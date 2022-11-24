ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Art by Sandra Schmocker on display at Carnegie Hall

By WV Daily News
 3 days ago
LEWISBURG (WVDN) – Carnegie Hall’s November/December art exhibits continue with three new galleries featuring the works of regional artists. The lobby and museum galleries feature works by artist Sandra Schmocker. The galleries are adjacent to the auditorium.

Schmocker has painted since she was a small child. She studied studio art at The Anvil Studio, in Pottstown, Penn., for over 10 years, under an apprenticeship with Jon Smith, and was selected to attend The Pennsylvania Governors School of Art, Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Penn., in 1979.

She has been a member of the Greenbrier Artists Guild since 2001 and designed their posters for the 18th and 21st annual shows. Greenbrier Printing selected her artwork for their 2003 calendar. She was juried into the fine arts department at Tamarack in 2003. Schmocker is on the artists’ register at the West Virginia Department of Culture and History in Charleston and received a grant from them in 2004.

Businesses, community organizations and private individuals have commissioned her artwork, and she often accepts freelance commissions and creates wall murals from patrons’ photos and ideas. Schmocker was a founding member and juror for the West Virginia Fine Artisans Gallery as well as being the artist in residence for the Art Alive events at The Greenbrier hotel.

Schmocker also teaches fun art classes for adults and children, as well as private paint dates, and is an instructor for both the Carnegie Classrooms program and Carnegie Kids’ College. She also painted a couple of Lewisburg’s fire hydrants this past summer.

Schmocker ’s work combines original ideas, brilliant colors, patterns, unusual perspectives and contrasts. Her artwork is sometimes derived from photographs she has taken or is a grouping of objects that intrigue her. Other times, she just enjoys the process of painting and drawing, using color to create patterns and depth, with the result being a piece with her own unique style.

Lewisburg, WV
West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

