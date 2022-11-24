Who wins the Governor’s Cup between Kentucky and Louisville? Reporters make their picks.

Who wins the 2022 Governor’s Cup rivalry game?

We asked reporters from Lexington and Louisville to share their thoughts on the game. Many expect another big game from Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, the MVP of the Wildcats’ 2021 win. Others wonder if the status of Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham could affect the game’s outcome. There were plenty of concerns about how Rich Scangarello’s UK offense could match up against a Louisville defense that leads the country in sacks.

Kentucky’s recent dominance in the series ended up being a key factor for many of the reporters surveyed. Others are buying into Louisville’s hot streak.

Need another topic to debate with family during Thanksgiving? These picks for the game should offer plenty of potential for discussion.

Wildcats quarterback Will Levis led Kentucky to a 52-21 win over Louisville last season with four rushing touchdowns. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

John Clay: The Cards have the motivation and the defense to snap series losing streak. Louisville 17, Kentucky 13.

Cameron Drummond: Last year, I believe I was the only Lexington-based media member to pick Louisville to win the game and I was made to look like a fool. I will take that same risk this year with the programs trending in opposite directions and with opposite bodies of work this season. Louisville 27, Kentucky 20.

Jon Hale: Kentucky does not look capable of imposing its will in the same way it has in the last three blowouts, but I have a hard time believing the talent gap has closed enough from a year ago to lead to a Louisville win, regardless of recent form. Kentucky 28, Louisville 17.

Mark Story: Not going to overthink this: U of L is first in the FBS in QB sacks; UK is 126th out of 131 FBS programs in number of sacks allowed. Louisville 23, Kentucky 20.

OTHER MEDIA PICKS

Anna Tarullo, BBN Tonight: Kentucky defense is gonna come prepared. Levis is gonna show out in the run game. Kentucky 40, Louisville 21.

Dick Gabriel, Big Blue Insider: A bizarre regular season comes to a close in a most unusual way: Kentucky, making enough plays on offense and Matt Ruffolo, thanks to a clean snap/hold, nailing the game-winner. It could happen. Kentucky 24, Louisville 21.

Mike Rutherford, Card Chronicle: The numbers and the recent results all say Louisville has bridged the gap in this rivalry, but with the last three meetings being so overwhelmingly one-sided, I’m going to have to see it to believe it. Kentucky 31, Louisville 23.

Jeff Drummond, Cats Illustrated: The Cards look like they have improved, but it’s somewhat difficult to gauge how the ACC affects that perception. I give the edge to the Cats with Chris Rodriguez on one side of the ball and Brad White’s defense on the other. Kentucky 26, Louisville 16.

Justin Rowland, Cats Illustrated: While I think Louisville’s defense will make this another frustrating day for UK’s offense, it’s hard for me to see the Cards scoring enough against UK on the road. Kentucky 19, Louisville 17.

Aaron Gershon, The Cats’ Pause: Kentucky’s promising effort against No. 1 Georgia shows the team hasn’t rolled over despite falling way short of expectations. While Louisville’s pass rush may have success against UK’s offensive line, Kentucky has more overall talent than the Cardinals and should take care of business. Kentucky 21, Louisville, 14.

Ryan Black, The Courier Journal: These two teams couldn’t have charted more opposite trajectories in the past month. Malik Cunningham plays and leads the Cardinals to a victory as the Wildcats’ game-tying field goal is blocked at the end of regulation. Louisville 31, Kentucky 28.

Alexis Cubit, The Courier Journal: The uncertain status of Cunningham has an impact on the game, although backup QB Brock Domann has shown that he can command the offense in Cunningham’s absence. Louisville being able to shake off a troubled start to the season has given the team enough momentum and confidence to get head coach Scott Satterfield’s first win over Kentucky. Louisville 31, Kentucky 24.

Brett Dawson, The Courier Journal: It won’t be easy for the Cards to get points, but it’s hard to imagine the Cats mounting much of an offensive threat against this U of L pass rush. Louisville 24, Kentucky 20.

Brooks Holton, The Courier Journal: Kentucky hasn’t exceeded 21 points in more than a month, and that trend could continue against Louisville if the Wildcats don’t get a defensive or special teams touchdown. U of L’s offense could be down Cunningham, but the Cardinals’ superiority (and UK’s struggles) in the kicking game will be the difference-maker in Satterfield’s first Governor’s Cup win. Louisville 17, Kentucky 14.

Matt Jones, Kentucky Sports Radio: Levis finishes his career strong and UK defense slows down the Cards in the second half. Kentucky 27, Louisville 17.

Adam Luckett, Kentucky Sports Radio: Defenses rule the day for both in-state schools and we will see a slugfest break out at Kroger Field. The difference will be that Kentucky’s run defense is a little bit better than Louisville’s. Rodriguez Jr. has a huge day and Kentucky avoids another home upset as long as an aggressive Louisville defense does not flip the game with multiple takeaways. Kentucky 21, Louisville 17.

Nick Roush, Kentucky Sports Radio: Louisville wins by keeping games close, then capitalizing on an opponent’s mistakes. That’s exactly how Kentucky’s offense gives games away. I was prepared to predict a loss to Louisville, until the Cards were handed a spot in the playoff rankings. Mark Stoops gets his team ready for the rivalry and now he can play the underdog card. SEC physicality will win the day. Kentucky 28, Louisville 10.

Keith Taylor, Kentucky Today: Kentucky held its own against Georgia. Cats didn’t quit last week and that should bode well for UK against the Cardinals. Kentucky 24, Louisville 17.

Matt McGavic, Louisville Report: Obviously both teams are defensive-minded with various issues on offense, but in my opinion, the execution gap between Louisville’s defense and Kentucky’s offense is larger than the gap between Kentucky’s defense and Louisville’s offense. Throw in the special teams issues for the Wildcats, and the fact that both teams have been trending in opposite directions for the last month and a half, I give Louisville a very slight advantage. Louisville 21, Kentucky 17.

Nick Coffey, The Red Zone: Scott Satterfield is in his best position heading into this rivalry matchup since he’s been at Louisville, but Kentucky still has the edge in talent. Kentucky 24, Louisville 20.

Larry Vaught, VaughtsViews.com: I give a shaky pick to Kentucky based solely on the UK defense and the passion of Levis to beat the Cards. But no doubt there is more pressure on UK than Louisville in this game. Kentucky 20, Louisville 10.

Kendrick Haskins, WAVE: I feel Levis starting to run the ball again will give the U of L defense problems. Kentucky 27, Louisville 20.

Mitch Brown, WDKY: Rich Scangarello found some life in his offense Saturday, albeit mistakes limited their scoring output. With Levis mobile again, they score just enough while the defense continues to carry the load to beat U of L. Kentucky 21, Louisville 17.

Michael Epps, WDKY: A struggling UK offense uses the rivalry game to muster up a breakout performance for the first time since September. Levis doesn’t match his four rushing touchdowns from last year’s Governors Cup, but could run for a couple. Likely the final game for a few starters who could skip the bowl game. Kentucky 38, Louisville 10.

Nicole Hutchinson, WDKY: The Wildcats defense is going to do what they do and contain Louisville’s offense. Kentucky’s offense had some good moments against Georgia that we hadn’t seen since the beginning of the season. If they can execute more from start to finish this week I see Kentucky ending the season on a good note. Kentucky 21, Louisville 10.

Griffin Gonzalez, WDRB: Louisville is 100% the team coming in with all the momentum, but Kentucky played Georgia just about as good as anyone has during last week’s loss. Cats being at home helps them out a ton as they win this one late in Lexington. Kentucky 27, Louisville 24.

Tom Lane, WDRB: Two teams that have been heading in opposite directions, but I still can’t get the Big Blue beat downs from the last few years out of my head. It’s closer than it’s been, but the Cats win the cup again. Kentucky 27, Louisville 20.

John Lewis, WDRB: The Wildcats will get a boost from the home crowd and a defense that had a solid showing against Georgia. Expecting the closest Governor’s Cup matchup in a while. Kentucky 21, Louisville 18.

Kent Spencer, WHAS: In a game that will be really close I think home field advantage is the difference. Kentucky 27, Louisville 24.

Eli Gehn, WLEX: I’m a little torn here based on the fact that these teams have trended in opposite directions over the last month or so. The Cats are much more talented, but it’s no secret Scangarello’s offense (107th in the nation in scoring) hasn’t lived up to expectations. However, I think a healthier Levis and stout Brad White defense gives Kentucky its fourth straight Governor’s Cup victory, regardless of Cunningham’s status. Kentucky 24, Louisville 13.

Andrew Chernoff, WLKY: The Cardinals have momentum heading into this matchup and their defense has been much improved throughout the season. It’s all going to be about how the UK offensive line performs. Louisville 24, Kentucky 20.

Fred Cowgill, WLKY: Kentucky’s simply big and Louisville’s simply fast but still not a good match for U of L. Kentucky 28, Louisville 21 .

Dominique Yates, WLKY: Louisville has the momentum, confidence and could very well win this game, but it’s hard for me to look at the scores of the last three games and pick against UK. Plus the uncertainty of Cunningham’s health, I’ll give the edge to the Wildcats. Kentucky 21, Louisville 17.

Lyndsey Gough, WKYT: It has been a tale of two seasons for both the Cats and Cards, with Louisville trending upward late this season but UK doing the opposite. Despite UK being on a two-game losing streak, they showed their ability to get up for big games when the defending national champions came to town. I don’t think this Kentucky squad will send seniors like Levis and DeAndre Square out on a loss in the Governor’s Cup. Kentucky 35, Louisville 31.

Lee K. Howard, WKYT: I think Kentucky snaps its two-game losing skid with an inspired effort against its rival. Kentucky 24, Louisville 17.

Hunter Shelton, Wildcats Today: Despite taking some positives from the Georgia loss, I don’t think that means we’ll finally see a miraculous turnaround on offense from the Cats. Even if Cunningham doesn’t play, I think the Cards will do enough defensively to stymie UK and win on the road. Louisville 21, Kentucky 13.

Chris Bolton, WTVQ: This game should be a tussle. The key is how mobile will Levis be coming off a game where he used his legs the most this season. Louisville 20, Kentucky 17.