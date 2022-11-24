ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

UK PM Sunak committed to bringing net migration down - spokesman

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is committed to bringing net migration to the United Kingdom down from record levels, his spokesman said on Thursday, adding that the government would look at all options to ensure the system was working.

"The prime minister is fully committed to bringing overall numbers down," his spokesman said after official statistics showed net migration rose to an estimated record of 504,000 in the year to June.

"We're considering all options to make sure the immigration system is delivering."

