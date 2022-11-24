ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copley Township, OH

spectrumnews1.com

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates millions to Akron Urban League

AKRON, Ohio — Novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has pledged to give away most of her fortune, which equates to billions of dollars. What You Need To Know. The Akron Urban League received a surprise donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The...
AKRON, OH
Ask Akron

Are Akron public schools as bad as people make them out to be?

I am about to settle in this city because of job change. Along with my wife and my lovely eight-year-old daughter. I looked for a lot of information on other websites and social communities. Most posts I have come across about Akron public schools are overwhelmingly negative. Why is that? The main complaint I've heard is about school bullying, and unprofessional teachers? Anyone here have experience with the public schools here?
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Burton Carol Management takes over The Luxe

The Luxe, an 82-unit premier single-family home rental community in Pepper Pike, is under new management. Burton Carol Management LLC of Warrensville Hts. officially took over as property manager Oct. 25, following a property acquisition by an affiliated investor group CBT Pepper Pike LLC Oct. 20. According to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office website, the group acquired the townhome-style community from its original developer, Cedar Brainard Townhouses Owner LLC. Deeds do not disclose a purchase price, but Burton Carol CEO Robert G. Risman signed a mortgage for the properties Oct. 25.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
whbc.com

City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A nuisance motel in Canton is going to be seeing the wrecking ball soon. The mayor’s office, announcing that the Canton Inn in the 1000 block of West Tusc will be demolished starting on Monday morning starting at 9 a.m. The...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman drives car into Lake Erie in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Police and the city’s fire department saved a woman who drove her car into Lake Erie on Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Police and fire units responded to Twilight Drive, near Mentor Beach Park, for calls that a vehicle was in the lake. Police discovered a woman’s vehicle went through a guardrail and traveled down a steep embankment before it entered the water, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

WinterBlast returns for 19th season in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio holiday tradition is back for its 19th season. WinterBlast officially kicked off Friday night in Akron’s Lock 3 with the Welcome Santa Parade and lighting of the City of Akron Christmas tree. Greg Nyburg, Akron Recreation and Parks Department supervisor, said about...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Historical Medina Homes House Tour

MEDINA – The Medina Community Design Committee will be hosting a Holiday House Tour on December 4 from noon-5 p.m. The tour will feature historical homes with their halls decked in holiday cheer. “The Design Committee started doing this a number of years back for two reasons really. One...
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Some Republicans want to abolish Ohio’s income tax. How could the state do that?

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. Since 2005, Ohio lawmakers have steadily reduced the state’s income tax rates, including by almost half for the state’s wealthiest residents. And earlier this year, nearly a third of Ohio senators sponsored legislation to phase out the income tax over the next 10 years. While that bill is unlikely to pass before the end of the year, the Ohio General Assembly next year is expected to be even more conservative than the current one, with Republicans increasing their already enormous majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio high school band members are headed to the Macy’s Parade

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — As you settle down to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, three Ohio Valley residents will be especially worth watching. They are members of the Union Local High School Band. These students, two juniors and a senior, are talented, dedicated musicians. They were accepted from a nationwide pool of applicants, […]
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

HOF Village With Holiday Fun With ‘Winter Blitz’

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’re hearing about all the new facilities at the Hall of Fame Village. But good old Tom Benson Stadium is the centerpiece for the Village’s “Winter Blitz” December 10 through January 16. There’s a Touchdown Tube Hill that’ll...
CANTON, OH

