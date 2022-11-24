Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 26
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Six days down on the 2022 FIFA World Cup journey and the adrenaline is pumping. Day 6 began with two wins and a draw. Iran defeated Wales 2-0 while...
NBC Washington
Report: Neymar Could Miss Rest of Group Play for Brazil
One of soccer’s biggest stars is going to miss some time in Qatar. The Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed that Neymar will miss Monday’s match against Switzerland due to an ankle injury. ESPN reports that Neymar is also in danger of missing Brazil’s last Group G match against Cameroon on Friday, Dec. 2.
NBC Washington
Kylian Mbappé Gives France Lead With Late Goal Vs. Denmark
It is Kylian Mbappé’s World Cup, and we’re just living in it. The 23-year-old French superstar earned a brace against Denmark on Saturday. His first goal came in the 61st minute to give France a 1-0 lead, and his second came in the 86th minute to send his team into the round of 16.
NBC Washington
Lionel Messi, Argentina Bounce Back in Group C With 2-0 Win Over Mexico
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Lionel Messi and Argentina are not going anywhere yet. Following Argentina’s shocking upset 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in its Group C opener, La Albiceleste would’ve been eliminated from...
NBC Washington
Enner Valencia Scores Vs. Netherlands for Third World Cup Goal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Ecuador’s all-time leading goalscorer is living up to his title in Qatar. Enner Valencia scored the first two goals of the 2022 World Cup in Ecuador’s 2-0 win...
NBC Washington
How to Watch USMNT vs. England in 2022 World Cup Group B Match
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. What a day Friday is setting up to be. Thanksgiving leftovers, Black Friday and World Cup action – all in a 24-hour span. It’s also an important moment...
NBC Washington
Costa Rica Stuns Japan With Late Goal From Keysher Fuller
There’s no quit in Costa Rica. Four days after dropping a 7-0 contest against Spain, Los Ticos bounced back and beat Japan thanks to a goal from Keysher Fuller in the 81st minute. Costa Rica capitalized on its first chance of the second half. Fuller lofted a shot on...
NBC Washington
How to Watch Poland vs. Saudi Arabia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
As the 2022 FIFA World Cup continues, let’s turn towards Group C’s next matchup: Poland and Saudi Arabia. So far, Poland’s first match resulted in a scoreless finish with Mexico, whereas Saudi Arabia devastated Argentina in a 2-1 upset on Tuesday during their first Group C faceoff.
NBC Washington
Australia's Mitchell Duke Scores Beautiful Header Vs. Tunisia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Australia isn’t letting an opening defeat against the defending World Cup champions slow it down in Qatar. The Socceroos took a 1-0 lead over Tunisia in the 23rd...
NBC Washington
VAR Review Wipes Out Moroccan Goal Vs. Belgium
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Belgium was able to breathe a heavy sigh of relief heading into halftime against Morocco. With first-half stoppage time winding down, Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech hit a free kick past...
NBC Washington
Cody Gakpo a Breakout Star at World Cup After Another Goal for Netherlands
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Cody Gakpo can score late or early for the Netherlands. After scoring the go-ahead goal in the closing minutes of a 2-0 win over Senegal on Monday, the forward...
NBC Washington
Kylian Mbappé Scores in Second Straight Game at World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Kylian Mbappé is on a roll in Qatar. The French phenom scored in his second consecutive game to open the 2022 World Cup, this time giving his team a 1-0 lead against Denmark on Saturday.
NBC Washington
Mohammed Muntari Scores Qatar's First Ever World Cup Goal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Qatar is making its first World Cup appearance this year on home soil, and it now has its first goal. Mohammed Muntari scored in the 78th minute of Friday’s...
NBC Washington
Germany Stays Alive in 2022 World Cup With 1-1 Draw Vs. Spain
Germany is still very much alive in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after coming back to tie Spain 1-1 in a narrow Group E draw. Spain opened the game with the same formation from its 7-0 rout of Costa Rica. The 4-3-3 featured Marco Asensio in the false No. 9 role, with Ferran Torres and Dani Almo supplying the width on the wings.
NBC Washington
How to Watch Belgium vs. Morocco in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group F Play
Belgium started the World Cup on the right foot, and now the team is on the doorstep of the knockout stage. Michy Batshuayi and Thibaut Courtois propelled Belgium to a 1-0 victory over Canada to begin Group F play. Courtois kept Canada off the board with a save on a penalty kick, and Batshuayi tallied the match’s lone goal in the 44th minute.
NBC Washington
Qatar Calls for Penalty After Controversial No-Call Vs. Senegal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Penalty kicks have been common at the 2022 World Cup, and it appears the host nation may have been robbed of one on Friday. Qatar’s Akram Afif was racing...
NBC Washington
Senegal's Boulaye Dia Opens Scoring With Goal Vs. Qatar
Things have gone from bad to worse for the 2022 World Cup hosts. Qatar fell behind 1-0 late in the first half of its Group A match against Senegal. Boualem Khoukhi slipped in Qatar’s box, and Senegal’s Boulaye Dia capitalized by ripping a shot past goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham and into the back of the net.
NBC Washington
Piotr Zieliński Scores Poland's First Goal at 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Robert Lewandowski is still awaiting his first career World Cup goal, but he finally showed up on the scoresheet on soccer’s biggest stage. The two-time reigning Best FIFA...
Best Cyber Monday deals for soccer fans
Adidas, New Balance, Fanatics and many others on this list are offering major sales for Cyber Monday. The prices listed below are full retail, so click through to find sale prices and save big while getting the perfect gift for the soccer fan in your life. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, soccer fans! For the first time ever, the World Cup and the holiday season collide to bring us tidings of great joy. Pro Soccer Wire is here to help with both. Check back for our daily World Cup coverage throughout the tournament and check below for the best gift...
NBC Washington
World Cup Advancement: Knockout Stage Scenarios for Each Team
After one week of 2022 FIFA World Cup play, the group stage is coming down to the wire and the pressure is on for teams to qualify for the knockout stage. Defending champions France became the first team to advance to the round of 16 following a win over Denmark on Saturday.
