Auburn, AL

AL.com

Here’s why Alabama’s Nick Saban is bleeding from face during Iron Bowl

Nick Saban was seen Saturday on the sidelines of Bryant-Denny Stadium during Alabama’s game with Auburn with blood on his face. In the first half of Alabama’s 49-27 win in the Iron Bowl, CBS reported the Alabama coach got caught by a player’s shoulder pad during the course of the game and was cut. Saban was tended to by medical staff, and CBS reported in jest that he was good to return to the game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Saban jokes with Will Anderson after sideline cut: ‘I just had to keep laughing’

Will Anderson stood on the sidelines during the Iron Bowl and tried to keep his focus on Auburn’s run-heavy offense. Nick Saban wasn’t helping. During Saturday night’s game in Bryant-Denny Stadium, Saban looked at Anderson — one of the most-feared players in the sport, nicknamed ‘The Terminator’ — and noted how Saban’s generation was just built differently.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Impactful plays and takeaways from Auburn’s Iron Bowl loss

Auburn held a 7-0 lead for less than three minutes in the Iron Bowl at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young went to work. Auburn trailed 21-7 with 14:56 remaining in the second quarter after a five-yard touchdown run by Roydell Williams. Robby Ashford put the Tigers on the board...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

The latest on Bill O’Brien, coaching searches involving Alabama OC

The coaching carousel is already cranking into full gear and Alabama’s offensive coordinator’s name is popping up. Bill O’Brien, in his second season with the Crimson Tide, was “in deep convos” with Georgia Tech, according to Jeff Shultz of The Athletic. That interest has since “cooled,” Shultz said as new athletics director J Batt makes his first big hire.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Super 7 Primer: News, notes, key information heading into this year’s HS football championships

The 2022 Super 7 starts Wednesday at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. Only two teams have a chance to repeat as state champions: Thompson in Class 7A and Piedmont in Class 3A. One team is making its first appearance in the championship. Jimmy Perry’s St. James Trojans defeated Mobile Christian 35-7 in the semifinals Friday night to earn their first berth in the football finals.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Iron Bowl fan guide: Everything you need to know about Alabama vs. Auburn

SEC NATION: 9-11 a.m. (Wade Hall) WALK OF CHAMPIONS: 12:15 p.m. ELEPHANT STOMP: 1:20 p.m. The 2021 Iron Bowl became an instant classic when Bryce Young drove the Crimson Tide down for an improbable, game-tying touchdown drive that all but cemented his Heisman Trophy-winning campaign. Auburn fans certainly feel differently,...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins cruise past Texans

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stepped from behind the lectern after his Sunday press conference, presumably to find former Alabama and current Dolphins teammate Jaylen Waddle. Tagovailoa hoped to be the first to tell the wide receiver that he had broken the franchise record for receiving yards in a player’s first...
HOUSTON, TX
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
