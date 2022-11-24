ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Obama's 'The Light We Carry' tops best sellers list, Mike Pence book has strong debut

By Mary Cadden, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Michelle Obama's " The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times " (Crown, 336 pp.) debuts at No. 1 this week on the USA TODAY Best-Selling Books list . This is not the first time the former first lady has debuted at the top spot on the list. Her first book, the memoir "Becoming," debuted at No. 1 in 2018 and stayed there for six consecutive weeks. "Becoming," which sold more than 17 million editions, would go on to become USA TODAY's bestselling book of 2018 . It remained on the list for more than two years, returning to the No. 1 spot when the paperback edition was released the following year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HFhhL_0jMLbqes00
Michelle Obama's latest book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times," was released in November 2022. Miller Mobley/Crown, an imprint of Random House

In her latest book, Obama reflects on navigating an increasingly stressful world. “We become bolder in brightness. If you know your light, you know yourself,” Obama writes in the introduction.

"I never thought I would be the author of one book, let alone two. But I’ve found that writing this has been a way for me to gather my thoughts and find more clarity during this time. So, I hope this book means as much to you as it does to me," Obama wrote on Instagram .

Obama kicked off a six-city tour for her new book on Nov. 15 where she joined moderator Ellen DeGeneres. Obama credited her ability to overcome hateful comments to her upbringing and the mantra that her parents instilled in her: she was enough just as she was.

"That helped me create a protective layer around my life," Obama said. "I understood that I and I alone could protect my light. I had to protect it with how I reacted to what people said to me. I had to practice that time and again and tell myself, 'this is where empathy comes in.' Empathy is an important tool, especially in the White House. I had to ask myself, 'for the people throwing the arrows, what is going on in your world? Because this isn't about me – you clearly don't even know me.' "

More: Michelle Obama, Ellen DeGeneres on facing hate comments: 'I know what it feels like to be attacked'

More: USA TODAY Book Club: Celeste Ng's 'Our Missing Hearts' is a book that demands discussion

Mike Pence tells his truth in 'So Help Me God'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pgNB6_0jMLbqes00
Former Vice President Mike Pence poses for a portrait during an interview. Pence released a new autobiography "So Help Me God" that chronicles his life and including his time in the Trump administration. Josh Morgan, USA TODAY

The former vice president is finally having his say in his autobiography "So Help Me God" (Simon & Schuster, 560 pp.,) which debuted at No. 9 on the list. Pence reflects on his life and the events and people who forged his character, including his former boss, Donald Trump.

Readers will garner some insight into understanding this political odd couple: the brash, rules-breaking, thrice-married New Yorker paired with the affable Hoosier who has long described himself as “a Christian, a conservative and a Republican – in that order.”

Pence also tackles the headlines – and memes – he generated as vice president . No, Mike Pence didn’t know there was a fly on his head during the 2020 vice presidential debate. Yes, he’s aware he was mocked as an “Elf on the Shelf” during the Trump administration. No, Dan Quayle didn’t have to convince him he lacked the authority to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

More: 'No regrets': Pence memoir describes his unlikely partnership with Trump that fractured on Jan. 6

More: What Mike Pence thinks about that fly and other viral moments from his vice presidency

Contributing: Barbara Vandenburgh, Hannah Yasharoff, Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michelle Obama's 'The Light We Carry' tops best sellers list, Mike Pence book has strong debut

Comments / 90

screw it. I want my free stuff
2d ago

He is making a fool of anyone that believes her racist crap. She blatantly admitted she hated America until Barack fooled people into thinking he would make a good president. He was elected and started the enhanced racial divide. His now living the life of luxury and capitalizing on his husbands ability to spread his fake blather over those that are willing to fall for it. Barack’s utopian crap is only a way of extracting cash from more and more people. DON’T FALL FOR IT

Reply(5)
35
Dina
2d ago

Do not buy these books! They’ve gotten enough money the wrong way.. now they want to take your money like this. They are out dated, can not run for president again.. reached their limit. Nothing they gave to say has any bearing on current day! These people are older than dirt.

Reply(8)
31
Steve Jenson
1d ago

She could possibly be the most racist thing in this country. But there are so many liberals to choose from these days. She lies with the best of them and hates this country more then most. They’re wealth came from selling out America, from Soros, terrorist countries and the brotherhood which is a cute name for murdering radicals.

Reply
8
