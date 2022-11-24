WWE star Sami Zayn discussed the success of his “Honorary Uce” character during an appearance on the After The Bell podcast hosted by Corey Graves. He said, “It’s not something you predict ahead of time. It’s not something that you want to see or would think would make sense. But in the execution [it has worked.] The concept is a bit strange. All the Bloodline is a family, and here’s this person who is clearly not family. The whole thing doesn’t make sense on paper. But it’s the perfect example of when things work in execution more than they do on paper. All the Bloodline is a family, and here’s this person who is clearly not family. I’m not entirely surprised at the success of the segments that we’ve done, but it has still exceeded my expectations. I knew it would be good, but I didn’t think that fans would take to it the way they have.”

2 DAYS AGO