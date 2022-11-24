Read full article on original website
Mississippi Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Gold STAR REAL ID - To Be Able to Board an Airplane in the U.S.
Mississippi residents now have until May 3, 2023, to get a gold star in the upper right-hand corner of their driver's license - in order to board an airplane. This is the Federal requirement under the REAL ID Act of 2005.
Cottonmouths in Mississippi: Where They Live & How Often They Bite
Cottonmouths in Mississippi: Where They Live & How Often They Bite. Mississippi is a state in the southeastern region of the United States, best known for the famous Mississippi River which is situated along its western boundary. However, Mississippi has far more to offer than just its stunning geography – with many thousands of animals calling it home. There are 55 snake species in Mississippi, six of which are venomous. The cottonmouth is a particularly abundant snake in this state. So, let’s discover everything you need to know about cottonmouths in Mississippi!
Black Family Closes $1 Million Deal To Transform Mississippi Plaza Into Modern-Day Black Wall Street
After several banks turned down his loan request, this entrepreneur kept pushing through roadblocks to close on a property he wanted before it ever went on the market for sale. Tony A. Reimonenq Jr. of Reimonenq & Co. L.L.C., his wife, and three sons purchased a 20-unit strip mall in...
Wooden heart: Furniture manufacturer fires its 2,700 workers by text and emails while they were ASLEEP two days before Thanksgiving, warns them not to come into work the next day - and has one driver arrested for taking furniture off truck
A Mississippi-based company that had become one of the largest furniture businesses in the country laid off nearly its entire workforce via email and text two days before Thanksgiving. Approximately 2,700 workers, most of whom live in northeast Mississippi, with others in North Carolina and California, lost their jobs in...
Customers warning after Mississippi baker fails to deliver
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Dorothy Johnson and her husband danced their way into their sixth year of marriage with a memorable anniversary party in their backyard. However, there’s one part Johnson wishes she could forget. “I had a cake lady supposed to be bringing my cake. Her name was Tam,” Johnson said. “She never did […]
Mississippi company fires 2,700 workers by email, text
A Mississippi-based company that had become one of the largest furniture businesses in the country has laid off nearly its entire workforce. Approximately 2,700 workers, most of whom live in northeast Mississippi, lost their jobs Monday, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal. Just days before the Thanksgiving holiday, United...
Mississippi TV anchor publicly asks for forgiveness for ‘awful mistake’ comment on air
A longtime Jackson television news anchor issued a public apology Monday night for a comment she made on air Friday that was offensive to some members of the audience. During a Friday broadcast WLBT-TV anchor Barbie Bassett was talking with reporter Carmen Poe, who was working in the field and talking to Bassett who was in the TV studio.
Dried-up river exposes a rare fossil of the largest big cat on the continent, the American lion
This fossil is so rare, that any information learned from it will help us understand so much more about this animal.
The most popular city in the US for new renters is on the MS Coast, data shows
People are moving to the Coast to rent an apartment or house, even as prices surge. Here’s more.
What is the State Bird of Mississippi?
The State Bird Of Mississippi Is The Northern Mockingbird. The state bird of Mississippi is the northern mockingbird. This medium-sized bird became the state bird in 1944. Its social history in the United States was highlighted in Harper Lee's novel "To Kill a Mockingbird." It also has a beautiful song and a variety of sounds. These birds are often found in Mississippi and can be spotted throughout the year.
