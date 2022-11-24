Nick Saban was seen Saturday on the sidelines of Bryant-Denny Stadium during Alabama’s game with Auburn with blood on his face. In the first half of Alabama’s 49-27 win in the Iron Bowl, CBS reported the Alabama coach got caught by a player’s shoulder pad during the course of the game and was cut. Saban was tended to by medical staff, and CBS reported in jest that he was good to return to the game.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO