Drink Some Beers to Help Some Animals With 'Raise a Pint for Pets'

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nancy Schultejans, 91, lives in her apartment in University City and relies on her weekly delivery of meals from GA Foods. The company delivers to around 1,000 clients in the St. Louis area but in October, Schultejans says the meals stopped coming on some weeks, and another week a box arrived with the dry ice all evaporated.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO