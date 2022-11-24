ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Runners hot to trot for 43rd annual Fort Myers race

By Yvette Sanchez, Chase McPherson
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W0HBl_0jMLZ9ec00

More than 2,000 avid runners took to the pavement Thursday morning for the 43rd Annual Turkey Trot in Downtown Fort Myers.

The race is organized by the Fort Myers Track Club and features a 5K race as well as a "Tot Trot" for younger runners.

There was some trepidation in the weeks leading up to the race that it would possibly be canceled or delayed.

"We were concerned that we wouldn't be able to have it and we wouldn't have a great turnout because of Ian," said track club vice president JeAnne Hertel.

But it was a rousing success, Hertel said, with 2,388 registered participants.

Some of the runners in that crowd, like Jess Edwards, say an event like this after the hurricane is special to see.

"A lot of people went through it really rough," Edwards observed. "Just seeing everyone here congregating for this local tradition made me feel like it was regular home."

Jamall Carroll, who is new to the area from the Virgin Islands, said it was the biggest group he's seen since Hurricane Ian.

"It's great to see the area cleaned up," he said. "It was an awesome event; I'm happy I took part in it."

For the second time in the race's history, start and finish lines are at the Edison and Ford Winter Estates, with the 3-mile course designed to take participants through the southern portions of the neighborhood.

The starter's pistol fired at 7:30 a.m. The first runner crossed the finish line a mere 15 minutes later. A "tot trot" was held as well.

A virtual race is also being held for those who choose not to participate in person.

But those who did show up downtown said they were excited to do so, participating in tradition no matter what pace they finished at.

This year, many agreed, they truly had much to be thankful for.

"My family is here all the way from the Virgin Islands to visit me," said Carroll.

"Being injury-free, just getting back to it," remarked Edwards. "Seeing that everyone's happy today; we can all gather today for Thanksgiving and have a good time."

'I've got my son home, my husband's home recovering from shoulder replacement surgery," said Hertel. "I'm happy they're both healthy and I'm really thankful to have all these people show up."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $5.5 Million, This Breathtaking Home in Naples Florida comes with Elegance and Overwhelming Beauty

3855 Isla Del Sol Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, Naples, Florida is an impressive in the award-winning community of Fiddler’s Creek with a breathtaking view of the pool, lake, and golf course. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, please contact Michelle Thomas (Phone: 239-860-7176) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Opera executive's first performance is an (Ian) comeback story

Hurricane recovery becomes the first item on Laura Burns’s to-do list in her new leadership role at Opera Naples. Key takeaway: New Opera Naples Executive Director Laura Burns had a start to her career like no other, being greeted by Hurricane Ian in her first week. Core challenge: Keeping...
NAPLES, FL
happeningsmagazine.net

Punta Gorda Symphony offers jazz and holiday concerts in December

The Punta Gorda Symphony presents exciting concerts in December – a jazz afternoon and a matinee and evening performances of classical holiday favorites – to delight music lovers in the community. On Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m., the symphony’s three-concert Jazz on the Lawn series begins outdoors...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
floridaweekly.com

City of Bonita Springs holiday season promises seasonal festive fun

The City of Bonita Springs has a festive holiday event season this year in downtown Bonita Springs at Riverside Park, 10450 Reynolds Street, Bonita Springs. The City of Bonita Springs will be hosting a free Holiday Stroll event at the Riverside Park and Liles Hotel Plaza area. The Holiday Stroll will run from Dec. 3 – Jan.1. The park will sparkle with holiday lights and holiday-themed photo opportunities will be available throughout the park for the public to take pictures with. Holiday music will play throughout the park. The music will be scheduled from dusk until 9 p.m. nightly unless there is an event scheduled.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
usf.edu

How a Port Charlotte woman is finding gratitude after Hurricane Ian

Finding gratitude may not come so easy for many storm-weary residents. Jacqui Clarke-Naklin is counting her blessings and not her losses. As Jacqui Clarke-Naklin got closer to the heaping mountain of furniture, she stared at a husk of a house that once provided rest and comfort to a family. The 69-year-old breaks the silence.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
etxview.com

Helping after the hurricane: Methodist teams respond in Florida after storm Ian

SC United Methodist Volunteers in Mission Early Response Teams (UMVIM ERT) responded twice to the Fort Myers, Florida, area in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 Hurricane decimated portions of the Fort Myers area with 155 mph winds and waves of floodwaters. Its deadly destructive path tore across Florida as the deadliest hurricane to strike the state since the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane.
FORT MYERS, FL
Limitless Production Group LLC

Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - Residents of the Forest Island Park neighborhood in Fort Myers, Florida are frustrated with how long it is taking the county to remove the piles of debris lining the streets of their neighborhoods from Hurricane Ian. One local resident reports “it has been 8-weeks since Hurricane Ian…the air is toxic” from all the piles of trash sitting along the sides of the road. To the point that even some of their pets are becoming ill, they say, likely connected to the piles of moldy, rotting debris. Neighbors in the area report that they have had one trash clean-up following Hurricane Ian, and that was back on October 18th, over a month. Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 28, 2022.
FORT MYERS, FL
wakg.com

God’s Pit Crew Going Back to Florida to Help Victims of Hurricane Ian

God’s Pit Crew’s Immediate Response Team will leave early on Sunday morning, November 27th to return to Florida to help more victims of Hurricane Ian. Our volunteers and staff will work in the Port Charlotte area until December 10th, clearing trees and debris, and rebuilding a home belonging to a single mom with three children. We want to thank our wonderful partners with Joyce Meyers Ministries’ Hand of Hope for funding the rebuilding of this home.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fire departments in Lee County holding toy drives for children

The Iona McGregor Fire District and Cape Coral Fire Department are both holding toy drives this holiday season. The Iona McGregor Fire District toy drive benefits the children of the Gladiolus Food Pantry. You can donate toys, pajamas, blankets, and slippers for newborns up to teenagers. Items can be dropped off at Station 74 at 6061 South Pointe Blvd in Fort Myers, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The toy drive will end on December 7.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Families in need receive Thanksgiving meals

Fresh Thanksgiving meals were delivered to thirteen families in need by volunteers in Southwest Florida. Deborah Mecalo knows what the meaning of Thanksgiving is. “I am thankful for everybody that I have met throughout this journey because if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be this far as I am now,” Mecalo said.
LEE COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

One of The Most Exceptional Estates in Naples Florida with Commanding Southern Views of The Bay is Back on The Market for $28.5 Million

950 Admiralty Parade East Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 950 Admiralty Parade East, Naples, Florida is a custom estate on one and a half lots in the coveted Port Royal neighborhood encompassing a handsome downstairs study, 3 car garage plus the ability for lifts, separate guest casita over the garage and private elevator. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 950 Admiralty Parade East, please contact Michael G Lawler (Phone: 239-261-3939) at Douglas Elliman Florida for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
Scorebook Live

Dunbar stuns Naples, wins first regional championship

NAPLES, Fla.-- The Dunbar High School football team did the impossible and, in the process, made history. In the Class 3S-Region 4 championship game on Friday, the Tigers did what no one has this season (or most seasons). They shut down Naples High School's powerful rushing attack, then had just ...
NAPLES, FL
stnonline.com

Florida School Districts Relied on Resiliency to Rebound from Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf coast in late September, school district transportation departments kicked into gear, transporting students home safely, fueling and securing the buses, and preparing some buses to transport evacuees to local shelters. One of the hardest hit areas would be Lee County, which encompasses Fort...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy