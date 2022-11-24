ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Doak Allen Sharrock

Doak Allen Sharrock, a loving son, supportive brother, dedicated uncle, and avid sports fan entered the arms of his Savior peacefully at home on November 21, 2022. Doak was born on November 11, 1955, in Ypsilanti, Michigan to a proud Robert and Elaine Sharrock. He graduated from Smyrna High School...
SMYRNA, TN
OBITUARY: Pastor Angela Cairo Ford

Pastor Angela Cairo Ford, age 68 of Murfreesboro, TN entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Alive Hospice Murfreesboro with her family at her side. She was a native of Chicago, Illinois and a daughter of the late Raymond Scott and Mary Anne Caputo. In addition...
MURFREESBORO, TN
OBITUARY: Gladys Thomas Davidson

Gladys Thomas Davidson, age 97, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Community Care Nursing Home. She was born in Cookeville and attended Salem Creek and Midway Church of Christ. She was a retired nurse. Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, William D. Thomas and Susan Riley...
MURFREESBORO, TN
OBITUARY: Naomi ‘Joyce’ Hilliard DePriest

Mrs. Naomi “Joyce” Hilliard DePriest, age 89, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with the Lord Friday, November 18, 2022. She was born in Bemis, TN to the late Gilbert and Louise Cox Hilliard. Mrs. DePriest taught music and other subjects at East Nashville Christian School. She then...
MURFREESBORO, TN
OBITUARY: Edward Glynn VanHuss

Edward Glynn VanHuss of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, he was 73 years old. He was born in Fayetteville NC. He was preceded in death by his, parents, Carl William VanHuss and Evelyn Katherine Cromeens; brother Larry VanHuss, and sister, Janice Haines. Mr. VanHuss was a...
MURFREESBORO, TN
OBITUARY: Frank A. Hayes

Frank A. Hayes, age 97, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and alumni of Rockvale High School. He retired from Murfreesboro Bank and Trust. Frank served in the United States Army in the 8th Infantry 28th Regiment. While serving in France, was wounded during combat on the Crozon Pennensula,.for which he received a Purple Heart.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Ribbon Cutting: Gateway Urgent Care Murfreesboro

Gateway Urgent Care held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 3266 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro. Not your average Urgent Care Center, our staff has over 30 years of combined experience treating patients in the Emergency Room and Urgent Cares. 3266 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130. (615) 900-3515.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Ribbon Cutting: Nurture Pediatrics in Smyrna

Nurture Pediatrics held its ribbon cutting for its location in Smyrna on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 810 Medical Park in Smyrna. The board-certified pediatricians at Nurture Pediatrics are dedicated to meeting the healthcare needs of families across Smyrna & Nolensville, TN. Call today!. 810 Medical Park. Smyrna, TN 37167.
SMYRNA, TN
Ribbon Cutting: Liberty’s Station Murfreesboro

Liberty’s Station held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 850 NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro. Liberty’s Station is a training social enterprise offering event space, kitchen rental & gourmet grilled cheese & coffee!. 850 NW Broad Street. Murfreesboro, TN 37128. (615) 584-9029.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Country Artist Ernest Releases New Song About Logan’s Roadhouse, Shares What He is Thankful For this Year

Nashville native and country artist, Ernest has written several number one hits. You might recognize his songs – Morgan Wallen,“More Than My Hometown”; Florida Georgia Line, “I Love My Country”; Chris Lane,“Big, Big Plans” and Sam Hunt, “Breaking Up Was Easy In The ‘90s” but there’s a new song out now that maybe you haven’t heard yet.
NASHVILLE, TN
Elle King, Jimmie Allen & Rachel Smith to Host Nashville NYE Event

CBS Presents NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, hosted by country music stars and GRAMMY®-nominated artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Rachel Smith. The celebration to ring in the New Year will air LIVE from Music City, Friday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*
NASHVILLE, TN
