Police: Brazil school shooter wore swastika, planned attack
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and a revolver who killed four people in two schools in Brazil had a swastika pinned to his vest and had been planning for two years, police said Saturday. The shootings took place Friday at a public school with elementary and middle school students and a private school, both located on the same street in the small town of Aracruz in Espirito Santo state. Two teachers and a student were killed. Hours later, the shooter, identified as a 16-year-old boy who used to study at the public school, was arrested. Authorities did not release the suspect’s name.
Khamenei's niece arrested after calling for foreign governments to cut ties with Iranian regime
Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been arrested after calling on foreign governments to cut all ties with the Iranian government.
Japan filmmaker freed from Myanmar prison vows to tell story
TOKYO (AP) — Toru Kubota, a Japanese journalist who was arrested while covering a protest in military-ruled Myanmar and detained for more than three months, said his experience made him more determined to tell the story of people there. “I feel I can understand their feelings more,” he said...
Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid spike in cases
Heath officials say Pakistan has launched a new nationwide anti-polio drive amid a spike in new cases among children
Iraqi PM: Probe recovers part of $2.5B embezzled from taxes
Iraq's prime minister says part of the staggering $2.5 billion in funds embezzled from the country's tax authority will be retrieved and that an investigation to recover the full amount is ongoing
Australia lowers terrorism threat level for first time since 2014
Australia lowered its terrorism threat level for the first time in over a decade Monday, with officials citing a reduction in those who seek to target the Oceanic nation in an attack.
Iran’s supreme leader praises paramilitary for crackdown on ‘rioters’ and ‘thugs’
Iran’s Supreme Leader has praised the country’s Basij paramilitary force for its role in the deadly crackdown on anti-regime protesters. Meeting with Basij personnel in Tehran Saturday, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described the popular protest movement as “rioters” and “thugs” backed by foreign forces and praised “innocent” Basij fighters for protecting the nation.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy warns of new missile attacks; Russia may be preparing to leave Zaporizhzhia plant, nuclear chief says
Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges Ukraine to prepare for a fresh series of strikes; Ukraine’s state-run nuclear energy firm suggests Russian forces are ‘packing their bags’ to leave power plant
