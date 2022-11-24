These Are the Most Loved Fictional Teachers, Study Finds

We all remember our favorite teachers—the ones who shaped our lives and inspired us to be better everyday. Chances are, we also have a favorite fictional teacher from a book, movie, or TV show that made a lasting impression.

There’s no shortage of uplifting and motivational characters that were written with the sole purpose of serving as a role-model for young characters, and even fans.

Study.com conducted a poll to find out who America’s most loved fictional teachers are, and, to no surprise, topping the list is Rubeus Hagrid from the Harry Potter franchise, brought to life by the late Robbie Coltrane. Coltrane passed away in October at the age of 72.

The study noted that Hagrid “connected with fans young and old, teaching us valuable life lessons and spreading light in the darkest of times.”

However, many of the caring Hogwarts professors also made the list, including Remus Lupin (David Thewlis) in second place and Minerva McGonagall (Maggie Smith) at number seven.

Meanwhile, Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) tops the list of most influential principals.

Study.com

Third place went to Ms. Frizzle from The Magic School Bus series.

Mr. Miyagi from The Karate Kid and Bill Nye from Bill Nye the Science Guy rounded out the top five.

Surprisingly, Mr. Feeny (William Daniels) from Boy Meets World did not make the list, however, his student-turned-teacher Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) from Girl Meets World took the 16th spot.

While many of the favorite fictional teachers came from movies and books, TV teachers also dominated the list with Dr. Ross Gellar (David Schwimmer) from Friends, Coach Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) from Friday Night Lights, Mr. Schuester (Matthew Morrison) from Glee, Jessica Day (Zooey Deschanel) from New Girl, and Lili Aldrin (Alyson Hannigan) from How I Met Your Mother all making appearances.

You can view the full list of findings right here!