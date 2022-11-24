Read full article on original website
newsnet5
Cleveland non-profit extends water assistance program applications into 2023
CLEVELAND — The need for economic assistance is ever-growing across Northeast Ohio. Between the hurdles of the pandemic and inflation, many people are struggling each day. A local non-profit is working to meet the need and just announced it is extending a critical water assistance program. Step Forward is...
More needs to be done to divert those in distress to treatment and not just straight to jail: editorial
There’s no doubt that among the ways Cuyahoga County could reduce costs and crises at a crowded, inefficient County Jail sorely in need of expensive renovation or replacement is by reducing the jail population. That can be accomplished through bail reform and more efficient, fairer management of cases. But it also could be achieved by making sure that suspects in need of treatment for mental health or addiction are diverted for appropriate treatment first.
spectrumnews1.com
National support program for families of veterans coming to northeast Ohio
“We really like the company of them,” he said. “They’re loving, caring, and they’re fun to watch.”. He cares for them with his wife, Melissa, a mental health advocate and strong supporter of his journey. “I would say that, you know, just assisting him and getting...
A sign of democracy in trouble - voters’ declining trust and participation: Mark Salling
CLEVELAND -- I was advised not to write this. But the Nov. 18 comments by Plain Dealer/cleveland.com columnist Justice B. Hill (“Black nonvoters betray their forebears, and cede their future”) give me some cover. I am white and Hill is Black. I think you get the point. Hill is critical of his Black community for not voting. I and many others share his regret, because the low participation in democracy’s most important act as an individual affects his community and mine.
Cleveland Hopkins officials begin talks with airlines to finance new $2 billion airport rebuild
CLEVELAND, Ohio – While major construction is still years away, officials at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport are working behind the scenes to prepare the facility for a major rebuild. Talks began in September with the airport’s carriers, who are being asked to shoulder most of the cost of the...
signalcleveland.org
Cleveland’s MidTown Market Fights Hunger
For many Clevelanders, Thanksgiving marks the start of a season celebrating food, family and giving. Yet for many others, the stress of food insecurity can get in the way of enjoying the holidays. Hunger Network created MidTown Market to provide a solution year-round. Opened in July, the grocery store-style pantry...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Gund Foundation awards $19.3 million in grants
The Cleveland-based George Gund Foundation has announced grants totaling $19.3 million in its latest grant cycle. Awards include up to $500,000 in support of the leadership transition for incoming Cuyahoga County executive Chris Ronayne. “Thoughtful and transparent leadership transitions must be both a hallmark and promise of our democracy,” said Gund Foundation president Anthony Richardson. “To be sure, the work of democracy building encompasses robust citizen participation in elections, but it also must extend beyond elections to effective governance.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Burton Carol Management takes over The Luxe
The Luxe, an 82-unit premier single-family home rental community in Pepper Pike, is under new management. Burton Carol Management LLC of Warrensville Hts. officially took over as property manager Oct. 25, following a property acquisition by an affiliated investor group CBT Pepper Pike LLC Oct. 20. According to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office website, the group acquired the townhome-style community from its original developer, Cedar Brainard Townhouses Owner LLC. Deeds do not disclose a purchase price, but Burton Carol CEO Robert G. Risman signed a mortgage for the properties Oct. 25.
Sheetz is offering Unleaded 88 for $1.99 per gallon through Nov. 28
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Drivers are dealing with high gas prices this Thanksgiving, but Sheetz is offering a cheap alternative to kick off the holiday season. Through Monday, drivers can fill up with Unleaded 88 for $1.99 per gallon. The average price of regular, unleaded 87 gasoline was $3.44 per gallon in Cuyahoga County on Wednesday, according to the American Automobile Association.
Inside Cleveland’s last-ditch efforts to fight CPP class-action lawsuit
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the trial date closed in on a long and winding class-action lawsuit filed by ratepayers of Cleveland Public Power, Cleveland attorneys turned to City Council for help on a last-ditch effort to derail the case. Council came through, even if unwittingly.
Food waste being turned into compost for Ohio greenhouse
The green team purchased a composter for its new greenhouse on Bev Road that will arrive by January.
wksu.org
ODOT still looking for more snow plow drivers in Northeast Ohio
The holiday season is officially underway, which means thousands of Northeast Ohio drivers will be hitting the roads for holiday shopping and winter gatherings. How drivable those roads will be when the snow falls has a lot to do with how many snow plows are out clearing the roads. The...
Best Chinese Restaurants in Greater Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Chinese food is timeless, and arguably the best food to order when wanting to experience a true depth of flavor. While Northeast Ohio may not be home to the expansive Chinese cuisine scenes of other cities in the United States, there are still plenty of options for those of us needing to satisfy a craving for Peking duck, General Tso’s chicken or Mongolian beef.
Mount Vernon News
Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site.
Toy store gets early boost from holiday shoppers before Small Business Saturday
While the Friday after Thanksgiving is synonymous with doorbuster deals at big box retailers, some holiday shoppers are getting their Small Business Saturday shopping in early.
‘Totally blessed’: One man’s medical miracle
"So, for somebody to have multi-organ failure like that and to make it out of hospital to recover the odds were definitely against Jon."
Cleveland NAACP urges City Council to move forward with Community Police Commission appointments: Kayla S. Griffin
CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Branch of the NAACP supported and endorsed the passage of Issue 24, the proposal to install and increase independent oversight of policing in the city of Cleveland. In November 2021, our community came together to demand transparency and accountability as Issue 24 passed with nearly 60%...
Sportsbooks at JACK Casino and Thistledown open in time for Ohio State vs. Michigan; no bets until Jan. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — While legal sports betting is still a month away in Ohio, you won’t have to wait to see two of Cuyahoga County’s new sportsbooks. The Las Vegas-style betting lounges at JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino opened Wednesday. While visitors can’t bet, they can enjoy theater-style seating and large video walls as they watch “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan on Saturday.
Teacher to be living donor for former 4th grade student, 27 years later
Fourth-grade was a decades-old memory for a Summit County man, when suddenly right when he needed it most, his elementary school teacher came back into his life just in time to help save it.
wksu.org
Power to the pedestrian: New HAWK signal in University Circle lets walkers tell cars to stop
This week, a new traffic signal was installed on East 105th St. between Chester Ave. and MLK Jr. Dr. in University Circle. The new HAWK signal (which stands for high intensity activated crosswalk) gives pedestrians the ability to press a button to signal for traffic to stop so they can cross. The crosswalk and HAWK signal are being added because of increased foot traffic along the Nord Family Greenway that connects the eastern and western parts of Case Western Reserve University, as well as to create a better link to the Maltz Performing Arts Center.
