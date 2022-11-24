Week 12 Transfer Power Rankings - Caleb Williams solidifies the top spot

Which transfers from the 2021/2022 transfer portal cycle have had the most successful season through Week 12?

1. QB Caleb Williams (USC/Oklahoma) (1)

Williams further solidified his top spot on Saturday night during a victory at UCLA by completing 32 of 43 passes for 470 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown. Another big game is coming this Saturday against Notre Dame, as the Trojans hope to make a last minute move into the FBS playoffs.

2. QB Michael Penix (Washington/Indiana) (2)

As Washington cruised to an easy victory over Colorado, not much was needed from Penix as he passed for 229 yards and one touchdown. On the season he has now passed for 3,869 yards, 26 touchdowns and only six interceptions as the Huskies next travel to rival Washington State in what is an intriguing matchup.

Nov 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. © Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

3. QB Bo Nix (Oregon/Auburn) (3)

Despite still dealing with an injury that occurred the previous week against Washington, Nix gutted out an impressive performance against Utah. With his running ability slowed down, Nix’s output mostly came through the air on Saturday with 287 yards and one touchdown. A very tough game lies ahead this Saturday when the Ducks travel to rival Oregon State.

4. LB Ivan Pace Jr. (Cincinnati/Miami-Ohio) (4)

Pace had a somewhat quiet game during Cincinnati’s victory over Temple with three tackles and one pass breakup. Overall, his season has been memorable, as proven by the announcement that he had been named a finalist for the Butkus Award earlier this week, which is given to the nation’s top linebacker annually.

Nov 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Temple Owls quarterback E.J. Warner (13) throws the ball in front of Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (0) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

5. LB Daiyan Henley (Washington State/Nevada) (5)

Henley helped the Cougars to their third straight victory on Saturday night at Arizona with seven tackles. His output put him over 100 tackles for the season, with 102, to go along with 12 tackles for a loss and four sacks. Next up is a huge opportunity as rival Washington comes to town on Saturday night.

6. OL O’Cyrus Torrence (Florida/Louisiana) (6)

While the Gators suffered a surprising loss to Vanderbilt, Torrence continued his excellent play as one of the top interior offensive linemen in the country. A trip to a revitalized Florida State team comes next on Friday night.

7. DE Jared Verse (Florida State/Albany) (7)

Verse continued to make plays during an easy victory over Louisiana with two tackles, one tackle for a loss and one sack. Now with 36 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks on the season, Florida State hosts rival Florida on Friday night which will give Verse another opportunity to shine.

8. QB Jayden Daniels (LSU/Arizona State) (9)

After a lackluster performance against Arkansas, Daniels rebounded nicely against UAB by completing 22 of 29 passes for 297 yards and one touchdown and rushing for 111 yards and one touchdown. He hopes to continue this level of play at Texas A&M on Saturday.

Nov 19, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks to pass the ball against the UAB Blazers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. © Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

9. LB Drew Sanders (Arkansas/Alabama) (10)

In a big victory over Ole Miss, Sanders once again dominated with 10 tackles, one tackle for a loss, one fumble recovery and his first interception of the season. Now with 96 tackles, 12.5 tackles for a loss, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception, he has proven to be one of the top defensive players in the SEC as the Razorbacks head to Missouri on Friday afternoon.

10. WR Charlie Jones (Purdue/Iowa) (8)

Jones was slowed a bit for the second straight game, but again played a huge role with an important touchdown reception during a victory over Northwestern. Now with 93 receptions on the season, he will look to hit 100 when the Boilermakers travel to in-state rival Indiana on Saturday afternoon.