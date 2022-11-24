ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 16 Black Friday Deals Worth Shopping

As someone who spends all day every day scouring Amazon for the best deals, Black Friday is my Super Bowl. There are thousands of deals in every category imaginable, and I make it my mission to find the deepest discounts on the best products each year. This holiday is no different, and lucky for you, I’m gifting you a list of my top 16 Amazon Black Friday deals to make your shopping experience a little easier.
Walmart Black Friday deals 2022: Shop the best sales on Nintendo, Apple and more

We hope all that turkey and pumpkin pie didn’t put you in too much of a food coma — because you certainly don’t want to sleep on the Black Friday deals that have dropped this morning. Retailers like Target, Amazon and Nordstrom have released a ton of post-holiday sales, but it’ll be remiss of you not to keep an eye out for the must-have deals Walmart has in store.
Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving 2022?

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has some of the best Black Friday deals of the season. But you don't need to wait until Black...
Sam's Club Just Slashed the Price of Its Hot Dog Combo, Beating Costco's Longstanding Deal

In an era of endless inflation worries, Costco has made headlines by doubling down on what was already one of their most talked about deals: the hot dog and soda combo. While the price of other items in the food court have crept up, a dog and a drink have cost $1.50 since 1985, and as recently as September, Costco’s CFO Richard Galanti surmised the combo could stay at that price "forever."
