Sporting News
Browns field vandalism, explained: Why Cleveland is playing on damaged turf at FirstEnergy Stadium
The Browns on Sunday will be forced to play on a damaged playing surface as they host the visiting Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium. A fan reportedly broke into the stadium on Monday and vandalized the field by performing donuts with a stolen vehicle, leaving several skid marks on the grass as a result. A police report regarding the incident — via Cleveland's Fox8.com — claimed that the stadium's security manager reported a break-in at 11:45 p.m. local time.
Sporting News
What channel is Packers vs. Eagles on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 12
The Packers and Eagles are trending in opposite directions, just like everyone thought. Green Bay was a popular pick to make — and win — Super Bowl 56, but after a "Thursday Night Football" loss to the Titans in Week 11, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are spiraling and are in danger of missing out on the playoffs, unless they can start stringing together some miraculous wins.
Sporting News
Eagles' black helmets, explained: Why Philadelphia is going 'dark mode' on 'Sunday Night Football'
The Eagles have worn black alternate jerseys for several years, but they'll have an added twist to the look on "Sunday Night Football": black helmets. The team tweeted "Dark mode activated" earlier in the week to announce its uniform for the Week 12 matchup against the Packers. If you like...
Sporting News
Rams coach Sean McVay takes hard shot to head from own player's helmet vs. Chiefs
The Rams' injury bug has reached the coaching staff. Coach Sean McVay took a hard shot to the head from one of his own players whil standing on the sideline during Sunday's game against the Chiefs, though he appeared to be all right afterward. McVay walked right into reserve tight...
Sporting News
Jerry Jones photo controversy: Why Cowboys owner is under fire for 1957 picture in Little Rock
Jerry Jones has been no stranger to controversies through the years, but the latest might be his most damning. The Washington Post published a story on Nov. 23 featuring Jones in a fairly compromising position; The feature of the story was a 1957 photograph outside of Little Rock High School in Arkansas, in which Jones is seemingly part of a group of students preventing the desegregation of the school.
Will Cowboys Icon Deion Sanders Move to Coach at Colorado?
Cowboys legend Deion Sanders has reportedly received an offer from the University Colorado to be its next coach.
Sporting News
Deion Sanders to Colorado? Why Buffaloes reportedly offered head coach job to Jackson State coach
One of the more intriguing candidates to jump into a Power 5 job has been offered an opportunity to do just that. Deion Sanders has been offered the Colorado job, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. The third-year Jackson State coach reportedly "has legit interest" in becoming their next coach:
Sporting News
Tempers flare on Broncos sideline vs. Panthers as DL Mike Purcell screams in QB Russell Wilson's face
The Broncos' season is continuing to unravel on the field, and frustrations appear to be boiling over. Fox cameras caught defensive tackle Mike Purcell screaming in Russell Wilson's face on the sideline amid the team's offensive struggles. Wilson, rarely confrontational, didn't react harshly but did say something back to Purcell.
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Dak Prescott nomimated for prestigious award
Dak Prescott has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL since being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2016. However, it’s not just his production, but the way Prescott plays the game with respect and dignity that has set him apart from his peers. In 2014, the...
Sporting News
Matt Rhule to Nebraska: Why Cornhuskers offered head coach job to former Panthers coach
This story has been updated from a previous version. Nebraska on Saturday announced former Baylor, Temple and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule as its next head coach. ESPN's Chris Low on Friday reported the Cornhuskers "hope to finalize a deal in the coming days." ESPN's Pete Thamel corroborated Low's report, adding that a deal wasn't expected until after after Nebraska's season-ending game vs. Iowa on Friday (a 24-17 win).
Sporting News
Saints' Dennis Allen sounds off on NFL catch rule after Chris Olave call: 'It's changed multiple times'
Count Dennis Allen among those who don't quite understand what the NFL considers a catch. The Saints coach sounded off on the league's catch rule in the wake of his team's 13-0 defeat at the hands of the 49ers on Sunday. "I'm going to be honest with you, I don't...
Sporting News
What channel is Rams vs. Chiefs on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 12 game
The Chiefs play what feels like a rare game outside of a prime-time slot this weekend, in a matchup that looked like one of the regular season's best just a few months ago. Instead, Kansas City is favored by two touchdowns against a Rams team that looks like a shell of the group that won the Super Bowl in February.
Sporting News
The reason why Fox Sports' Gus Johnson always calls Ohio State 'world famous'
Fox Sports covers plenty of Ohio State football games during the year, and when they do, it's often Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt on the call. Johnson has become known for his emphatic calls on the broadcasts, often being considered one of the best at providing the energy on play-by-play.
Sporting News
USC's Caleb Williams had hidden message to Notre Dame in Trojans win: 'F— ND'
It took all of one season for Caleb Williams to embrace the USC-Notre Dame rivalry after transferring from Oklahoma to follow Lincoln Riley. The Trojans' quarterback wasn't overly vocal in his disdain for the Fighting Irish, but did levy a message to the visiting team on Saturday during the Trojans' 38-27 win. All you had to do was take a close look at his hands:
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 12 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final six weeks Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 12.
Yardbarker
Cowboys vs. Giants Breaks All-Time TV Audience Record
"America's Team'' has done it again. Well, with some help from one of the world's largest TV markets. A record number of viewers gave thanks to the NFL by giving the NFL its largest regular-season TV audience ... ever. The Dallas Cowboys' 28-20 win over the New York Giants on...
Sporting News
South Carolina's Shane Beamer tweaks ESPN's Jesse Palmer after Gamecocks ruin Clemson Playoff narrative
South Carolina scored what might be the biggest upset of Rivalry Week on Saturday, defeating No. 8 Clemson 31-30 in Death Valley. It was the second top-10 victory in as many weeks for Shane Beamer's Gamecocks squad; it beat then-No. 5 Tennessee 63-38 in Columbia. South Carolina ends its regular season with an 8-4 record, a likely top-25 ranking and momentum heading into bowl season.
Sporting News
What's wrong with Tom Brady, Buccaneers' offense now? Three lingering reasons for Tampa Bay's latest woes
Just a month ago, in late October, The Sporting News broke down the six key problems plaguing Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' disappointing offense. The good news for Tampa Bay is that it has fixed about half those issues. The bad news is, the other half of them are still concerning enough to think the team isn't built to last in the NFC playoffs.
Sporting News
Packers vs. Eagles odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 12 'Sunday Night Football'
When the Packers face the Eagles on "Sunday Night Football" (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC), they will be facing their last gasp of playoff hope for the 2022 NFL season. Green Bay (4-7) goes into Week 12 with no margin for error to mak any kind of a wild-card push, while host Philadelphia (9-1) is looking to get closer to the top seed in the NFC playoffs.
WFAA
Dak Prescott credits Cowboys' resilience following interceptions vs. Giants
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott was not having a good Thanksgiving by halftime at AT&T Stadium. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback had thrown two interceptions and the New York Giants used one of his turnovers to add a field goal as part of their 13-7 lead at the break. “As...
