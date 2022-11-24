ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonmouths in Mississippi: Where They Live & How Often They Bite

Cottonmouths in Mississippi: Where They Live & How Often They Bite. Mississippi is a state in the southeastern region of the United States, best known for the famous Mississippi River which is situated along its western boundary. However, Mississippi has far more to offer than just its stunning geography – with many thousands of animals calling it home. There are 55 snake species in Mississippi, six of which are venomous. The cottonmouth is a particularly abundant snake in this state. So, let’s discover everything you need to know about cottonmouths in Mississippi!
Wooden heart: Furniture manufacturer fires its 2,700 workers by text and emails while they were ASLEEP two days before Thanksgiving, warns them not to come into work the next day - and has one driver arrested for taking furniture off truck

A Mississippi-based company that had become one of the largest furniture businesses in the country laid off nearly its entire workforce via email and text two days before Thanksgiving. Approximately 2,700 workers, most of whom live in northeast Mississippi, with others in North Carolina and California, lost their jobs in...
Customers warning after Mississippi baker fails to deliver

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Dorothy Johnson and her husband danced their way into their sixth year of marriage with a memorable anniversary party in their backyard. However, there’s one part Johnson wishes she could forget. “I had a cake lady supposed to be bringing my cake. Her name was Tam,” Johnson said. “She never did […]
What is the State Bird of Mississippi?

The State Bird Of Mississippi Is The Northern Mockingbird. The state bird of Mississippi is the northern mockingbird. This medium-sized bird became the state bird in 1944. Its social history in the United States was highlighted in Harper Lee's novel "To Kill a Mockingbird." It also has a beautiful song and a variety of sounds. These birds are often found in Mississippi and can be spotted throughout the year.
