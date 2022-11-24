Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Visit Ohio's Largest Ice Skating RinkTravel MavenAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Related
Private-school vouchers are just another way for GOP to starve Ohio public schools of resources
School funding in Ohio has been unconstitutional for 25 years. That is fine with the GOP, which controls Ohio, because they now want to use private-school vouchers to destroy public education (”Lawsuit challenging state’s private school vouchers continues,” Nov. 25). Our state colleges have been forced to...
Teacher to be living donor for former 4th grade student, 27 years later
Fourth-grade was a decades-old memory for a Summit County man, when suddenly right when he needed it most, his elementary school teacher came back into his life just in time to help save it.
Nearly one year on, 130 school districts’ lawsuit challenging Ohio private school vouchers continues in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The state and a coalition over 130 school districts are awaiting a decision by a Franklin County judge on whether a nearly year-old lawsuit challenging Ohio’s private school vouchers will be dismissed or can continue toward trial. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page held...
spectrumnews1.com
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates millions to Akron Urban League
AKRON, Ohio — Novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has pledged to give away most of her fortune, which equates to billions of dollars. What You Need To Know. The Akron Urban League received a surprise donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The...
Cleveland says goodbye to killed firefighter Johnny Tetrick in emotional funeral service
Johnny Tetrick's loved ones, his fellow firefighters and members of the public are expected to say farewell to the beloved father and tireless public servant on Saturday.
Owner of Austintown restaurant talks recent closure
A popular local BBQ joint in Austintown announced its closure Sunday morning.
Are Akron public schools as bad as people make them out to be?
I am about to settle in this city because of job change. Along with my wife and my lovely eight-year-old daughter. I looked for a lot of information on other websites and social communities. Most posts I have come across about Akron public schools are overwhelmingly negative. Why is that? The main complaint I've heard is about school bullying, and unprofessional teachers? Anyone here have experience with the public schools here?
Cleveland Jewish News
Burton Carol Management takes over The Luxe
The Luxe, an 82-unit premier single-family home rental community in Pepper Pike, is under new management. Burton Carol Management LLC of Warrensville Hts. officially took over as property manager Oct. 25, following a property acquisition by an affiliated investor group CBT Pepper Pike LLC Oct. 20. According to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office website, the group acquired the townhome-style community from its original developer, Cedar Brainard Townhouses Owner LLC. Deeds do not disclose a purchase price, but Burton Carol CEO Robert G. Risman signed a mortgage for the properties Oct. 25.
whbc.com
City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A nuisance motel in Canton is going to be seeing the wrecking ball soon. The mayor’s office, announcing that the Canton Inn in the 1000 block of West Tusc will be demolished starting on Monday morning starting at 9 a.m. The...
Woman drives car into Lake Erie in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Police and the city’s fire department saved a woman who drove her car into Lake Erie on Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Police and fire units responded to Twilight Drive, near Mentor Beach Park, for calls that a vehicle was in the lake. Police discovered a woman’s vehicle went through a guardrail and traveled down a steep embankment before it entered the water, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Akron teachers say schools 'not safe', reject recommendations for new contract
Teachers who are members of the Akron Education Association (AEA) overwhelmingly rejected a fact finder's recommendations for a new labor contract.
spectrumnews1.com
WinterBlast returns for 19th season in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio holiday tradition is back for its 19th season. WinterBlast officially kicked off Friday night in Akron’s Lock 3 with the Welcome Santa Parade and lighting of the City of Akron Christmas tree. Greg Nyburg, Akron Recreation and Parks Department supervisor, said about...
Historical Medina Homes House Tour
MEDINA – The Medina Community Design Committee will be hosting a Holiday House Tour on December 4 from noon-5 p.m. The tour will feature historical homes with their halls decked in holiday cheer. “The Design Committee started doing this a number of years back for two reasons really. One...
Christmas lights worth seeing this season
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
3 transported to hospital after Akron fire
The Akron Fire Department is investigating an early Friday morning fire that sent three adults to the hospital.
Some Republicans want to abolish Ohio’s income tax. How could the state do that?
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. Since 2005, Ohio lawmakers have steadily reduced the state’s income tax rates, including by almost half for the state’s wealthiest residents. And earlier this year, nearly a third of Ohio senators sponsored legislation to phase out the income tax over the next 10 years. While that bill is unlikely to pass before the end of the year, the Ohio General Assembly next year is expected to be even more conservative than the current one, with Republicans increasing their already enormous majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.
Ohio high school band members are headed to the Macy’s Parade
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — As you settle down to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, three Ohio Valley residents will be especially worth watching. They are members of the Union Local High School Band. These students, two juniors and a senior, are talented, dedicated musicians. They were accepted from a nationwide pool of applicants, […]
Thousands attend calling hours for fallen Cleveland firefighter
Friends, family and fellow firefighters from across Ohio filled the halls of Friends Church in Willoughby Hills Friday for the calling hours of fallen Cleveland firefighter, Johnny Tetrick.
whbc.com
HOF Village With Holiday Fun With ‘Winter Blitz’
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’re hearing about all the new facilities at the Hall of Fame Village. But good old Tom Benson Stadium is the centerpiece for the Village’s “Winter Blitz” December 10 through January 16. There’s a Touchdown Tube Hill that’ll...
Cleveland Hopkins officials begin talks with airlines to finance new $2 billion airport rebuild
CLEVELAND, Ohio – While major construction is still years away, officials at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport are working behind the scenes to prepare the facility for a major rebuild. Talks began in September with the airport’s carriers, who are being asked to shoulder most of the cost of the...
Comments / 0