ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta teachers shop for free at this grocery store, then give back

By Vanessa McCray - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wuOEt_0jMLbmNC00

A line already had formed outside the Grocery Spot a half-hour before it opened.

The school day had just ended, Thanksgiving break beckoned and the nonprofit store in Atlanta’s Grove Park neighborhood was once again gearing up to give away food for free. Or, in exchange for whatever dollar amount patrons wanted to donate.

In that line stood teachers and school staffers, pulling wagons and carrying tote bags to fill with food for their families and to share with their students. A couple of times a week, the Grocery Spot opens just for educators.

“We are here for everybody who is working 40 hours a week and still can’t make it,” said Matthew Jones, the store’s founder, who aims to serve those who need a little help but may earn too much to receive government assistance. “We are trying to find the working class.”

Find it he has. Up to 150 people stop by the mural-painted store during a typical shopping day for educators. On a recent afternoon, many stopped by after school, many still wearing their work badges.

”I’ve never seen anything like this, and as a young person, it helps a lot to know I can come get good, quality groceries and not have to spend that money ...,” said Anthony Anderson, a teacher at Scott Elementary School.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dEKPM_0jMLbmNC00

Credit: Ben Gray

Anderson is in his first year at Atlanta Public Schools; he previously taught for two years in Washington, D.C. In the years before he moved here, he watched appreciatively as APS gave raises and stipends intended to attract and retain instructors. Still, with inflation driving up costs, he’s grateful for help with groceries.

“Somebody’s looking out for us,” said Anderson, who scooped up some chicken, mushrooms and onions to cook at home.

While other nonprofits focus on the very poor or homeless, the Grocery Spot seeks to fill the gap for those living near the edge — no application or income criteria required. The store initially launched as a retailer last year, but after struggling, it pivoted to the free or donation-only model.

Two months ago, the store started reserving time for educators as part of its community outreach and effort to support working families. The store also devotes certain days to the general public and to senior citizens.

“If you are willing to stand in that line, I imagine you need food,” Jones said.

The store raises money from its more than 20,000 social media followers and fills its shelves largely with goods from the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

End of universal free lunch at Georgia schools means sign-ups, pressure

Teachers across the state report feeling burned out by the job’s many challenges, and surveys indicate salary is another reason why some consider leaving the profession.

APS offers one of the highest teacher pay scales among metro Atlanta school systems. First-year teachers earn slightly over $51,000 a year, while paraprofessionals just starting out make roughly half that. Bus drivers begin at $21 an hour. The district, which pointed to its efforts to alleviate workers’ financial pressures, intends to hire a firm to study employee compensation as it prepares for next year’s budget.

The area surrounding the Grocery Spot has few food options and several high-poverty schools run by APS and charter groups.

Clipping coupons used to help Luvilla Armstrong afford snacks and supplies for her students. But the John Lewis Invictus Academy teacher, known at the middle school as “the Snack Lady,” said she can no longer count on that to find enough good deals.

The academy provides school meals to all students at no cost through a federal program. Still, Armstrong said, many children are hungry. Lately she’s stocked up on ingredients at the Grocery Spot that she’s used to whip up breakfast quiches and flatbread pizzas to share with coworkers and students.

On her recent visit, she had plenty of foods to choose from. The refrigerators were stocked with creamy chicken soup, jalapeño hummus and milk. Frozen turkeys awaited holiday feasts. Big bins held apples, onions, squash, watermelon and other fresh produce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eifl7_0jMLbmNC00

Credit: Ben Gray

Mikole Harden, a teacher at Scott, said he used to spend a couple of hundred dollars a month to stock his classroom. The snacks and cleaning supplies he gets from the Grocery Spot help defray that cost. He said he’s also cut his own family’s grocery bill roughly in half.

Derek O’Neal picks up small bags of chips to give to his middle schoolers at John Lewis Invictus when they do well on video quizzes or just when he spots a student headed to class. With the cost of everyday essentials going up, he said the store is a blessing.

“Not only does it help at the school, it helps our homes as well,” he said. “It takes a big burden off us.”

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saportareport.com

Bridges between Black and white

On Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, the life of the remarkable and humble Dorothy Marie Mallinson Todd was celebrated at her lifetime home church, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in West End. It is the blessed congregation of mostly Black faithful that begs to be chronicled by this event. Dot...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Whataburger Opening In Metro Atlanta

Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger is opening in Kennesaw, Georgia on November 28, 2022. The restaurant is widely considered one of the best places to get a burger. The eatery will begin serving customers through the drive-thru initially. In-store dining will come later. What Is WhataBurger’s History?. Whataburger’s history...
KENNESAW, GA
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar General Robbed in Georgia

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Rockdale Newton Citizenand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantafi.com

Where To Travel In 2023: 5 Great Weekend Getaways From Atlanta

There’s something really rejuvenating about doing a weekend getaway. When you live in Atlanta, Georgia, there are several cities that make for ideal destinations. This article will show you the U.S. cities in the Southeast that are travel-ready. Weekend Getaways From Atlanta: Supply List. There are a few things...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

20+ of the most festive things to do in metro Atlanta this holiday season

Here are some of our favorite things to do in metro Atlanta this holiday season:. Atlanta is the perfect place to shop around this holiday season. The city is full of one-of-a-kind, locally-owned businesses and holiday markets where you can find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Check out our guide to holiday markets in Atlanta HERE.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Food available in DeKalb despite state assistance backlog

Food stamps and other federally funded assistance programs have experienced a backlog in DeKalb County and across Georgia, according to Georgia Department of Human Services officials, but there are several food pantries and programs still available to DeKalb residents in need. A spokesperson from the Georgia Department of Human Services...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Edy Zoo

Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day

Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
NEWNAN, GA
11Alive

Here are 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Nov. 25 - 27

ATLANTA — We hope you're not too stuffed from Thursday to enjoy these events. Atlanta is getting in the holiday spirit with tree-decorating festivals and markets. Everyone's favorite skating rink is returning to Piedmont park over the weekend, and for the little ones who haven't dropped off their lists to the big guy, we hear he's in town at Lenox Square.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Package thieves targeting Southeast Atlanta townhome community

ATLANTA - Residents in one Southeast Atlanta townhome community say they are fed up over constant break-ins to the mailroom. Those who live there say it started earlier in the year. The latest incident was caught on camera. It’s a flood of emotions for Blake Blaison, who lives in the...
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
83K+
Followers
51K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy