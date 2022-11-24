ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Gathering Place allows dogs for one Sunday at 'Deck the Paws' event

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For one Sunday only, Gathering Place invited pets to the park to meet Santa Claus. From 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, furry friends and their owners explored the Gathering Place at the Deck the Paws event, presented by AARP Oklahoma. Pups and their owners enjoyed holiday...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Couple visits Tulsa on quest to eat at every Texas Roadhouse in America

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A couple from Virginia visited Tulsa's two Texas Roadhouse locations over the weekend in their quest to eat at every Texas Roadhouse in America. In 2017, Judy McNamara retired after working for 45 years at the Union Camp/International Paper Mill in southeastern Virginia. Judy and her husband Mike decided they wanted to travel across the country with their newfound time off.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

LIST: Live Christmas trees available in northeastern Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Multiple northeastern Oklahoma businesses are selling live Christmas trees this holiday season. You can choose from Fraser Fir, Noble Fir, Douglas Fir, Balsam Fir, and more. Many of the tree farms also sell wreaths, garland, hot cocoa, and other Christmas gifts and decorations. The following...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Route 66 Village to turn Christmas Train lights on

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's only full sized Christmas Train will be glowing Saturday night. That's because the Route 66 Village will be turning it's festive lights on for the holiday season at 6 p.m. Families can drink hot cocoa, eat holiday treats, listen to Christmas music and take...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

USPS opens registration to adopt letters to Santa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The season of giving is here, and the United States Postal Service is putting out the call for kind-hearted, generous people across the country to sign up to adopt letters to Santa. USPS Operation Santa relies solely on random acts of kindness and the generosity...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Route 66 Twinkle Tour returns for 4th season

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Route 66 Commission is bringing back it's Route 66 Twinkle Tour for the 2022 holiday season. Businesses along Route 66 are invited to decorate to make America's Main Street festive. Twelve businesses are participating so far, with more than 50 stops along the route.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsans shop local for 'Small Business Saturday'

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The weekend after Thanksgiving has definitely sounded like the holidays, with a mix of Christmas classics and cash registers. According to a BankRate survey, more Americans planned to shop Small Business Saturday, than Black Friday. Nearly 60% said they would hit the shops on Saturday.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Jenks achieves Oklahoma film friendly certification

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Jenks has achieved "film friendly" certification from the Oklahoma Film + Music Office. The certification comes after the city completed the requirements for OF+MO's Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program. “Our city leadership communicates consistently that Jenks is open for business. Completing the...
JENKS, OK
KTUL

Holly Trolley briefly returns to Owasso

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some Owasso shoppers didn't have to worry about traffic or finding a parking spot on Friday. The city brought the Holly Trolley back for Friday's crowds. It's been a holiday staple for 16 years. While the Chamber of Commerce says it wasn't able to run...
OWASSO, OK
KTUL

List: 2022 holiday shipping deadlines

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With December here and Christmas near, holiday packages will soon appear. But to make sure they're on time, don't forget the shipping deadline. Dec. 17 – Retail Ground Service & First-Class Mail Service. Dec. 19 – Priority Mail Service. Dec. 23 – Priority...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Blue Whale of Catoosa turns lights on

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Sunday, Catoosa's Blue Whale officially got into the Christmas spirit. Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell was at the event and said the Blue Whale is a Route 66 icon. In fact, it's pretty much a Mother Road must-stop for travelers. It's also beloved by locals.
CATOOSA, OK
KTUL

Rainy Saturday to begin weekend

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A rainy and cool Saturday will start Thanksgiving weekend. Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain throughout the day. The high will be around 50 degrees. Tulsa could see up to half an inch in rain. The rain showers will begin to move out...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bass Pro Shop sees long line ahead of Black Friday shopping

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There were a lot of very tired Black Friday shoppers across Green County Friday night. NewsChannel 8 visited Bass Pro Shop in Broken Arrow Friday morning. We're told shoppers were lined up and waiting when workers arrived at 2:30 a.m. The store opened at 5...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Penn Square Mall evacuated due to fire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Penn Square Mall was evacuated on one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year due to a fire. No injuries were reported, but the entire mall was evacuated just before noon on Sunday, according to our sister station KOKH. Firefighters believe the main...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

White Christmas Sing-a-Longs return to Circle Cinema in December

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The nonprofit Circle Cinema announced the return of the “White Christmas” Sing-A-Longs with nine special screenings on December weekends. The Sing-A-Longs feature lyrics on screen to encourage audience participation for Irving Berlin’s classic 1954 musical “White Christmas” starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Vera-Ellen, and Rosemary Clooney.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

U.S. Postal Inspector shares tips to protect your presents from porch pirates

TULSA, Okla. — In the weeks leading up to the holidays, millions of packages will be sent out. It's also a popular time for porch pirates to poach your presents. "Porch pirates are opportunistic in nature, just like mail thieves," said U.S. Postal Inspector Paul Eckert. "And they're not necessarily targeting anything. It's just kind of a random pick, they just want something that's easy."
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police locate missing 10-year-old girl

UPDATE: Tulsa police say the 10-year-old girl was found safe. Police said the child ran away out of fear of facing consequences after getting in trouble with her mother. Officers said they came across a group of children about the same age who said they didn't know who or where Johnson was. The group was re-interviewed later Sunday evening and officers discovered they weren't telling the truth.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy