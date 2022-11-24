ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Browns field vandalism, explained: Why Cleveland is playing on damaged turf at FirstEnergy Stadium

The Browns on Sunday will be forced to play on a damaged playing surface as they host the visiting Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium. A fan reportedly broke into the stadium on Monday and vandalized the field by performing donuts with a stolen vehicle, leaving several skid marks on the grass as a result. A police report regarding the incident — via Cleveland's Fox8.com — claimed that the stadium's security manager reported a break-in at 11:45 p.m. local time.
CLEVELAND, OH
Sporting News

What channel is Packers vs. Eagles on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 12

The Packers and Eagles are trending in opposite directions, just like everyone thought. Green Bay was a popular pick to make — and win — Super Bowl 56, but after a "Thursday Night Football" loss to the Titans in Week 11, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are spiraling and are in danger of missing out on the playoffs, unless they can start stringing together some miraculous wins.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Jerry Jones photo controversy: Why Cowboys owner is under fire for 1957 picture in Little Rock

Jerry Jones has been no stranger to controversies through the years, but the latest might be his most damning. The Washington Post published a story on Nov. 23 featuring Jones in a fairly compromising position; The feature of the story was a 1957 photograph outside of Little Rock High School in Arkansas, in which Jones is seemingly part of a group of students preventing the desegregation of the school.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Dak Prescott nomimated for prestigious award

Dak Prescott has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL since being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2016. However, it’s not just his production, but the way Prescott plays the game with respect and dignity that has set him apart from his peers. In 2014, the...
Sporting News

Matt Rhule to Nebraska: Why Cornhuskers offered head coach job to former Panthers coach

This story has been updated from a previous version. Nebraska on Saturday announced former Baylor, Temple and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule as its next head coach. ESPN's Chris Low on Friday reported the Cornhuskers "hope to finalize a deal in the coming days." ESPN's Pete Thamel corroborated Low's report, adding that a deal wasn't expected until after after Nebraska's season-ending game vs. Iowa on Friday (a 24-17 win).
LINCOLN, NE
Sporting News

USC's Caleb Williams had hidden message to Notre Dame in Trojans win: 'F— ND'

It took all of one season for Caleb Williams to embrace the USC-Notre Dame rivalry after transferring from Oklahoma to follow Lincoln Riley. The Trojans' quarterback wasn't overly vocal in his disdain for the Fighting Irish, but did levy a message to the visiting team on Saturday during the Trojans' 38-27 win. All you had to do was take a close look at his hands:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cowboys vs. Giants Breaks All-Time TV Audience Record

"America's Team'' has done it again. Well, with some help from one of the world's largest TV markets. A record number of viewers gave thanks to the NFL by giving the NFL its largest regular-season TV audience ... ever. The Dallas Cowboys' 28-20 win over the New York Giants on...
DALLAS, TX
Sporting News

South Carolina's Shane Beamer tweaks ESPN's Jesse Palmer after Gamecocks ruin Clemson Playoff narrative

South Carolina scored what might be the biggest upset of Rivalry Week on Saturday, defeating No. 8 Clemson 31-30 in Death Valley. It was the second top-10 victory in as many weeks for Shane Beamer's Gamecocks squad; it beat then-No. 5 Tennessee 63-38 in Columbia. South Carolina ends its regular season with an 8-4 record, a likely top-25 ranking and momentum heading into bowl season.
COLUMBIA, SC

