KTUL
Gathering Place allows dogs for one Sunday at 'Deck the Paws' event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For one Sunday only, Gathering Place invited pets to the park to meet Santa Claus. From 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, furry friends and their owners explored the Gathering Place at the Deck the Paws event, presented by AARP Oklahoma. Pups and their owners enjoyed holiday...
KTUL
Couple visits Tulsa on quest to eat at every Texas Roadhouse in America
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A couple from Virginia visited Tulsa's two Texas Roadhouse locations over the weekend in their quest to eat at every Texas Roadhouse in America. In 2017, Judy McNamara retired after working for 45 years at the Union Camp/International Paper Mill in southeastern Virginia. Judy and her husband Mike decided they wanted to travel across the country with their newfound time off.
KTUL
LIST: Live Christmas trees available in northeastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Multiple northeastern Oklahoma businesses are selling live Christmas trees this holiday season. You can choose from Fraser Fir, Noble Fir, Douglas Fir, Balsam Fir, and more. Many of the tree farms also sell wreaths, garland, hot cocoa, and other Christmas gifts and decorations. The following...
KTUL
Route 66 Village to turn Christmas Train lights on
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's only full sized Christmas Train will be glowing Saturday night. That's because the Route 66 Village will be turning it's festive lights on for the holiday season at 6 p.m. Families can drink hot cocoa, eat holiday treats, listen to Christmas music and take...
KTUL
USPS opens registration to adopt letters to Santa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The season of giving is here, and the United States Postal Service is putting out the call for kind-hearted, generous people across the country to sign up to adopt letters to Santa. USPS Operation Santa relies solely on random acts of kindness and the generosity...
KTUL
Route 66 Twinkle Tour returns for 4th season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Route 66 Commission is bringing back it's Route 66 Twinkle Tour for the 2022 holiday season. Businesses along Route 66 are invited to decorate to make America's Main Street festive. Twelve businesses are participating so far, with more than 50 stops along the route.
KTUL
Tulsans shop local for 'Small Business Saturday'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The weekend after Thanksgiving has definitely sounded like the holidays, with a mix of Christmas classics and cash registers. According to a BankRate survey, more Americans planned to shop Small Business Saturday, than Black Friday. Nearly 60% said they would hit the shops on Saturday.
KTUL
City of Jenks achieves Oklahoma film friendly certification
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Jenks has achieved "film friendly" certification from the Oklahoma Film + Music Office. The certification comes after the city completed the requirements for OF+MO's Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program. “Our city leadership communicates consistently that Jenks is open for business. Completing the...
KTUL
Holly Trolley briefly returns to Owasso
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some Owasso shoppers didn't have to worry about traffic or finding a parking spot on Friday. The city brought the Holly Trolley back for Friday's crowds. It's been a holiday staple for 16 years. While the Chamber of Commerce says it wasn't able to run...
KTUL
Tulsa Botanic Garden to turn on Botanic Garden of Lights for holiday season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Botanical Garden's 5th annual Botanic Garden of Lights will kick-off Friday evening. Families can see a herd "frost bison" grazing in the fields or "ice giants" tending to the gardens. The botanic garden will offer warm drinks like hot cocoa, spiced cider and...
KTUL
List: 2022 holiday shipping deadlines
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With December here and Christmas near, holiday packages will soon appear. But to make sure they're on time, don't forget the shipping deadline. Dec. 17 – Retail Ground Service & First-Class Mail Service. Dec. 19 – Priority Mail Service. Dec. 23 – Priority...
KTUL
Blue Whale of Catoosa turns lights on
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Sunday, Catoosa's Blue Whale officially got into the Christmas spirit. Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell was at the event and said the Blue Whale is a Route 66 icon. In fact, it's pretty much a Mother Road must-stop for travelers. It's also beloved by locals.
KTUL
Jenks Middle School students design ornaments for White House Christmas tree
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Jenks Middle School was selected by the National Park Service as the single school from Oklahoma to create artwork for the state tree at the White House. Students designed ornaments that answer the question, "What makes your state beautiful?" - part of the 2022 National...
KTUL
Rainy Saturday to begin weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A rainy and cool Saturday will start Thanksgiving weekend. Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain throughout the day. The high will be around 50 degrees. Tulsa could see up to half an inch in rain. The rain showers will begin to move out...
KTUL
Bass Pro Shop sees long line ahead of Black Friday shopping
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There were a lot of very tired Black Friday shoppers across Green County Friday night. NewsChannel 8 visited Bass Pro Shop in Broken Arrow Friday morning. We're told shoppers were lined up and waiting when workers arrived at 2:30 a.m. The store opened at 5...
KTUL
Penn Square Mall evacuated due to fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Penn Square Mall was evacuated on one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year due to a fire. No injuries were reported, but the entire mall was evacuated just before noon on Sunday, according to our sister station KOKH. Firefighters believe the main...
KTUL
White Christmas Sing-a-Longs return to Circle Cinema in December
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The nonprofit Circle Cinema announced the return of the “White Christmas” Sing-A-Longs with nine special screenings on December weekends. The Sing-A-Longs feature lyrics on screen to encourage audience participation for Irving Berlin’s classic 1954 musical “White Christmas” starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Vera-Ellen, and Rosemary Clooney.
KTUL
U.S. Postal Inspector shares tips to protect your presents from porch pirates
TULSA, Okla. — In the weeks leading up to the holidays, millions of packages will be sent out. It's also a popular time for porch pirates to poach your presents. "Porch pirates are opportunistic in nature, just like mail thieves," said U.S. Postal Inspector Paul Eckert. "And they're not necessarily targeting anything. It's just kind of a random pick, they just want something that's easy."
KTUL
Muskogee man hit, killed while loading vehicle onto wrecker along Highway 69
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a man working to put a vehicle on a wrecker on the side of the highway died after he was hit by an oncoming car. Around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, troopers were called to Highway 69 just south of County Road 750 near Wagoner.
KTUL
Tulsa police locate missing 10-year-old girl
UPDATE: Tulsa police say the 10-year-old girl was found safe. Police said the child ran away out of fear of facing consequences after getting in trouble with her mother. Officers said they came across a group of children about the same age who said they didn't know who or where Johnson was. The group was re-interviewed later Sunday evening and officers discovered they weren't telling the truth.
