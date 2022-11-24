Giving thanks: Man overcomes tragic circumstances of his birth on 9/11, with the Lehigh Valley’s help. Now he needs help again.

Dakota Emmerick, 21, was born on Sept. 11, 2001, with gastroschisis, a condition where a baby is born with their intestines on the outside of their body. Up until now Dakota has gotten to live a pretty normal life, but about 8 months ago he started to get very sick and his body stopped digesting food. The Morning Call/TNS

Dakota Emmerick spent the last 21 years overcoming his difficult birth on one of the most tragic days in American history.

Emmerick, originally from Carbon County, was born Sept. 11, 2001, premature with gastroschisis , a condition where a baby is born with their intestines on the outside of their body. His parents, Buck and Marievna Emmerick, who at the time lived in Carbon County, couldn’t take him home for the first five or six months of his life.

At the time the Emmerick family was in dire financial straits. They were worried about how they would pay for the care baby Dakota received at what was then Hershey Medical Center, which included removing most of his bowels.

But thanks to generous donations from folks in the Lehigh Valley and Northeastern Pennsylvania, they were able pay his medical bills.

Dakota got to live a normal life for the last 21 years — he played soccer in school and until recently had jobs as well as ran a Youtube channel where he played video games. One of the few ways he was noticeably different from other children, even among other young boys, was his stomach was bottomless.

“I’m always hungry and anything that I eat kind of goes right through me so I can always eat all day long but I would never gain weight,” Dakota said. “It felt like a pretty normal life to me. I would eat nonstop. I would never gain weight. But I was always in the bathroom. I probably spent half my life in the bathroom because I eat so much.”

But after two decades, Dakota’s body started to fail him, and the Emmerick family is hoping the community that helped give Dakota a childhood will now help give him a shot at adulthood.

About eight months ago, the 21-year-old’s body stopped absorbing nutrients from eating, food wouldn’t move through his stomach properly and he started getting tired all the time.

“Anything I ate would bloat my stomach and it would physically expand to the point where I was almost in tears in pain,” Dakota said.

Because his body wasn’t absorbing vital nutrients, he went partially blind. He also dropped from 150 pounds to 120 pounds and started experiencing nerve pain along his spine. He lost his job working at a car battery factory and can’t drive.

He and his family have spent much of the last several months trying to figure out what was wrong and how to help. Dakota faced a battery of tests and X-rays and saw many specialists and doctors at a few different hospitals and medical centers.

“I was progressively getting worse, I was feeling worse and no matter how bad it got, there wasn’t a doctor that knew what to do. There wasn’t a doctor who could treat me. There wasn’t a doctor that could help take away some of the pain. It was just something I had to live with,” Dakota said.

He didn’t get answers until his family saw specialists with the Cleveland Clinic’s Digestive Disease & Surgery Institute.

“The doctor who has helped me compared my stomach to a car — he said ‘What they did to you 21 years ago was temporary, it wasn’t going to last your whole life. What they did was to get you by in the meantime and give you a normal life for however long it was going to last. It’s like a brand-new car, it’s going to run amazing at first but no matter how good you take care of that car engine, there is going to be a point in time where it breaks and you have to buy a new one,’ ” Dakota said.

Now he needs to travel to Ohio for colostomy bag surgery Dec. 16. Dakota said this will help doctors figure out the best steps to save his digestive system and his life. But the Emmericks, who have faced many significant financial setbacks in the last 21 years, are worried about the medical bills piling up.

The immediate short-term damage the 9/11 terrorist attacks caused to the airline industry uprooted the lives of Buck and Marievna Emmerick, who both worked as flight attendants. Due to Dakota and their other children’s needs, both took one-year leaves of absence, which let them keep their jobs but limited their income. Buck Emmerick said the donations they received from the public after The Morning Call published an article about their plight let them pay for Dakota’s medical bills, but that was about it.

“We lost our house, we lost our cars. We pretty much lost everything,” Buck Emmerick said. “For his first bout at Hershey, those bills were over a million dollars and back then, with insurance, we paid 20%.”

The Emmericks spent much of the last 20 years moving around the country, with other family members’ medical emergencies causing them to lose everything and have to pick up the pieces more than once. For now, the family has settled in Athens, Georgia, and both parents have stable jobs.

But with Dakota’s body starting to fail him, bills piling up and insurance refusing to cover many things that Dakota needs, the family has set up a GoFundMe — “Help Dakota with Medical Surgery in Ohio” — with a goal to raise $50,000. So far they have raised just over $8,000.

“We are hoping this GoFundMe can go national. We sent it to all our friends and asked ‘Please share it with your friends.’ Because honestly, it’s just hard — insurance companies don’t help.” Marievna said. “I don’t want free money for nothing. His story is a special story — he’s 21 years old and hasn’t had a really good life.”

What comes next

Dakota is still sick but in relatively stable condition for now — his daylight vision is back but he still doesn’t have night vision and can’t drive. However, his stomach no longer works as it should and he has an extremely fatty liver with non-alcoholic scarring. He uses total parenteral nutrition, a procedure where an intravenous tube feeds liquid nutrients directly into his stomach, which can be done at the home he shares with his parents.

“I started at 24 hours of TPN a day and I was doing TPN 24 hours for a bit but I finally worked my way down to 12 hours,” Dakota said.

But his parents said their insurance won’t cover his feeding tube or the blood thinners he needs. These two costs alone have set them back thousands.

The feeding tube is also just a means of sustaining Dakota until he can get the surgery he needs. He can only be on TPN for two years and his liver condition makes long-term use of the feeding tube more dangerous for him than for most people.

After the surgery to place the colostomy bag, Dakota will have to spend about a month in the hospital. He’ll be able to return home briefly but will have to go back for the bag to be removed and for doctors to decide the next step.

If things go well with the bag, the Cleveland Clinic will do another surgery to repair parts of his digestive system, Dakota said. Otherwise , he will likely need a bowel transplant. Buck Emmerick said the concern is that Dakota will have to go on medication to suppress his immune system. Even if the transplant is initially successful, there is a high chance his body will reject the graft within five years .

“That’s what worries me — it’s not just going to be this one surgery ‘wham! bam!’ you’re done,” Marievna said. “If it doesn’t work then we have to go back to the drawing board.”

Dakota said though being sick has been difficult, the toll on his family is harder for him.

“I know at the end I will probably get through it. There are people that have gone through things worse than me and I’m grateful that I’m still here. I have family that supports me,” he said. “The hardest thing for me is that I lost my job, I can’t work, I’m not making money. All the bills are coming out because of me, I want to help but there is nothing I can do. The toughest thing for me is that I have to sit here and watch my parents work three times harder than they normally do just to catch up. I just don’t want to see my parents struggling.”

Dakota said the last eight months have given him a new perspective. He said he is more grateful for what he has, and is rethinking what he wants to do with his life. He deleted the gaming videos from his YouTube channel and he plans to make more impactful content, including fundraising for charities and hospitals.

“My goal is I want to take what I’ve learned through this and help other people that are going through the same kinds of issues,” Dakota said.

Buck and Marievna said their son’s strength and positivity helps them keep faith.

“I just try to look at the positive things, we all love him,” Marievna said. “This Thanksgiving the family is getting together — we’re going to do a good Thanksgiving before he goes into surgery.”