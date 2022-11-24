ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

By David Rees
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jWxnt_0jMLZ4Ez00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From holiday lights to the Buckeyes taking on the Wolverines, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.

Holiday light displays in central Ohio
Light displays are popping up across central Ohio as the holiday season draws near. Find your local lights here .

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders: Nov. 25
The Columbus Blue Jackets face the New York Islanders.
Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets . 8 p.m.

Lego Ohio Stadium on display just in time for “The Game”

Buckeyes vs. Wolverines: Nov. 26
The Ohio State Buckeyes play against the Michigan Wolverines.
Ohio Stadium. Follow NBC4 Sports for updates. Noon.

African Jam Live: Nov. 26
Featuring Wally B. Seck.
Kemba Live – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets . 7 p.m.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas”: Live on Stage: Nov. 27
The holiday classic comes to life in a new touring production.
Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Details . 7 p.m.

Granville Village Tree Lighting: Nov. 27
Granville kicks off the holiday season with an official tree lighting. Cookies and hot cocoa will be provided.
Broadway and Main. Details . 5:30 p.m.

Photos with Santa: Through Dec. 24
Santa Claus is now meeting with families at Easton Town Center and Polaris Fashion Place.
Polaris – 1500 Polaris Pkwy. Details . Easton – 160 Easton Town Center. Details .

Ohio Sheetz $1.99 gas: Will it damage your car?

Wildlights: Through Jan. 1, 2023
Wildlights return at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium with millions of LED lights. Learn more here .
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium – 4850 W. Powell Rd. Details . 5 p.m.

Conservatory Aglow and Holiday Blooms: Through Jan. 8
Conservatory Aglow and Holiday Blooms are open at the conservatory running through the new year. Learn more here .
Franklin Park Conservatory – 1777 E. Broad St. Details . Times vary.

For more events, view NBC4's community calendar .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

