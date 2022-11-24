ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drink Some Beers to Help Some Animals With 'Raise a Pint for Pets'

By Daniel Hill
St. Louis Riverfront Times
Drink some beer, help some animals. It's a win-win!

This holiday season, pet-loving St. Louis drunks are once again afforded a unique opportunity to spread joy in the world simply by doing what comes naturally: drinking beer.

That's thanks to Raise a Pint for Pets, the annual booze-based charity campaign that aims to help out our furry friends in animal shelters.

For the sixth year in a row, Urban Chestnut has teamed up with Purina to merge alcoholism with altruism. The latter is donating $5 to local shelters for every 15-pack of Urban Underdog sold by the former.


And this year's campaign comes with a twist, in the form of new 12-ounce "pup cans" that have been rolled out for the occasion. (As Urban Underdog fans know, the brews are normally sold as 16-ouncers.)

“We’ve been looking for the right opportunity to introduce our first 12-ounce can and the Raise a Pint for Pets campaign was the perfect time to do this,” David Wolfe, co-owner and co-founder of Urban Chestnut, says in a press release. “Fans of our beers have always supported this campaign, and we’re excited to bring our first ever 15-
pack to help shelter pets in St. Louis.”

The money will be donated to the IMPETUS Coalition, a group of 20 area non-profits who focus on caring for pets and finding them forever homes. Participating groups include the APA Adoption Center, St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach, Tenth Life Cat Rescue and more.


To date, the Raise a Pint for Pets campaign has raised more than $250,000. It runs through January 31. For more information, visit urbanchestnut.com .

St. Louis Riverfront Times

