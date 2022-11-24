TULSA, Okla. — In the weeks leading up to the holidays, millions of packages will be sent out. It's also a popular time for porch pirates to poach your presents. "Porch pirates are opportunistic in nature, just like mail thieves," said U.S. Postal Inspector Paul Eckert. "And they're not necessarily targeting anything. It's just kind of a random pick, they just want something that's easy."

