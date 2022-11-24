ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVZ

Police: Brazil school shooter wore swastika, planned attack

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and a revolver who killed four people in two schools in Brazil had a swastika pinned to his vest and had been planning for two years, police said Saturday. The shootings took place Friday at a public school with elementary and middle school students and a private school, both located on the same street in the small town of Aracruz in Espirito Santo state. Two teachers and a student were killed. Hours later, the shooter, identified as a 16-year-old boy who used to study at the public school, was arrested. Authorities did not release the suspect’s name.
The Associated Press

Japan filmmaker freed from Myanmar prison vows to tell story

TOKYO (AP) — Toru Kubota, a Japanese journalist who was arrested while covering a protest in military-ruled Myanmar and detained for more than three months, said his experience made him more determined to tell the story of people there. “I feel I can understand their feelings more,” he said...
KTVZ

Iran’s supreme leader praises paramilitary for crackdown on ‘rioters’ and ‘thugs’

Iran’s Supreme Leader has praised the country’s Basij paramilitary force for its role in the deadly crackdown on anti-regime protesters. Meeting with Basij personnel in Tehran Saturday, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described the popular protest movement as “rioters” and “thugs” backed by foreign forces and praised “innocent” Basij fighters for protecting the nation.

