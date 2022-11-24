Read full article on original website
Gladwin able to put together a drive when it mattered
DETROIT -- Up until the final two minutes of the third quarter of Saturday’s Division 5 state championship game, the Gladwin offense had managed a total of 66 yards. The Flying G’s managed a couple of big plays late in the third quarter, then the offense bogged down again for much of the fourth until getting one final possession.
Despite loss, run to championship will forever be a ‘bright spot’ for Goodrich football
DETROIT -- Tom Alward took the time to embrace some of his players before they left Ford Field on Friday night. After suffering a tough 28-0 loss to Grand Rapids South Christian in the Division 4 state championship game, Alward tended to the emotional wounds of is players. “You spend...
Final-snap field goal lifts Gladwin past Frankenmuth for historic D5 title
Frankenmuth and Gladwin play Division 5 football final at Ford Field — DETROIT, MI --First downs were a fight, yards were hard and points were at a premium. And a championship would be cherished. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
Ottawa Lake-Whiteford holds off Ubly for second Division 8 state title
Ottawa Lake-Whiteford followed quarterback Shea Ruddy to its second Division 8 sate championship Friday, holding off Ubly for a 26-20 win at Ford Field. Ruddy, who led the Bobcats defensively with 12 tackles and an interception, broke a 20-20 tie with a 7-yard run with 1:59 remaining in the game. Ottawa Lake-Whiteford’s defense held Ubly on downs in the final two minutes to secure the win and a 14-0 record.
Defense kept coming through for Frankenmuth
DETROIT -- At one point this season, the Frankenmuth defense was a puzzle no team could solve. The Eagles opened the season with a 27-2 win over Goodrich, then later in the year had back-to-back-to-back shutouts of Bay City John Glenn, Freeland and Bridgeport. Alma, Garber and Powers managed a touchdown each the last three weeks of the regular season. Frankenmuth entered Saturday’s Division 5 state championship game against Gladwin having allowed a total of 13 points in four postseason games, shutouts of Swan Valley and Country Day, and allowing a score each against Birch Run and Hamady.
‘Cornfield tough’: Ubly finds comfort in resilient effort despite state final loss
DETROIT – Ubly could have given up when it was down two scores in the second half of the Division 8 state football championship on Friday. But the Bearcats are not built that way.
Gwen Wentland-Mikinski of Grand Blanc jumped into Greater Flint Area Sports Hall of Fame
(Another in a series profiling the Greater Flint Area Sports Hall of Fame’s class of 2022. Submitted by the GFASHOF) Andy Taylor was coaching varsity girls basketball at Grand Blanc High School when he spotted potential in a junior varsity player named Gwen Wentland-Mikinski.
Frankenmuth, Gladwin hungry to make history in Division 5 football state final
Two days after a Thanksgiving feast, Frankenmuth and Gladwin face each other for the Division 5 football state championship. And it might come down to appetite.
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, November 27
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Community comes out to send off Frankenmuth Eagles. The Frankenmuth Eagles lost their big game at Ford Field, Saturday afternoon. The Eagles lost against the Gladwin Flying G’s 10 to 7. First...
Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark
A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe distributes $2 million grant to local governments, schools
On Nov. 18 Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) announced the distribution of the two percent grant to local government agencies and schools' projects. Erik Rodriguez, a public relations director at the SCIT, said the two percent grant has been around for 28 years. It helps establish relationships with local governments and school districts and helps to meet the needs of citizens.
Woman hospitalized after collision with two vehicles Thanksgiving night
SANILAC COUNTY, MI – A 66-year-old Peck woman was injured on Thanksgiving after rear-ending one vehicle and later striking another in a three-vehicle collision. Sanilac County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. to a crash Thursday, Nov. 24, on Brockway Road near Galbraith Line Road in Sanilac County’s Speaker Township.
Saginaw teen went to school, then confessed to killing stepsister while making TikTok videos
SAGINAW, MI — While police and civilians searched an East Side Saginaw neighborhood for a missing 10-year-old girl, her older stepbrother boarded a bus and went to school. Hours later, after the body of Na’Mylah J. Turner-Moore was found in an overgrown lot near her stepfather’s home, her stepbrother confessed to killing her, according to police.
Police: Family dispute leads to gunfire, arrest
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw woman has been arrested for assault with intent to murder and brandishing a firearm in public, police said. A family dispute between Tanara Williams, her cousin, and her uncle happened on Nov. 22 at a residence nearby Van Etten Street in Saginaw. The argument...
Bavarian Inn Lodge aims to become Michigan’s largest indoor water park with $80M expansion
FRANKENMUTH, MI — Bavarian Inn Lodge officials say a planned $80 million expansion will make the indoor waterpark and family entertainment center Michigan’s largest. The project will expand the existing Bavarian Lodge Inn, one of Frankenmuth’s top tourist attractions, to 140,000 square feet. It is expected to be complete in the spring of 2024, with some parts of the new family fun center opening in late fall 2023, according to company officials.
Injured man airlifted from scene of off-road vehicle crash
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI – A 35-year-old Edmore man suffered serious injuries Friday, Nov. 25, in an off-road vehicle crash, state police said. The man’s name was not released. The single-vehicle crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. on Cutler Road, just west of Peoples Road, in Montcalm County’s Home Township. The victim suffered serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene by Aero Med helicopter to a hospital.
Brand new energy efficient home in Midland subdivision hits the market
MIDLAND, MI - Cobblestone Homes built a brand new house in Midland County’s Larkin Township and it’s for sale. The home is located at 3269 Pine Bluff Court in Cobblestone’s Siebert Woods subdivision and priced at $931,600. “My favorite thing about this house is, overall, the exterior...
Woman critically injured in I-69 crash in Genesee County
GENNESEE COUNTY, MI – A woman was critically injured in a crash that shut I-69 down for nearly two hours Friday evening. The Davison Township woman was driving a Ford Escape when she entered I-69 at Irish Road around 4:50 p.m., Nov. 25, Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive Sunday, Nov. 27. She appears to be the driver that caused the crash with a Chevrolet Silverado, Rendon said.
Crews rescue man trapped in vehicle after rollover crash in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A Flint man was freed from a rolled over vehicle Saturday night and sent to the hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old Grant Township woman, was also injured. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.
Vassar HS Coach receives community support despite pleading guilty to domestic violence, home invasion
A former Vassar High School coach is receiving community support from many prominent Vassar residents, despite being placed on administrative leave in September after it came to light that he was accused of perpetrating domestic violence against a woman he dated and shares a child with. Lawrence “Larry” McGrandy pleaded...
