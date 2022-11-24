Read full article on original website
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Here’s why Alabama’s Nick Saban is bleeding from face during Iron Bowl
Nick Saban was seen Saturday on the sidelines of Bryant-Denny Stadium during Alabama’s game with Auburn with blood on his face. In the first half of Alabama’s 49-27 win in the Iron Bowl, CBS reported the Alabama coach got caught by a player’s shoulder pad during the course of the game and was cut. Saban was tended to by medical staff, and CBS reported in jest that he was good to return to the game.
What Bryce Young, Will Anderson and Jahmyr Gibbs said about futures at Alabama
Alabama juniors Bryce Young and Will Anderson were not among the 17 players honored by the program on senior day, but Saturday’s Iron Bowl was almost certainly their final game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The same could also be true for running back Jahmyr Gibbs, a junior who transferred from...
Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin continues to troll claim he was leaving for Auburn; Reporter reacts
You can use a few words to describe Lane Kiffin. First, call him Ole Miss coach. Kiffin told ESPN on Saturday that he plans to remain in Oxford, Miss., and sign a new contract with the Rebels. The words consistent and savage also come to mind when describing Kiffin, who...
Confused Nick Saban awkwardly accepts SEC Network’s ‘Aight Award,’ has hilarious response
Nick Saban appeared confused about what was happening. But, as he has done over the course of his career, the Alabama coach adjusted and delivered during a Saturday segment on the SEC Network’s “Marty & McGee.”. Hosts Marty Smith and Ryan McGee presented Saban with the “Aight Award.”...
Saban jokes with Will Anderson after sideline cut: ‘I just had to keep laughing’
Will Anderson stood on the sidelines during the Iron Bowl and tried to keep his focus on Auburn’s run-heavy offense. Nick Saban wasn’t helping. During Saturday night’s game in Bryant-Denny Stadium, Saban looked at Anderson — one of the most-feared players in the sport, nicknamed ‘The Terminator’ — and noted how Saban’s generation was just built differently.
Impactful plays and takeaways from Auburn’s Iron Bowl loss
Auburn held a 7-0 lead for less than three minutes in the Iron Bowl at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young went to work. Auburn trailed 21-7 with 14:56 remaining in the second quarter after a five-yard touchdown run by Roydell Williams. Robby Ashford put the Tigers on the board...
Robby Ashford plays through pain in defeat against Alabama in his first Iron Bowl
Hoover High alum and Auburn starting quarterback Robby Ashford lived out a childhood by playing in Saturday’s Iron Bowl. Ashford scored the game’s first touchdown with a run for 24 yards on 2nd and eight with 8:31 left in the first quarter. Getting the opportunity to play in...
The latest on Bill O’Brien, coaching searches involving Alabama OC
The coaching carousel is already cranking into full gear and Alabama’s offensive coordinator’s name is popping up. Bill O’Brien, in his second season with the Crimson Tide, was “in deep convos” with Georgia Tech, according to Jeff Shultz of The Athletic. That interest has since “cooled,” Shultz said as new athletics director J Batt makes his first big hire.
Talty: What could have been defines Alabama season with playoff hopes barely alive
Alabama’s College Football Playoff hopes still aren’t officially dead, but it’ll take more chaos and carnage to have the slimmest of chances of making the cut. Assuming Alabama doesn’t make the field, the 2022 season review will prompt quite a bit of what-if questions. What if...
Super 7 Primer: News, notes, key information heading into this year’s HS football championships
The 2022 Super 7 starts Wednesday at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. Only two teams have a chance to repeat as state champions: Thompson in Class 7A and Piedmont in Class 3A. One team is making its first appearance in the championship. Jimmy Perry’s St. James Trojans defeated Mobile Christian 35-7 in the semifinals Friday night to earn their first berth in the football finals.
After Ohio State’s loss, where does Alabama rank in polls ahead of final CFP rankings?
The College Football Playoff committee’s weekly rankings Tuesday evening are most important, but Sunday’s editions of the Associated Press and AFCA coaches polls gave an indication of Alabama’s chances of making the four-team playoff. Alabama was No. 6 in both polls, moving up from a No. 7...
Iron Bowl fan guide: Everything you need to know about Alabama vs. Auburn
SEC NATION: 9-11 a.m. (Wade Hall) WALK OF CHAMPIONS: 12:15 p.m. ELEPHANT STOMP: 1:20 p.m. The 2021 Iron Bowl became an instant classic when Bryce Young drove the Crimson Tide down for an improbable, game-tying touchdown drive that all but cemented his Heisman Trophy-winning campaign. Auburn fans certainly feel differently,...
Complete AHSAA semifinal scores, Super 7 championship pairings for next week
Here are the scores from Friday’s AHSAA state semifinals and the pairings for next week’s Super 7 championships. All games to be played at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. Girls flag: Auburn vs. Oxford, 2 p.m. Class 7A: Thompson (10-3) vs. Auburn (12-1), 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. Class...
Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins cruise past Texans
Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stepped from behind the lectern after his Sunday press conference, presumably to find former Alabama and current Dolphins teammate Jaylen Waddle. Tagovailoa hoped to be the first to tell the wide receiver that he had broken the franchise record for receiving yards in a player’s first...
