bob' Charles Cleavenger

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert “Bob” Charles Cleavenger, age 62, a resident of Philippi, passed away Thursday November 24, 2022 in the United Hospital Center. Bob was born March 23, 1960 in Tucson, AZ, a son of the late Oliver Ben Cleavenger and Ruth (Wardle) Cleavenger, who survives in Wyoming.
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

Marriage licenses

— Zachary Allen Thompson, 27, Shinnston, and Amanda Elizabeth Dawson, 26, Shinnston. — Jaymier Alexander Scarbrough, 25, Anmoore, and Jordan Park Lewis, 26, Anmoore.
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Whispering Winds Naturals & Doc Jon’s Private Reserve: Locally sourced from 'Soil to Oil' CBD products aim to improve quality of life

Whispering Winds Naturals and Doc Jon’s Private Reserve, a Bridgeport-based health and wellness company, are your source for local hemp-derived wellness products. Whispering Winds Naturals and their team of experienced farmers and lab professionals have been perfecting their craft over the last five years to offer their customers the highest quality products on the market.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

