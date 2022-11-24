Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Doak Allen Sharrock
Doak Allen Sharrock, a loving son, supportive brother, dedicated uncle, and avid sports fan entered the arms of his Savior peacefully at home on November 21, 2022. Doak was born on November 11, 1955, in Ypsilanti, Michigan to a proud Robert and Elaine Sharrock. He graduated from Smyrna High School...
OBITUARY: Pastor Angela Cairo Ford
Pastor Angela Cairo Ford, age 68 of Murfreesboro, TN entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Alive Hospice Murfreesboro with her family at her side. She was a native of Chicago, Illinois and a daughter of the late Raymond Scott and Mary Anne Caputo. In addition...
OBITUARY: Gladys Thomas Davidson
Gladys Thomas Davidson, age 97, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Community Care Nursing Home. She was born in Cookeville and attended Salem Creek and Midway Church of Christ. She was a retired nurse. Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, William D. Thomas and Susan Riley...
OBITUARY: Naomi ‘Joyce’ Hilliard DePriest
Mrs. Naomi “Joyce” Hilliard DePriest, age 89, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with the Lord Friday, November 18, 2022. She was born in Bemis, TN to the late Gilbert and Louise Cox Hilliard. Mrs. DePriest taught music and other subjects at East Nashville Christian School. She then...
OBITUARY: Edward Glynn VanHuss
Edward Glynn VanHuss of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, he was 73 years old. He was born in Fayetteville NC. He was preceded in death by his, parents, Carl William VanHuss and Evelyn Katherine Cromeens; brother Larry VanHuss, and sister, Janice Haines. Mr. VanHuss was a...
OBITUARY: Frank A. Hayes
Frank A. Hayes, age 97, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and alumni of Rockvale High School. He retired from Murfreesboro Bank and Trust. Frank served in the United States Army in the 8th Infantry 28th Regiment. While serving in France, was wounded during combat on the Crozon Pennensula,.for which he received a Purple Heart.
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: November 21,2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from November 21 to November 25, 2022. Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in December 2022.
Ribbon Cutting: Gateway Urgent Care Murfreesboro
Gateway Urgent Care held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 3266 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro. Not your average Urgent Care Center, our staff has over 30 years of combined experience treating patients in the Emergency Room and Urgent Cares. 3266 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130. (615) 900-3515.
Don’t Want to Shop on Black Friday? Here Are Things to Do That Aren’t Shopping
Are you looking for something to do this weekend that doesn’t involve shopping? We’ve put together a list of activities all across Middle Tennessee that you can enjoy with your entire family on Black Friday and all weekend long. These are great options if you have family or friends visiting the Nashville area.
Ribbon Cutting: Nurture Pediatrics in Smyrna
Nurture Pediatrics held its ribbon cutting for its location in Smyrna on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 810 Medical Park in Smyrna. The board-certified pediatricians at Nurture Pediatrics are dedicated to meeting the healthcare needs of families across Smyrna & Nolensville, TN. Call today!. 810 Medical Park. Smyrna, TN 37167.
Your Guide to Christmas in Middle Tennessee: 2022 Christmas Tree Lightings
Here is a list of Christmas tree lightings throughout Middle Tennessee. Please join the Town of Smyrna for our annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 22nd, from 6:00PM – 8:00PM. This year we’ll be at a new location, the Downtown Train Depot, to kick off the festivities....
Ribbon Cutting: Liberty’s Station Murfreesboro
Liberty’s Station held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 850 NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro. Liberty’s Station is a training social enterprise offering event space, kitchen rental & gourmet grilled cheese & coffee!. 850 NW Broad Street. Murfreesboro, TN 37128. (615) 584-9029.
Country Artist Ernest Releases New Song About Logan’s Roadhouse, Shares What He is Thankful For this Year
Nashville native and country artist, Ernest has written several number one hits. You might recognize his songs – Morgan Wallen,“More Than My Hometown”; Florida Georgia Line, “I Love My Country”; Chris Lane,“Big, Big Plans” and Sam Hunt, “Breaking Up Was Easy In The ‘90s” but there’s a new song out now that maybe you haven’t heard yet.
Jingle Beat Brings a ‘Christmas Multiverse Experience’ to the Nashville Fairgrounds
If you’re looking for things to do in Nashville in December, Jingle Beat has something for everyone. Whether you’re young or young-at-heart, looking for loco-hot-cocoa vibes or feeling a chiller tempo, prepare to explore extraordinary landscapes and connect to nostalgic child-like joy in a holiday experience like no other!
Maryville Rebels Head to The Boro to Face Off With The Pats For a Trip to The State Title Game
We are headed back to Rutherford County for our game of the week, as Maryville travels to take on Oakland. We could all see this matchup coming since the beginning of the season. With these two elite programs on a collision course, all you can do is sit back and watch the show.
UPDATE: Endangered Child Aurora Meyer Out of Robertson County Found Safe
UPDATE: Great news! Aurora Meyer has been found safe in White House! Amy Jo Meyer is currently in custody. An Endangered Child Alert has been issued on behalf of the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office for 2-year-old Aurora Meyer. She was last seen on Sunday wearing a Minnie Mouse jumpsuit.
6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- November 21, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: November 21 -November 27, 2022. 1Christmas 4 Kids Concert. Monday, November 21, 7...
6 Restaurants and Caterers Offering Take Out Thanksgiving Feasts
Don’t feel like cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year? Here are six catering companies and restaurants that can help you put your guests in awe of the deliciousness without lifting a finger. Most are even offering quick online ordering and local delivery! But order soon, as the deadline for orders is this weekend for many of these restaurants and caterers.
Watch These 3 Holiday Movies That Were Filmed Locally
It’s that time of year to watch holiday movies with the family. After decorating cookies, shopping or just wanting to avoid the cold weather, we’ve found three released this year that were filmed in the area. 1Santa Bootcamp. This movie features scenes filmed in Brentwood at City Park....
Elle King, Jimmie Allen & Rachel Smith to Host Nashville NYE Event
CBS Presents NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, hosted by country music stars and GRAMMY®-nominated artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Rachel Smith. The celebration to ring in the New Year will air LIVE from Music City, Friday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*
